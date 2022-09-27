News
How politicians killed the reforms
MASERU – WEDNESDAY July 13 and the clock is ticking towards midnight. Apart from small mobs of skimpily dressed ladies of the night basking in blazing paper fires in corners, the streets of Maseru are empty.
But the parliament building’s lights are glowing and its parking bays crowded with cars. Panic seems to have set in among the MPs inside.
In a nondescript building across town, Senators are also having their moment of anxiety. Rarely had Lesotho’s MPs and Senators burned the midnight oil on official duty.
Both are racing to pass constitutional amendments for the national reforms.
Anyone landing in Lesotho from another planet would have been forgiven for thinking that the bills whose import and wording both houses were haggling over had been drafted a week earlier.
The reality was that those reforms had been in the making for the past six years and the bills had been drafted months earlier.
Yet the lawmakers were now counting minutes to push the bills through before their five-year tenure ended.
It is hard to suppress the feeling that the MPs and Senators did not know that they were attempting to achieve the impossible. As hours dissolved into minutes, the Senators would approve clauses and immediately send them via email to the MPs for passing.
The last clauses arrived at the parliament 15 minutes before midnight to trigger a mad race. With five minutes to go, the Speaker announced that they had run out of time because the king had dissolved parliament.
It was an anti-climax of epic proportions. Years of hard work, hundreds of miles travelled and millions of maloti spent had come to nothing.
There was an eerie silence as MPs streamed out of parliament after midnight.
They failed to pass the reforms they had promised the people and the international community. The same reforms that years earlier they had vowed to pass come rain or sunshine.
These were the same politicians who months earlier had signed a commitment to “remove all obstacles and impediments that have potential to derail and delay the passing of the 11th Amendment of the Constitution Bill”.
Predictably, the morning after came with excuses, blame-shifting, regret and a palpable fear of the implications of their botched job.
It however was telling that the government sounded more fearful of the international community than Basotho, the very people they were supposed to serve and had given them the mandate.
There was no apology from either the government or the leaders of opposition parties.
The reaction from SADC, which had chaperoned Lesotho’s reforms in cash and kind for more than half a decade, was instant and furious.
The Lesotho delegation that sheepishly walked into the conference room at the SADC meeting in Pretoria a few days later was tongue-lashed by the regional colleagues who threatened sanctions and other censures if the reforms were not passed.
The message was clear: SADC had run out of patience with Lesotho. Pressure was also mounting from the EU, the United States, the United Nations, and the African Union.
The delegation promised that Lesotho would clean the mess. The government was cornered.
But how the government set out to resolve the conundrum would trigger events that would lead to the same conundrum they wanted to avoid.
They used the constitution’s state of emergency clause to recall parliament so they would pass the amendments.
They were on a slippery slope because even as they pondered the state of emergency it was clear this was a desperate measure to get the reforms across the line and appease the international community.
There was an overwhelming consensus in the legal fraternity that there was no legal justification to declare a state of emergency to pass the amendments.
Lesotho’s generally porous constitution was airtight on what constitutes a state of emergency.
Even Law Minister Lekhetho Rakuoane did not sound convinced that it was legally possible to sneak in the reforms via the state of emergency.
In interviews with this newspaper and radio stations, Rakuoane, a lawyer himself, sounded noncommittal as if trying to avoid being blamed for pointing that the government was taking a wrong legal direction.
“We are now in unchartered waters,” he said after timidly hinting at the state of emergency as “our last hope”.
He was probably aware that a declaration of a state of emergency would not pass the constitutional test but still had to be done for political reasons to save face and pacify the clamouring international community.
The members of the Council of State perhaps had the same feeling as they trooped into their meeting to discuss the state of emergency.
The Law Society president, Tekane Maqakachane, gave the council members a mini constitutional law lecture as he forcefully argued against the state of emergency.
Advocate Maqakachane had earlier told thepost that there was ‘absolutely no loophole in the constitution to justify a state of emergency”.
“It’s legally impossible,” he said.
It is inconceivable that the members did not understand that they were about to molest the constitution to achieve a political goal.
You did not need to be a legal expert to understand the constitution’s unambiguous clause about the conditions for a declaration of a state of emergency.
Even those who had not read the clause had probably heard lawyers speaking in the media about the impossibility of massaging the constitution on that issue.
There was neither a war nor a natural disaster. No event imperilled lives and the welfare of the country.
In the end, the council’s decision had nothing to do with legal considerations but the politics of the moment.
Staff Reporter
We’ll gang up against RFP, says Rapapa
MASERU – Lesotho’s biggest political parties have hatched a grand plan to throttle the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) led by Sam Matekane.
The plot was revealed by the All Basotho Convention (ABC) chairman Sam Rapapa at an election rally held in Mashai constituency last Friday.
He said even if the RFP makes it into parliament, they will make sure that it would not be part of the next government.
The plan, Rapapa said, is to “keep the RFP leader Sam Matekane at least as the leader of opposition, with no party to cobble up a coalition government”.
He said Matekane’s “dream of becoming a government alone is practically impossible because” the ABC, the Movement for Economic Change (MEC), the Democratic Congress (DC), and the
Basotho Action Party (BAP) “will gang up to sabotage him”.
Rapapa spoke as he appealed to ABC members not to join the RFP which he said will not form a government or be in the next coalition government.
“These big parties will gang up against him (Matekane) and he will not be part of the government,” he said.
Rapapa wondered out loud why anyone would therefore want to leave the ABC to join the RFP.
“We will do everything to stop Matekane from getting into the government,” Rapapa said.
He urged Basotho to analyse critically which parties are likely to form the next government so they vote wisely on October 7.
“Both ABC and DC are likely to form a coalition government,” Rapapa said.
He said although he would in the past viciously attack the DC, he had since toned down after the two parties formed a coalition government in 2020.
In a lighthearted moment, Rapapa compared the political landscape in Lesotho to that of a child who runs away from his home to a neighbour’s house because the head of that house has arrived home with stolen wors.
Rapapa said people who are claiming they are leaving the ABC because it is engulfed in conflicts are lying. Instead, he said the conflicts are in the RFP which has been battling numerous court battles as party members fight to represent the party in the general election.
“There is no peace in Moruo,” Rapapa said. “There is a fight that is going on in the RFP.”
Moruo, which means wealth, is the RFP’s slogan. Rapapa urged the members to either vote for the DC or the ABC as there is peace and direction in those parties.
After the election, Rapapa said they will tell Maketane to stand in the corner with his people and a few constituencies.
He said Matekane is going to lead the opposition because they had discussed amongst themselves that he is a businessman and he should go back to business.
“We gave you a job to build roads, (but) you leave them with potholes and join politics,” Rapapa said.
He said Matekane is likely to only qualify as an MP and not a Prime Minister.
The ABC secretary general, Lebohang Hlaele, however distanced himself from Rapapa’s statement this week.
He said the party is busy campaigning to win next month’s election to form the next government and has not yet pronounced itself on any coalition deals.
“We have not planned to do anything about Matekane as the ABC National Executive Committee,” Hlaele said.
The ABC leader Nkaku Kabi told another rally in Thaba-Bosiu that “it is still premature as to which parties we would align ourselves with after the election”.
He said there are some parties that had been approaching the ABC to discuss coalition possibilities but they have not sat down to decide to cobble up any coalition agreements with any of them.
“Our committee has never met any party to discuss the formation of a coalition government after the election,” Kabi said.
Kabi said the matter should not trigger any ruckus in the party.
Nkheli Liphoto
MEC says parties must end famo gang ties
MASERU – Selibe Mochoboroane, the leader of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) party, last weekend lashed out at political parties that recruit famo music gangsters into their ranks.
Mochoboroane was speaking at a well-attended election campaign rally in Matsieng on Sunday.
He said it was unacceptable for political parties to recruit the feared famo music gangsters into their ranks for campaign purposes.
The famo music gangsters are closely tied to a network of illegal gold miners, better known as zama-zamas, who are based in South Africa’s gold mining towns and cities.
They have been blamed for waves of deadly violence across the two countries.
The migrant workers in the mines, who number about 40 000 Basotho, form a key voting bloc in Lesotho.
That explains why political parties are eager to woo the zama-zamas.
Mochoboroane said Lesotho will never develop and experience economic growth unless the authorities deal decisively with the famo music gangsters.
“You will never see these famo gangs at my political rallies,” Mochoboroane said.
The ruling coalition partners – the Democratic Congress (DC) and the All Basotho Convention (ABC) – have however not shied away from wooing the gangsters.
The Terene music gang associated with Mosotho Chakela is a close ally of the DC with the Terene camp led by Mokata backing the ABC.
Mochoboroane said it was wrong for politicians to align with the famo gangs since they would not be able to take any measures against them when they violate the law.
The Thabana-Morena MP said robberies and killing will decline significantly the day that the zama-zamas disentangle themselves from the political parties.
Were it not for the presence of the army, Mochoboroane said the crime rate would have been much higher.
He recalled a case of a robbery that occurred at the Mafeteng Post Bank where millions of maloti were stolen by famo gangsters who later spent it with one political party leader who was holed up in South Africa.
In 2019, Mochoboroane called for a thorough investigation of the pensions department after a series of fraud and robbery cases at various Lesotho Post Bank branches.
Two months ago Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro complained that famo gangsters were wreaking havoc in the country and when they are arrested “prominent people in government approach the police to destroy their cases”.
Mochoboroane said they have had enough of the killings and those who kill each other with impunity should not be granted bail.
“Habitual killers who have turned into serial killers should also be killed,” Mochoboroane said.
He said the crimes and corruption that happen in the government ministries and departments start from the political parties.
Mochoboroane said at one time he suspended one of his MPs who was implicated in criminal activities.
“The people in Mafeteng were not pleased with that,” he recalled.
“I will suspend members who do not adhere to the party’s policies (even if it means) I will be the only left in the party.”
He said his MEC will soon set up a committee to crack the whip where their members have been deployed.
Mochoboroane also accused the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) of sleeping on the job.
He said the DCEO is not effective as it never wins court cases.
Mochoboroane said he would set up specialised courts to deal with white colour crime in Lesotho if his party wins elections next month.
Nkheli Liphoto
Account for missing funds, says chief
MASERU – THE Principal Chief of Likhoele, Chief Lerotholi Seeiso, says government leaders should be made to account for public funds that went missing under their watch.
Chief Seeiso was speaking at a Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) rally in his area in Mafeteng over the weekend.
He said Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and his deputy Mathibeli Mokhothu must answer for the missing funds.
The Senator said about M6 billion and a further M50 million went missing under the current government’s watch.
“The government has to account for the missing staggering M6 billion and M50 million from the state coffers,” Chief Seeiso said.
“Now we have been informed that only M18 million of the missing M50 million has been recovered from the wrong hands,” he said.
Chief Seeiso was referring to the M50 million that was siphoned out of the country through muddy tenders and the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) managed to recover only M18 million.
He was also referring to the missing M6 billion cited in a recent report by the Auditor General.
He said his call on the government to account for the missing funds is not influenced by party politics but his sense of responsibility as one of the leaders in Lesotho.
“We are being labelled politicians by some people when we talk about issues that affect the nation,” he said.
“Basotho should know that they are the ones who have voted this government into power.”
“For this reason, they have to hold it accountable because they are the taxpayers.”
The chief said “a political party is not one’s clan and the ball is now in your court to decide whether to return the same people into the government or not”.
In Sesotho culture one cannot change his clan because he was born in the clan and is related to all the clan members by blood.
He said the whole Cabinet should account for the missing funds “because of a doctrine of collective responsibility in government”.
“The entire Cabinet should give the money back because it belongs to the government,” he said.
Nkheli Liphoto
