IEC bosses’ fight heads to High Court

Tensions are coming to a boil at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) as the fight between two senior officers heads to the High Court.

IEC’s public relations manager Tuoe Hantsi this week filed an urgent application to block his boss Mpaiphele Maqutu’s plan to haul him before a disciplinary panel for June 16.

Maqutu, the director of elections, accuses Hantsi of “gross insubordination” for allegedly disobeying an order to attend a meeting at his office on May 29. Hantsi, however denies the allegation and insists that the hearing is “unlawful” because Maqutu has no authority to discipline him.

He wants the court to stop the disciplinary proceedings.

He accuses Maqutu of threatening to influence the outcome of the hearing by appointing a chairperson who will do his bidding.

Hantsi’s affidavit, filed on Monday, tells a story of how his relations with Maqutu have soured over the past year due to a turf war between them.

He claims that their fractious relations could be the reason Maqutu is now using the disciplinary hearing to get back at him.

The source of their fights, Hantsi claims, is that Maqutu has been deliberately undermining him by taking over his role as the commission’s spokesperson and public relations manager.

He alleges that apart from usurping his responsibilities, Maqutu intentionally sidelined him from senior management meetings and committees.

Hantsi says Maqutu has also breached protocol by meeting with junior temporary staff in the media department without consulting him.

In those meetings, Hantsi says, Maqutu would discuss media-related issues without first briefing him. He tells the court how Maqutu declared last year that he is the commission’s chief accounting officer and “will be the chief spokesperson”.

Soon thereafter Maqutu started conducting media briefings.

Hantsi says Maqutu also went further to marginalise him by allowing Rethabile Pholo, who was temporarily in the civic and voter education department, to speak to the media and make announcements about elections.

Peeved, Hantsi sent a WhatsApp message asking Maqutu why Pholo was now taking over his responsibilities. Maqutu did not respond and allegedly continued to speak to the media and work with Pholo “without briefing the management” and Hantsi.

Hantsi says in another incident Maqutu called him to a meeting that was attended by junior temporary employees to discuss public relations issues.

He says he told Maqutu that protocol dictates that he should first consult him before calling a meeting to discuss his department’s issues with junior staff.

He says Maqutu ignored him again.

Hantsi says after that meeting Maqutu called another meeting with the human resources manager and instructed him to take four months’ leave or forfeit the days.

“Applicant pleads that he aired a concern that despite the four months’ leave vacation, he felt obliged to make preparations for the upcoming campaigns,” Hantsi says.

He adds that he was surprised that he was the only one asked to take leave when other employees who had outstanding leave days remained at work.

He complains that Maqutu also excluded him from committees of political party representatives that travelled to inspect ballot papers in South Africa.

A week after his leave started Maqutu allegedly recalled Hantsi back to the office. Matters appear to have come to a head when Maqutu asked Hantsi to justify why he could not be charged with insubordination. Hantsi responded to that letter and applied for a seven-day leave.

There was a confrontation when Hantsi went to Maqutu’s office to ask why his leave was still not approved.

Hantsi alleges that in that meeting Maqutu warned him against fighting the management and narrated how he had fought his own battles with different corporations.

He says Maqutu told him how he had been “frustrated by the legal system despite having a legal background and having had his father as a judge/jurist in the country”. Maqutu studied law and is the son of retired Justice Mathanzima Maqutu.

Hantsi alleges that Maqutu then asked him who “he thinks he is” in comparison to him.

The two then agreed to work “harmoniously” and Maqutu tore up the show cause letter he had given to Hantsi.

Hantsi however says even after they had smoked the peace pipe he noticed that Pholo was still performing his roles.

In another incident, Maqutu allegedly called Hantsi and a junior in the media department to discuss the possibility of using Tiktok for the voter education campaign.

Hantsi tells the court that he didn’t know the agenda of that meeting and was surprised that Maqutu was concerned about the slow implementation of the project.

He says he briefed Maqutu about the progress and later sent him a WhatsApp message noting that he should not have called the junior officer to the meeting without first discussing the project with him.

Maqutu replied with a voice note, saying he will summon the junior officer as and when wants.

The disciplinary hearing is based on what happened on May 29.

Hantsi says Maqutu has scheduled a meeting but he could not attend because he was in another meeting with a political party representative who had come to complain about the payments of agents for the elections last year.

He says he told Maqutu about his failure to attend and also sent him a message to explain. Maqutu asked Hantsi to give reasons why he could not face disciplinary action for “insubordination”. Hantsi explained that he was in another meeting but Maqutu said his explanation was not satisfactory and charged him.

