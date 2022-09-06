IEC battles M60m shortfall

MASERU – THE Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is heading into an election with a budget that might not be enough to deliver a credible election.

This is because the government, already pleading poverty, cut the commission’s budget for the October 7 elections by nearly 20 percent.

The IEC initially requested M320 million but was forced to cut back on other critical things after the government said it was facing a calamitous financial crisis.

The commission then reluctantly settled for M261 million which is barely enough to cover the full costs of the elections.

This means that the IEC has a M60 million hole in its budget.

The trimmed budget is already giving grief to the IEC commissioners and senior managers who are battling to balance the numbers.

On August 22 the IEC was told to cough up over M2 million to get the electronic version of the voters’ roll.

The commission doesn’t have that money and might now have to face a lawsuit from the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) which is demanding the digital voters’ roll.

On August 12, the IEC told a meeting of political leaders that it was facing budgetary constraints that might affect its ability to prepare for the elections.

Some of the leaders who attended the meeting have now raised alarm to Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro about the IEC’s precarious financial situation.

In an August 21 letter, the leaders implored Majoro to release the additional M60 million. They said the commission needs more money because the number of political parties has increased to 65.

This, they said, has led to an increase in the size of the ballot papers and therefore the cost of printing.

They said there is an increase in the cost of election monitoring as the number of party agents has also increased.

The leaders also said the IEC will have to increase the number of polling stations because roads have deteriorated.

This means the IEC will also need the army for helicopters to deliver more equipment and ballot papers to remote areas.

The leaders said they are of the view that the lack of funds will affect the IEC’s functions and accountability.

“It is our view, a serious risk that would have adverse effects on the credibility and fairness of the upcoming elections, as well as compromising the essence of democracy,” the parties said.

The parties requested the government to release the M60 million in batches of M15 million over the next four weeks.

’Malichaba Lekhoaba, the leader of UFC, who signed the letter on behalf of the 19 political parties, told thepost that they are worried that the Prime Minister has not responded.

“The government has not had the courtesy to even acknowledge our letter yet they know we are raising fundamental issues,” Lekhoaba said.

“We want the government to tell us how they are going to help the IEC to cover the shortfall because this is a serious issue that goes right to the core of our electoral processes.”

The IEC’s director of legal services, Advocate Lehlohoholo Suping, who is the acting public relations manager, said the government has assured the commission that it will provide “the funding needed for the elections”.

He confirmed that the IEC’s budget was initially M320 million but was revised to M261 million but insisted that the commission has enough funds to run the election.

