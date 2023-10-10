Hlotse police ordered to produce ‘body’

THE police in Hlotse have been ordered by the Northern Region High Court to produce the body of ’Mancholo Manong, dead or alive,

and present it in court on Monday.

Justice ’Makampong Mokhoro ordered that Manong should be handed over to the care of the Leribe district Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) facility if she is still alive.

Manong was arrested by the police in connection with a murder case. Her trial is still pending. She was remanded in custody to await trial on September 4.

The LCS, Justice Mokhoro heard, refused to admit Manong in their facility because she had bruises all over her body and could not even talk.

The court heard that the LCS officers told the police officers who took Manong to prison that she could not be detained in prison unless a medical doctor said she was fit to be an inmate.

Instead of working on the recommendation to get Manong checked by a doctor, the police then detained the suspect in their holding cells.

The Manong family then filed an ex parte habeas corpus application requesting the court to intervene after their attempts to see their daughter at the Hlotse police station failed.

Advocate Makhaola Thienyane, the family’s counsel, explained before the court that the Hlotse police officers, especially Police Officer Maraisane, had kept Manong in their holding cells unlawfully.

This, Advocate Thienyane said, was in breach of an order by the Leribe Magistrate’s Court that Manong should be handed over to the LCS.

Advocate Thienyane said he was even denied access to see her client while she was in police custody.

He said on September 4, the LCS explained to him that it could not detain Manong whose body had bruises “as a (result) of severe torture”.

“They directed the police to take her to the hospital but the police decided to unlawfully detain her,” Advocate Thienyane said.

He said Manong needed urgent medical attention, which she was not receiving while in police custody and “she is likely to lose her life due to internal bleeding”.

Her father, Nkopane Manong, said he was blocked from seeing his daughter, who is facing a murder charge, when he went to the police to see her.

“On our arrival at the LCS we were informed that the LCS authority could not accept her into the facility without a doctor’s medical report as she was badly bruised and she could not speak,” the father said.

Nkopane added that when they asked where his daughter was, they were told that she was with the Hlotse Police.

“When we arrived at the station, I was not allowed to talk to my daughter nor was I allowed to see her,” Nkopane said.

“The last time I saw her was when she got off the police van and went into the police station,” he said.

He said prior to her being taken to court, he saw her and her face was bruised and she complained about not feeling her hands and legs as they were numb from the severe torture she had been subjected to by police officers.

“My daughter stands to lose her life due to the internal bleeding as shown by the bruises all over the body,” he said.

Nkopane said his daughter needed urgent medical attention as directed by the LCS authority because she continued suffering physically and emotionally.

Justice Mokhoro ordered her immediate release from the police holding cells and handed over to the LCS as per the magistrate’s decision.

Nkheli Liphoto