How politicians killed the reforms

MASERU – WEDNESDAY July 13 and the clock is ticking towards midnight. Apart from small mobs of skimpily dressed ladies of the night basking in blazing paper fires in corners, the streets of Maseru are empty.

But the parliament building’s lights are glowing and its parking bays crowded with cars. Panic seems to have set in among the MPs inside.

In a nondescript building across town, Senators are also having their moment of anxiety. Rarely had Lesotho’s MPs and Senators burned the midnight oil on official duty.

Both are racing to pass constitutional amendments for the national reforms.

Anyone landing in Lesotho from another planet would have been forgiven for thinking that the bills whose import and wording both houses were haggling over had been drafted a week earlier.

The reality was that those reforms had been in the making for the past six years and the bills had been drafted months earlier.

Yet the lawmakers were now counting minutes to push the bills through before their five-year tenure ended.

It is hard to suppress the feeling that the MPs and Senators did not know that they were attempting to achieve the impossible. As hours dissolved into minutes, the Senators would approve clauses and immediately send them via email to the MPs for passing.

The last clauses arrived at the parliament 15 minutes before midnight to trigger a mad race. With five minutes to go, the Speaker announced that they had run out of time because the king had dissolved parliament.

It was an anti-climax of epic proportions. Years of hard work, hundreds of miles travelled and millions of maloti spent had come to nothing.

There was an eerie silence as MPs streamed out of parliament after midnight.

They failed to pass the reforms they had promised the people and the international community. The same reforms that years earlier they had vowed to pass come rain or sunshine.

These were the same politicians who months earlier had signed a commitment to “remove all obstacles and impediments that have potential to derail and delay the passing of the 11th Amendment of the Constitution Bill”.

Predictably, the morning after came with excuses, blame-shifting, regret and a palpable fear of the implications of their botched job.

It however was telling that the government sounded more fearful of the international community than Basotho, the very people they were supposed to serve and had given them the mandate.

There was no apology from either the government or the leaders of opposition parties.

The reaction from SADC, which had chaperoned Lesotho’s reforms in cash and kind for more than half a decade, was instant and furious.

The Lesotho delegation that sheepishly walked into the conference room at the SADC meeting in Pretoria a few days later was tongue-lashed by the regional colleagues who threatened sanctions and other censures if the reforms were not passed.

The message was clear: SADC had run out of patience with Lesotho. Pressure was also mounting from the EU, the United States, the United Nations, and the African Union.

The delegation promised that Lesotho would clean the mess. The government was cornered.

But how the government set out to resolve the conundrum would trigger events that would lead to the same conundrum they wanted to avoid.

They used the constitution’s state of emergency clause to recall parliament so they would pass the amendments.

They were on a slippery slope because even as they pondered the state of emergency it was clear this was a desperate measure to get the reforms across the line and appease the international community.

There was an overwhelming consensus in the legal fraternity that there was no legal justification to declare a state of emergency to pass the amendments.

Lesotho’s generally porous constitution was airtight on what constitutes a state of emergency.

Even Law Minister Lekhetho Rakuoane did not sound convinced that it was legally possible to sneak in the reforms via the state of emergency.

In interviews with this newspaper and radio stations, Rakuoane, a lawyer himself, sounded noncommittal as if trying to avoid being blamed for pointing that the government was taking a wrong legal direction.

“We are now in unchartered waters,” he said after timidly hinting at the state of emergency as “our last hope”.

He was probably aware that a declaration of a state of emergency would not pass the constitutional test but still had to be done for political reasons to save face and pacify the clamouring international community.

The members of the Council of State perhaps had the same feeling as they trooped into their meeting to discuss the state of emergency.

The Law Society president, Tekane Maqakachane, gave the council members a mini constitutional law lecture as he forcefully argued against the state of emergency.

Advocate Maqakachane had earlier told thepost that there was ‘absolutely no loophole in the constitution to justify a state of emergency”.

“It’s legally impossible,” he said.

It is inconceivable that the members did not understand that they were about to molest the constitution to achieve a political goal.

You did not need to be a legal expert to understand the constitution’s unambiguous clause about the conditions for a declaration of a state of emergency.

Even those who had not read the clause had probably heard lawyers speaking in the media about the impossibility of massaging the constitution on that issue.

There was neither a war nor a natural disaster. No event imperilled lives and the welfare of the country.

In the end, the council’s decision had nothing to do with legal considerations but the politics of the moment.

Staff Reporter