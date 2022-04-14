Hospital worker fondles patient in ward

MASERU – A 15-year-old girl, who was a victim of rape, was this week granted permission by a High Court judge to terminate her pregnancy on medical grounds.

High Court judge Justice Polo Banyane granted the order after listening to an account by her grandmother of how the girl was not ready to carry the pregnancy until delivery.

thepost has withheld both the girl’s name and that of her grandmother to protect her identity since she is still a minor.

Abortion is a criminal offence under Lesotho’s Penal Code and is punishable by a prison term on conviction.

However, the Penal Code provides that when a pregnant woman’s life could be endangered or the conceived baby could be born with life-threatening illness or abnormality the pregnancy can be terminated.

Also, a woman can abort the pregnancy lawfully if she conceived it as a result of rape, the Penal Code provides.

The Penal Code says such abortions should be allowed on the advice of a medical doctor and can only be granted by a competent court of law.

Justice Banyane found that the girl was raped and also has an illness that could pose health challenges to her if the pregnancy was allowed to continue.

The child, assisted by her grandmother because she is still a minor, told the court that if the pregnancy would not be terminated she would have to drop out of school.

The court heard that the child was visiting her relative together with her sister one evening about two months ago when a man offered to accompany them because it was getting dark.

The man, the court heard, said it was unsafe for girls so young to walk by themselves during the night but once they got to where there was no human traffic he turned on them.

“When they got there, there was no passerby in the vicinity, and that was when he started ordering the girls to undress,” the court heard.

The man became violent and threatened to kill them if they resisted, the court heard.

The other girl managed to escape and ran away leaving the 15-year-old behind. The man then raped her.

She was found by passersby later who took her to the Maseru Central Charge office where a case of rape was opened.

The girl was immediately taken for a medical examination where emergency medical assistance was administrated to her.

“However, during the second check-up, which was a month down the line, it was discovered that she was pregnant as a result of that rape,” the court heard.

The evidence further showed that the child is a seriously disadvantaged child who relies on her unemployed grandmother for her survival, together with her siblings.

The mother, Justice Banyane heard, has abandoned them and her whereabouts is unknown.

The grandmother said the child is also a student who benefits from support from the Ministry of Social Development.

Pregnancy and motherhood would result in her losing her current scholarship which would imperil her future as a whole, the grandmother said.

“She will have to drop out of school and forced to nurse the fatherless child despite the serious financial constrains she is in,” she said.

“Termination of this pregnancy will be in her best interest,” her grandmother pleaded with the court.

She also said she was afraid that if the abortion was to be refused her granddaughter would seek help at back-door clinics and end up dead or arrested for terminating the pregnancy illegally.

The child is in no position to handle the pressure that comes with being pregnant as a teenager, worst of all a pregnancy caused by rape, the grandmother said.

In addition, the doctor who helped her indicated that when the child arrived with her grandmother, she was given an emergency contraceptive which she explained was not 100 percent effective.

The psychological reports also showed that the child is undergoing serious emotional and psychological distress after the rape and pregnancy.

The psychologist told the court in papers that the girl kept putting the blame on herself for being in a wrong place at the wrong time.

“This has even resulted into her attempting to commit suicide on several occasions,” the court heard.

The child is also fragile as a result of a car accident she was involved in when she was eight years old, which resulted in her being in a coma for six months.

The court heard that this affected her growth negatively at an early stage and thus pregnancy and having to give birth were posing a risk to her health and safety.

’Malimpho Majoro