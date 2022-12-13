News
HOPE official fires back
MASERU – THE spokesman of HOPE political party, who has been calling for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s Director of Elections to resign says he is not driven by anger or hatred.
Nkopane Seutloali was responding to comments by the IEC’s Mpaiphele Maqutu in a story in thepost which was published recently headlined ‘DCEO probes IEC’.
Seutloali said it is not true that he dragged Maqutu to the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) because of anger.
“I went to the DCEO because I believed the director was corrupt,” Seutloali said.
Seutloali is the chairman of the IEC logistics committee that is made up of politicians from different parties.
He said he believed Maqutu was given bribes by the Durban-based company that won a tender to print ballots for this year’s election.
Seutloali said the ballot paper was procured unlawfully because politicians were not involved when it was bid for, adding that “it was delivered by the white men from the printing company in South Africa”.
“There was never a post-mortem after the election, something which has stunned us,” he said.
Seutloali also alleged that Maqutu allocated the Proportional Representation (PR) lists alone.
He said the PR list was wrong because it was done by people who did not know about the process and formulas that were to be applied.
“The director must be investigated because he is corrupt to the core,” he said. “He even misuses his power.”
Maqutu told thepost that he does “not like wasting time answering unfounded accusations”.
He advised Seutloali to go to the courts of law and launch a case of corruption against him.
He said Seutloali once came to his office asking him to be part of the envoy that went to South Africa to look for a printing company.
“I refused (his request) as I do not have the powers to do so. It is for this reason that I am now being hated,” Maqutu said.
He said many people did not like him because he does not allow them to waste IEC funds.
Nkheli Liphoto
Bid to oust Senate president collapses
MASERU – An attempt to overturn Dr ’Mamonaheng Mokitimi’s election as Senate president flopped yesterday after a recount of the ballots confirmed that she won the position fair and square.
The recount of the ballots was conducted after some 12 Senators demanded that they be verified after alleging that the election might have been rigged.
The senators said they wanted to see the ballots to prove that the numbers tallied and that Dr Mokitimi indeed beat Koeneng Principal Chief Peete Peete in the November 3 election.
The recount followed a charged Tuesday debate in which tempers flared as some senators aggressively pushed for a change to verify the ballots.
“We petitioned the Senate over the president-elect,” said Chief Mojela Makhaola, the Principal Chief of Qacha’s Nek.
He said they believe the election was rigged to give her a second chance to come as the President.
“We are about 12 but there are others who were not here when we petitioned the Senate. But they support this move,” Senator Makhaola said.
Chief Makhaola said they wanted to verify the ballot papers.
He said the law says the ballot papers should be kept for 30 days after the elections so that those with queries can scrutinise them.
He said they have been told that they would be given responses to their demand.
“We are still waiting to get answers,” the Senator said.
As the fierce debate continued yesterday the Senate asked the media to leave the press gallery. The media was only allowed back after about an hour.
The Leribe Principal Chief, Joel Motšoene, said the senate’s handbook, which he described as the senate’s ‘bible’, should be strictly followed.
In the chaos, Dr Mokitimi appealed to the senators to be modest and respectful in their debates.
She said neither she nor the clerk could address their grievances.
She said the letter that the senators wrote her should have been addressed to the House, not her office.
Only the senators themselves, she added, could deal with their issues.
The recount however did not change anything because it only confirmed the November 3 results.
Dr Mokitimi got 19 votes to Chief Peete’s 11.
Majara Molupe
MP wants ‘stolen land’ returned to Lesotho
MASERU – THE Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) leader, Reverend Tšepo Lipholo, has filed a motion in parliament seeking to retake Lesotho’s territories which were seized by Afrikaners in the 19th century.
Rev Lipholo filed the motion yesterday and it is expected that it will be discussed tomorrow as part of the day’s business.
He told thepost last night that the land that must be returned include the whole of Free State, parts of the Northern Cape, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.
“I will not stop until the borders are declared according to the constitution,” Rev Lipholo said.
“Basotho should get their land back,” he said.
The motion says the declaration of these lands as comprising the territory of Lesotho is in line with the United Nations Resolution 1817 (XVII) passed by the General Assembly at its Plenary Meeting on December 18, 1962.
He also said he hopes to see the motion moving from the Lesotho parliament after debates to the British parliament where Lesotho was given independence in 1966 cognizant of the fact that it has its territories annexed by the Afrikaners.
He said afterward a committee will have to be formed to advocate for the return of the land.
“The land question is long overdue,” he said.
“It is just that some politicians have been benefiting from South Africa for a long time, and they do not want to change the situation.”
He added that it is important to take the matter to the UN so that South Africa’s refusal can be dealt with militarily.
He said the current government and the Speaker of Parliament, Tlohang Sekhamane, are scared to take the motion forward.
“The Speaker told me that the motion is controversial and needs to be handled with extra care,” he said.
Rev Lipholo is the only Lesotho politician who went to the UN and the African Union to petition the relevant organs to consider the return of Lesotho’s conquered territories.
“Our leadership is not doing enough to fight for what rightfully belongs to Basotho,” he said.
“One MP even approached me to say I should drop the motion as it could bring unrest in the country.”
He said it is illogical that some leaders say this should be subjected to a referendum yet the UN has already made a ruling that Lesotho must get its land back.
“It is disheartening to see Basotho being chased by South Africans on their own land. They treat Basotho like non-living things.”
The BCM has earned itself a seat in parliament after it made the return of Lesotho’s territories annexed by South Africa an election campaign issue.
The manifesto of the BCM was spearheaded by the distinctive vision of pushing for the restoration of Lesotho’s annexed land by South Africa.
At least 4 112 people voted for the party, which had fielded candidates in 65 constituencies out of 80.
Rev Lipholo insists that the pre-independence manifesto is still relevant 56 years after Lesotho gained independence from Britain.
“The long-term vision of the BCM is to see the stolen land of Lesotho currently in the hands of South Africa returning to its rightful owners,” he told thepost earlier.
“We will continue to push for the return of the stolen land as well as a review of the current agreement of the LHDA,” he said.
Calvin Motekase & Nkheli Liphoto
Molibeli in big trouble
MASERU – THE families of two men who were allegedly killed while in police custody want Commissioner Holomo Molibeli privately prosecuted as an accessory to their murder.
The two men, Lethusang Mongali and Timeletso Sekhonyana, were allegedly murdered by four police officers while in a holding cell at a Hlotse police station in January 2019.
Three years later their families say the police have not told them anything about the investigation into their murder.
The families are now asking the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, to allow them to privately prosecute the commissioner and the four officers.
The request is contained in a letter that the families wrote to the DPP through their lawyer Advocate Letuka Molati, this week.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP that the families want to prosecute Commissioner Molibeli as an accessory to murder.
“The police over-suffocated one of the deceased. He died,” Advocate Molati says in the letter.
“The other suspect was still watching. The police then sought instructions from the police headquarters on what can be done since the other suspect saw them kill his companion.”
“The response or instruction from the police headquarters was that they (Leribe CID police) should kill the second suspect who saw them kill the first suspect to conceal evidence.”
The letter doesn’t say who between Mongali and Sekhonyana was killed first.
Advocate Molati however tells the DPP that one of the police officers involved in the murders had agreed to be an accomplice witness.
He says he could not mention the other suspects’ names but tells the DPP that Commissioner Molibeli will be with them in the dock.
Advocate Molati tells the DPP he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli on March 19, 2019, asking him to investigate the alleged murders.
“The Commissioner of Police did not act at all until when you receive this letter,” he says.
He says many things happened from the time when he wrote to Commissioner Molibeli “including acts of intimidation which came from the police top-brass at police headquarters in relation to this double murder”.
Advocate Molati says his investigation has revealed that Commissioner Molibeli has not opened a murder investigation docket on the cases.
“The Commissioner of Police has not assigned officers to investigate this matter.”
“The Commissioner of Police has no desire to see the police who are suspects in this double murder remanded for murder as it is the law.”
“The Commissioner of Police has instead obstructed the investigations into this matter.”
Advocate Molati says he wants to know whether or not the police opened a case and what is the case number.
And if the case number exists, he says, what is the status of the docket to remand the police officers involved?
He says if the DPP does not answer these questions she should issue him with a private prosecution certificate “so that we can prosecute the four police officers”.
“We shall also prosecute the Commissioner of Police (Mr Holomo Molibeli) as one of the accused for being an accessory to murder,” he said.
Advocate Molati has also asked Advocate Motinyane to interview the two young widows of the victims “and see their tears prior to making a decision in this matter”.
“We are ready to bring them to your office at your earliest convenience were you to deem it necessary.”
“We are unable to divulge further information in this matter especially the particulars of the police officers who will testify in this matter and the one police officer who is going to be an accomplice witness in this matter.”
In the March 2019 letter to Commissioner Molibeli, Advocate Molati had told him that “on a deeper analysis it appears that there is currently a cover-up going on and unlawful acts of defeating the ends of justice being perpetrated”.
He demanded the murder docket be opened, the suspects be remanded, be interdicted from duty to avoid obstruction of investigations, and be warned not to interfere with the investigators, families of the victims and potential witnesses.
He had demanded that Commissioner Molibeli act within 14 days.
“You will see that if you fail to act as per our client’s demand, there may be legal consequences,” he warned.
Commissioner Molibeli told thepost last night that he would answer to “the fake accusations when the time is right”.
“I have not yet received the letter and it might be on the way to me,” Commissioner Molibeli said.
Majara Molupe and Nkheli Liphoto
