I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
MASERU – THE Alliance of Democrats (AD) leader Monyane Moleleki says he made Sam Matekane a millionaire when he was still minister.
Moleleki was speaking at a rally in Mekaling in Mohale’s Hoek last weekend.
He said his supporters should not fall in the trap thinking by joining Matekane’s Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) party they will also become rich.
That is a fallacy, Moleleki said.
Moleleki claimed that he had also made several other tycoons in Lesotho rich. Among some of the names he cited were businessmen None None, Jimmi Lenka, Mohlomi Moleko, Thulo Thulo most of whom are said to be behind the formation of the RFP.
“The above were made rich by Monyane Moleleki while he was a minister,” a fired up Moleleki told his supporters amid cheers.
The RFP which was formed three weeks ago has caused political tremors in Lesotho with established political parties lashing out at Matekane and his camp.
Matekane cut his umbilical cord with the congress parties when he announced the party’s formation.
Political observers have accredited Matekane’s rise in business to multi-million government tenders he won when former Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili was still in office.
But it was never established if Matekane was a member of the DC or its predecessor the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD).
However, it is an open secret that the government of Lesotho often parcels out tenders to its supporters. There has been no evidence however to prove that Matekane’s companies won tenders on the basis of his close links with political players within the government.
Moleleki’s claim is perhaps the first time that a former senior government minister has openly confirmed the practice.
He served as a minister for years and was the DC’s deputy leader before he defected to form the AD in 2016 after he fell out with Mosisili over the succession issue.
Mosisili and Moleleki were close to Matekane when he began his meteoric rise to fabulous riches in the late 1990s.
During Mosisili’s 15-year premiership, all in which Moleleki held influential cabinet positions, Matekane’s companies won several construction tenders.
Moleleki said he knew very well the businessmen who formed the RFP.
“I also know where they are coming from and how they became millionaires,” he said.
While Moleleki lashed out at Matekane, he kept his eye firmly on a group of rebel MPs who defected from his AD to join the RFP last week.
Moleleki said the party was not for sale.
His main gripe was with the former secretary general, Dr Mahali Phamotse, who was among the defectors last week.
Moleleki said he will next week enter Phamotse’s constituency, Matlakeng, to tell the people there that the AD was not folding its flag. He said the people must ignore Phamotse.
Other trusted members who defected last week are women’s league president ’Manthabiseng Phohleli and treasurer, Tlohelang Aumane.
The trio officially declared their departure during a Matekane rally in Mantšonyane last week.
Moleleki complained that some members had tried to damage their party while defecting by claiming that it was on the verge of collapse.
“They lied that our party was on the verge of closure,” he said.
He said the fact that 150 new members had just joined the party was a clear sign that the AD was alive and kicking.
“I have seen some AD members defecting, they are being pushed by fear,” he said, adding that those who are saying the AD would merge with the RFP had instilled fear in their supporters.
“Those who are defecting are just a small number while those who are joining are in huge numbers,” he said.
He said he would welcome new members every week to show his party’s strength, adding that his party “has been growing more than before since the formation of the new party”.
“Be strong and continue encouraging more people to join.”
“Our party will not be sold, even for millions,” he said.
He said people who are leaving the party are trying to influence others to join them.
“They are telling lies that we will soon merge with the new party.”
“Some people started shaking after they heard that one millionaire was forming a party.”
He said they should “not be scared of a party that waves flags on helicopters”.
“The people cannot be sold for money,” he said.
He said people should quickly disabuse themselves of the idea that joining a party of millionaires would also make them millionaires.
“While a minister, I made a lot of these people rich,” he said.
He said one of his biggest achievements was to install electricity for needy villagers across the country.
He said the AD remains independent and strong and is not going anywhere.
Nkheli Liphoto
NSS agent shot dead
MASERU – A NATIONAL Security Service (NSS) agent was shot dead in Qoaling on Tuesday night.
Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli said two unknown men barged into a bar and approached the agent, Tšepang Macheli, 33, and opened fire.
Macheli died right on the spot.
No arrests have been made so far.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said two shells of a 7.65mm pistol were found at the scene of the crime.
He said one of the men who was with Macheli sustained some injuries on the hand during the attack.
He said the man was rushed to hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.
Senior Superintendent Mopeli said they are still to establish the motive for the killing saying investigations were still in progress.
“Nothing was taken from the deceased,” he said.
The NSS spokesperson Limpho Gugushe said they have been devastated by the sad news.
She said they are going to work together with the police to see to it that the perpetrators are arrested and face the full wrath of the law.
The deceased is survived by his wife and son.
Macheli was staying in Qoaling.
Majara Molupe
DPP wants foreign judge
MASERU – THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, is not just pushing for Chief Justice Sakoana Sakoane to recuse himself from Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli’s treason case.
She now wants a foreign judge to preside over the matter.
Advocate Motinyane disclosed this in papers filed in the Court of Appeal last week.
Lt Gen Kamoli, three other soldiers and two prominent politicians, have been charged with treason after the army attacked the State House and police stations on August 30, 2014.
The politicians are Mothetjoa Metsing, leader of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) leader, Selibe Mochoboroane.
They face the death sentence or a lengthy prison term if convicted.
In her papers, Advocate Motinyane, said Chief Justice Sakoane had demonstrated that he would be biased if he were to adjudicate on the matter.
She said Chief Justice Sakoane’s refusal to recuse himself from adjudicating the trial of Lt Gen Kamoli and others “should be set aside and the case be allocated to a foreign judge for adjudication”.
She said the conduct of Justice Sakoane in court “rationally amounts to biasness and he will not bring an impartial mind to bear on the hearing of the trial”.
What irked the DPP is that Justice Sakoane kicked her appointed foreign lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, from the case after finding that he wanted to appear in court only when it pleased him.
He said Advocate Motinyane’s allegations that he was biased against the crown were raised when he was disciplining the crown on their behaviour of postponing cases without giving clear reasons to the court and when he sought clarification he was then accused of bias.
Justice Sakoane said the DPP had failed to perform her duties to inform the court about the absence of the lead prosecutor, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, during the continuation of the trial.
Advocate Motinyane had told the court that Advocate Abrahams had informed her that he was going to be away in December but never said anything until she came up with an application for postponement on the day of the trial, the court found.
“At no stage did the DPP and Abrahams inform the court nor communicate with the defence lawyers that Abrahams would not be able to come to court yet they knew about it since December,” Justice Sakoane said.
In her appeal papers, Advocate Motinyane said on December 13, 2021, Advocate Abrahams informed the court about his unavailability in February 2022 which the court suggested that Advocate Naki Nku or Advocate Christopher Lephuthing should proceed with the matter.
“After the court suggested dates in January 2022, Advocate Abrahams immediately informed the court of his unavailability and explained that he would consult with me to which the court immediately acquiesced,” she said.
She said when the court imposed the dates of 10 to 20 January, it was fully aware of Advocate Abrahams having prior professional commitments on the scheduled dates.
“As such, the court double-booked Advocate Abrahams when imposing the dates of 10 to 20 January,” she said.
She said at his request and Advocate Nku’s, Advocate Abrahams returned to Lesotho to join the prosecution team to lead the prosecution.
Motinyane said the court could not be the architect of the double-booking and then use its own creation as a yardstick to subject Advocate Abrahams to a procedurally irregular and prejudicial enquiry.
She accused Justice Sakoane of “summarily sanctioning Advocate Abrahams by unilaterally denying him the right to appear in the trial”.
She argued that it was easily discernable from the record that Advocate Abrahams did not abandon the case.
“The court instead erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that Advocate Abrahams had abandoned the matter, when in fact it had double-booked Abrahams,” she said.
She said she had on balance of probabilities, made out a case demonstrating and convincing evidence that Justice Sakoane will not bring an impartial mind to bear on Lt Gen Kamoli’s trial and has dislodged the presumption in favour of him in the High Court’s fairness and impartiality.
Motinyane said the interests of justice would be brought into disrepute should Justice Sakoane proceed with the adjudication of the trial.
She said the absence of procedural fairness, even-handedness and objectivity in the conducting of the enquiry under section 12(4) of the speedy Court Trail Act in itself constitutes bias.
The Speedy Court Trails Act, she said, do not make provisions for the absolute and complete suspension of the prosecutor to appear in court or to appear in a given matter.
“The court summarily, arbitrarily and irrationally rejected Advocate Abrahams’ appearance in the matter, in the process expelling him from the matter altogether,” she said.
“I submit that the court erred and materially misdirected itself in finding that the loss of Advocate Abrahams for the crown for reasons of enforcement of the Speedy Court Trial Act, does not constitute bias,” she said.
’Malimpho Majoro
MP charged with stock-theft
MASERU – THABANG Mafojane, the Motimposo MP and businessman, appeared before the Maseru magistrate’s court on Tuesday charged with stock theft.
Magistrate Peter Murenzi granted Mafojane, a staunch member of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party, bail of M2 500 and a surety of M10 000.
He appeared before Magistrate Murenzi joining five others who had already been charged.
The court had already granted his co-accused bail and remanded them.
Mafojane is expected to appear again in court on April 26 for remand.
The police delayed to drag him to court because they were waiting for a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) because by virtue of being an MP, he is a civil servant.
Civil servants in Lesotho cannot be arrested or charged before courts without first seeking permission from the DPP.
Mafojane was detained at the Mabote Police station last month and later released on the same day pending the DPP’s directive to press charges against him.
Mafojane’s co-accused are Khotso Pule, 52, of Hlotse Mankoaneng who is the owner of Square Butchery, Nthau Nthau, 30, of Ha-Nkhunyane in Bokong, Leshome Mathe, 34, of Maputsoe Ha-Nyenye, Majoro Nkaka, 26, of Liotloaneng in Bera district and Hlakane Khoabane, 26 of Hlotse Ha-Tlai-Tlai.
The five were granted M2 000 bail each and asked to pay surety of M10 000 each.
Police said four cows were stolen from a farm in Ficksburg, South Africa.
Two carcasses of the stolen cattle were found at a butchery owned by one of the accused while two others were found still alive in the hands of Mafojane.
Mafojane has been charged with stealing three cattle.
’Malimpho Majoro
