Hope as villagers get jabbed

QACHA’S NEK – MOAHI Pitso, 26, was elated after receiving a Covid-19 jab last week.

She had lost hope that she and many other villagers in Tsatsa-le-Meno, a village in the rural mountainous region of Qacha’s Nek district, would be vaccinated.

The nearest clinic which is in Sekokoaneng had no Covid-19 vaccine when she went there sometime last year.

To get there she had to walk for eight hours on rugged terrain, crossing the Tsoelikana River, which sometimes is in flood.

These are the challenges that villagers in Tsatsa-le-Meno encounter when they want to see a doctor.

Villagers have to ascend the Sekokoaneng Plateau, walk on the plains of Libataneng before descending to Ha-Mosheli’s gap and cross the Tsoelikana River.

After that there is another long walk where villagers pass through the plains of Kobung before reaching the Sehlaba-Thebe Clinic.

It took five hours for Pitso to get to Sekokoaneng Clinic and she could not take a further three hours to go to Sehlaba-Thebe.

She didn’t have the energy for that leg of the trip.

“After a five-hour walk to reach to our nearest health centre in Sekokoaneng I was told the vaccine was finished,” Pitso said after getting vaccinated in her village last week.

“Had it not been brought closer, I wouldn’t have vaccinated,” she said.

“The journey on its own is tiring so I couldn’t keep going.”

Pitso is a beneficiary of a two-week campaign to vaccinate people in hard-to-reach areas of Qacha’s Nek for Covid-19, with the support of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The campaign started last week Monday and will end tomorrow.

The campaign has reached 24 villages.

This comes after two years of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Health is trying to reach at least 80 percent of the eligible population in Lesotho.

Although the vaccination programme has been successful in many areas countrywide, this part of the rural mountainous district of Qacha’s Nek was lagging behind.

The campaign came after realising that the districts with villages in hard-to-reach areas have low coverage, below 50 percent of inoculation.

The Health Promotion Officer at the WHO, Thato Mxakaza, said Qacha’s Nek, Quthing and Mokhotlong have been targeted because they realised in their weekly reports that they have low coverage of Covid-19 vaccination.

“We decided to support the Ministry of Health with mobilisation and resources after they requested that they wanted to strengthen their outreach,” Mxakaza said.

“I am really happy with the progress we have made so far as the majority of villagers around town have been vaccinated,” he said.

“We also managed to vaccinate those eligible but were sceptical to take vaccines.”

Mxakaza appreciated the partnership among chiefs and councillors saying “they took vaccination seriously as they even encouraged their residents to vaccinate and enforced Covid-19 regulations”.

The Machabeng Hospital Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) leader, ’Maretšepile Moalosi, said they managed to jab most people when vaccinating the elderly.

However, the challenge arose when they were vaccinating adolescents as they ran out of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We still don’t have it and it’s a challenge as we still return without vaccinating those eligible in this campaign even if we find them in the communities,” Moalosi said.

She said another challenge was a lack of resources as some places are hard to reach even though they have high populations and requires helicopters and horses to get there.

“We still hope we will be assisted to cover them,” she said.

She said the campaign has been helpful and “we need more of it for us to reach our target especially now that we no longer hear myths about these vaccines”.

“A lot of people seem to understand its importance.”

She further said lack of support contributes to under-performance.

“We need help in mobilisation,” she said.

The District Public Health Nurse, ’Mapuseletso Pharoe, was recently informed that Pfizer was available.

“We hope it will be distributed along the week,” Pharoe said.

“Our kit will consist of three vaccines – Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Human Papilloma Virus – so as to vaccinate those eligible in our programme,” she said.

The Ha-Semethe Village Health Worker, ’Manthuliseng Thatho, said vaccination was a success in their village as they even managed to vaccinate herdboys in cattle posts.

“It was easy to encourage villagers to vaccinate as the impact of Covid-19 was evident so they managed to appreciate the importance of vaccines,” Thatho said.

She also said the chief of Tsatsa-le-Meno, one of the hard to reach areas, was helpful as he spoke enthusiastically about the importance of vaccinating at every public gathering.

“He also enforced Covid-19 regulations,” she said.

The Ha-’Manteko Councillor, Teboho Melao, said he was excited by the initiative as it would help a few of those who had been left behind to change their minds and vaccinate.

“We work very well with the chiefs and residents hence the majority have been vaccinated,” Melao said.

The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund (PWRDF) last year granted US$20 000 (about M300 000) from its Vaccine Equity Fund to Partners-In-Health Lesotho to support Covid-19 vaccine distribution in hard-to-reach areas.

The PWRDF established the Vaccine Equity Fund in April 2021 to address the extreme and urgent need for vaccines in developing countries.

The PWRDF had observed that a Covid-19 outbreak in a community without access to health care would be devastating, so prevention and vaccination were crucial.

According to the BBC, in August 2021, 24 million people – just 1.7 percent of Africa’s population – had been fully vaccinated.

The Lesotho Ministry of Health put infection prevention and control measures in place, including social distancing guidelines, lockdowns and installed oxygen plants.

However, greater and faster access to vaccines is needed.

In March last year, Lesotho received its first shipment of 36 000 Astra Zeneca vaccines.

The second batch of Astra Zeneca vaccines arrived in June 2021, and a third batch of 302 400 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrived in July 2021.

At present, the government does not have enough vaccines nor enough resources to transport and deploy the batches of donated vaccines from the capital to remote and hard-to-reach districts.

The PWRDF’s Vaccine Equity Fund has been covering the cost of transporting Covid-19 vaccines and health care workers to five remote and rural districts supported by Partners-In-Health.

The districts are Mohale’s Hoek, Qacha’s Nek, Mokhotlong, Thaba-Tseka and Butha-Buthe.

These are hard-to-reach areas that the Ministry of Health would otherwise not be able to access with its limited resources.

Because of the remote distances and difficulty in accessing health care services, these communities would be extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 if an outbreak were to occur.

Thanks to the WHO, this part of Qacha’s Nek that was left out when the PWRDF funded vaccination campaign took place, is now getting vaccinated.

The campaigns runs until tomorrow.

’Mapule Motsopa