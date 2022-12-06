News
HIV/AIDS fight takes a knock
MASERU – LESOTHO is one of the countries that has recorded commendable progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS, eight years ahead of the 2030 target which seeks to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic as a public health threat.
Compared to other developing countries, Lesotho achieved the 90-90-90 target in 2020, which requires that 90 percent of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 90 percent of those diagnosed will receive sustained treatment, and 90 percent will have viral load suppression.
But, many warn that such success is no reason for complacency.
According to official figures, the country recorded 7,700 new HIV infections in 2020, while 280 000 Basotho are living with the virus.
Be in the Know, an online HIV magazine, says at least 4,700 Basotho died of AIDS-related illnesses in 2020, the latest available statistics.
With 1.5 million new HIV infections recorded across the world in 2021, UNAIDS Country Director, Pepukai Chikukwa, says the virus remains a crisis globally. The figure is one million above the global 2020 target set at 500 000 per year.
“We are failing in terms of the target that we set ourselves,” Chikukwa said.
Despite effective HIV treatment and tools to prevent, detect and treat opportunistic infections, she said 650 000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses globally as the HIV pandemic took a life every minute on average.
“During the last two years of Covid-19 and other global crises, progress against the HIV pandemic has faltered,” she said.
Chikukwa said globally, new infections dropped by 3.6 percent only between 2020 and 2021, “the lowest annual decline in new HIV infections since 2016”.
“From 2016, our declines have been averaging 10 percent or more.”
“Resources have been shrinking, with many major bilateral donors reducing international assistance for AIDS, some by over 57 percent,” she added.
Chikukwa said low and middle income countries, including Lesotho, are struggling under the greater fiscal burdens caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Four decades into the HIV response, she said, inequalities persist for the most basic services like testing, treatment, condoms and even more so for new technologies.
“These inequalities have been further exacerbated in the last two years.”
She said young women in Africa remain disproportionately affected by HIV, while coverage of dedicated programmes for them “remain too low”.
In 19 high burden countries in Africa, dedicated combination prevention programmes for adolescent girls and young women are operating in only 40 percent of the high incidence locations, she said.
“Only a third of people in key populations, including gay men and other men who have sex with men, transgender people, people who use drugs, sex workers and prisoners have regular access,” she said.
“Key populations face major legal barriers including criminalisation, discrimination and stigma.”
In the East and Southern African countries, including Lesotho, adolescent girls and young women are three times likely to acquire HIV as adolescent boys and young men, she said.
Chikukwa said 4 200 adolescent girls and young women aged between 15 and 24 years become infected with HIV every week.
Chikukwa said the gendered HIV impact, particularly for young African women and girls, occurred amidst a disruption of key HIV treatment and prevention services, millions of girls and boys are out of school due to the Covid-19 pandemic and spikes in teenage pregnancies and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).
“We have only eight years left before the 2030 goal of ending AIDS as a global health threat,” Chikukwa said.
“Therefore, economic, social, cultural and legal inequalities must be addressed as a matter of urgency,” she said.
“In a pandemic, inequalities exacerbate the dangers for everyone.”
She said the end of HIV/AIDS can only be achieved if we tackle the inequalities.
Leaders, she said, need to act with bold and accountable leadership and “all of us must do all we can to help them”.
Chikukwa said this as Lesotho joins the world in the commemoration of World AIDS Day today under the theme “Let’s equalise: HIV & AIDS services for all. Leave no one behind”.
“The ‘equalise’ slogan is a call for action,” she said.
The National Aids Commission (NAC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lebohang Mothae, said Lesotho has made remarkable progress in its HIV/AIDS response as reflected in LePHIA 2020 and the medium term review of the national HIV & AIDS strategic plan.
“We are on the right track but we are also in a fragile state because if we don’t, in any way, attend to these inequalities we will regress,” Mothae said.
She said although Lesotho has achieved beyond the 90-90-90 targets, “we realised that the progress is slow”.
“Because of the risks that are persisting from time to time, we are actually going to be in danger if we don’t act at a faster pace than the inequalities and the risks that we are confronting.”
She said gender inequality needs to be dealt with decisively.
“We see it culminating into GBV, which include sexual offences and intimate partner violence, the inequality that leads to having a high number of early and unintended pregnancies, early marriages and the type of inequalities that put a huge risk adolescent girls and young women,” she said.
She said some parts of the society still have low access to and uptake of services.
“In some services for young people, we are still performing lower prevention services and now we have to accelerate all the efforts geared towards closing that gap that we see between our young people.”
Mothae said key populations are another group of concern.
She said they are also disproportionately affected as ease of access of services is still a challenge and yet HIV prevalence amongst them is high.
“If we don’t attend to this inequality of denial to access services, there is going to be a high risk to the general public.”
She said geographical location is another inequality experienced in Lesotho.
“These inequalities and barriers that affect different populations drive new infections…we need to work hard and accelerate all the efforts to bring everybody to make them central to the response.”
Mothae said: “As long as we leave anyone behind, we are at risk. We need to start reprioritising HIV and put it back on a national development agenda.”
According to LePHIA 2020 statistics, there is high prevalence among women aged 15-44 at 29.4 percent, 71.9 percent among female sex workers while 32.9 percent among male sex workers.
The report shows that 80 percent of new infections are among young women aged 15-34 and the largest number of new infections occur among women who have never married (29 percent) and 26 percent among uncircumcised men who never married and 13.5 percent among couples with male partners of positive status.
’Mapule Motsopa
LEC hikes power tariffs by 7.9%
MASERU – From today it will cost you more to keep the lights on.
The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) has increased power tariffs by 7.9 percent. The new tariffs were approved by the Lesotho Water and Electricity (LEWA) yesterday.
The increase would be on both energy and maximum demand charges across all customer categories for the Financial Year 2022/23.
The increase is bad news for consumers who are already struggling to keep up with the surging prices of basic goods and services.
The prices of basic commodities have been galloping over the past two years.
So has the cost of fuel, education and transport. Meanwhile, salaries have largely remained stagnant or marginally increased.
Thousands have lost their incomes after being retrenched in the textile factories where several companies have either shut down or scaled down.
Yet the news from LEWA could have been worse because the LEC wanted a 41.3 percent increase which it claimed would fund its proposed budget of M1.4 billion.
In its application, the LEC said its proposed tariffs were based on cost drivers like bulk supply, labour, financing, licence fees, repairs, maintenance and operations.
The LEWA said it assessed the LEC’s application for compliance with Regulatory Instruments 1 and it was found to be materially non-compliant and the authority communicated this decision through a letter to the LEC on May 12.
The LEC then submitted a Modified Tariff Review Application on September 19.
“As a standard practice, the Authority conducted public consultations to solicit comments and inputs from the stakeholders,” LEWA said.
“The general opinion emanating from public consultations was that the Company’s tariff increase should be within the range: 0% to 8%.”
LEWA’s board eventually settled for 7.9 percent which would generate M1.128 billion which the authority said “will not only be adequate to cover the company’s prudently incurred costs but will also ensure affordability of electricity by the consumers”.
The increase is on both energy and maximum demand.
LEWA said it considered several factors including low economic performance and high inflation resulting from lingering negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the on-going Russia-Ukraine war.
LEWA also decided that charges for connection, wiring testing, wiring re-testing, survey, re-survey, licensing for wiring, meter testing and house extension for the Financial Year 2022/23 will remain similar to those that applied in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Staff Reporter
Banks set to hike interest rates on loans
MASERU – BANKS are set to hike interest rates on loans after the Central Bank of Lesotho increased its repo rate by 75 basis points from 6.25 percent to seven percent a year on Tuesday.
The repo rate is the rate at which the Central Bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall.
The Central Bank’s Director in the Department of Research, Dr Tanka Tlelima, said the decision by the Monetary Policy Committee has had an impact on both sides.
He said due to the high inflation rate, if the interest rate did not increase, businesses would suffer more.
“Even if the businesses can have more access to credit, due to increased prices, no one would come to buy,” Dr Tlelima said.
He said it is a fact that for people who took fixed loans in the banks, the cost of borrowing increases. This further impacts the investment negatively.
However, he said for people who have investments and savings in banks the increasing interest rate benefits them.
“Our mandate is to ensure that inflation is under control which will stabilise the economic conditions,” he said.
The Managing Director of Lesotho Post Bank, Molefi Leqhaoe, said the increase of interest rates has positive and negative impact on different groups of people.
Leqhaoe said customers who are already paying for their loans might end up failing to pay them due to increased cost of borrowing.
However, people who have savings and investment in the banks will benefit as their money increases.
Leqhaoe said this is going to impact businesses especially those that are already paying their recurrent loans with the banks and those which are attempting to get loans.
“Most of the businesses were knocked out by Covid-19, while they are trying to recover, then the increasing interest rate, yet revenue is stable,” he said.
“This might lead to more businesses collapsing,” Leqhaoe said.
He said this also affects banks as they experience the increasing number of businesses and individuals failing to pay their loans.
“We are already experiencing an increasing number of loans defaulting this year,” he said.
He said banks generate money through credits. If the number of people and businesses taking credit declines, this reduces their revenue.
He said if this persists, banks may find themselves being forced to retrench workers.
Leqhaoe urged people to save the little they have and minimize the spending as much as possible.
The Central Bank Governor, Dr Maluke Letete, said the inflationary pressure continued to increase in most economies.
Dr Letete said this has pushed the prices to reach high record levels.
He said the high cost of imported goods, resulting from the currency losing value, also continued to exert pressure on consumer prices.
In a bid to curb the high inflation rates, he said most central banks had continued to increase interest rates.
“South Africa, in particular, raised its policy rate by 75 basis points to seven percent in November 2022,” Dr Letete said.
Refiloe Mpobole
Ntsie’s lawyer challenges extradition
MASERU – Habofanoe Ntsie, who has been convicted for the double murder of two men over a decade ago, is challenging his extradition to face justice in Lesotho arguing he was abducted by South African police.
High Court judge, Justice ’Maseforo Mahase, said she will make a ruling on the matter on December 14.
His lawyer, Advocate Raboloetse Makara, argued that the Lesotho High Court has jurisdiction to hear his case and should declare that Ntsie was abducted from South Africa and handed to the Lesotho police.
He asked that the crown should not oppose Ntsie’s application and “it should be granted and the accused be taken to where he was”.
He said Ntsie has dual citizenship and the court will not exercise jurisdiction where a person has been brought unlawfully.
“Not following the law (to bring Ntsie here) amounted to kidnapping,” he said.
Advocate Makara said the records show that Ntsie had been in prison since 2019 but the proceedings they are having are from 2015.
“How the applicant got arrested in 2019 and what has been happening since 2015 to 2019 is not stated,” he said.
“All of a sudden the matter is said to be urgent.”
He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was trying her luck to deny Ntsie his rights because he appeared in South Africa for the 2015 extradition proceedings but they were dismissed.
He said the DPP and the Lesotho Police Interpol should work together with South African Police Interpol and deport Ntsie to South Africa where he was.
“I truly want the accused to serve his sentence for all things he has done but he should do it following the right procedures, not for him to be brought here unlawfully”, Makara said.
Advocate Lehlanako Mofilikoane for the crown said the court has no power to review the proceedings of jurisdiction of another country. Justice Mahase said she will deliver a ruling on the matter on December 14.
Tholoana Lesenya
