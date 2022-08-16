IEC ordered to redraw 20 constituency boundaries

MASERU – THE High Court has ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to redo the delimitation of 20 of the 80 constituencies before the October 7 election.

Justice Realeboha Mathaba, reading the judgment for the panel of three judges sitting as the Constitutional Court, said the IEC had not properly redrawn those constituencies during the delimitation exercise.

The ruling on Tuesday was for a case in which the Democratic Congress (DC) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) had challenged the redrawing of the constituencies countrywide.

The DC and the MEC had asked the court to declare the delimitation unlawful on grounds that the IEC had failed to conduct the review of constituency boundaries within the prescribed period of not less than eight or more than ten years.

The court dismissed the argument, saying the IEC could not proceed with the review because it did not have commissioners at that time.

The three commissioners’ contracts had expired.

New commissioners were only appointed a year and half later.

It said using the civil computation method the period for the impugned review started in July 2010 and ended in July 2020.

“This computation does not take into account the period of one year six months and 13 days during which the IEC had no commissioners,” the court said.

“After the new commissioners were appointed, they were entitled to continue where their predecessors left.”

“The delimitation order can only be voided in respect of the 20 non-compliant constituencies,” he said.

“The IEC has powers to take corrective measures by adapting the section 153 procedure of changing constituency boundaries to the extent necessary to meet the exigencies of the situation.”

The court however ruled that the IEC had not properly redrawn 20 constituencies.

It said voters in each constituency “shall not exceed or fall short of the population quota by more than 10 percent”.

The voter population quota is 15 507.

The voter quota in the 20 constituencies “exceeded the higher limit and also fall below the lower limit quota”.

The 10 percent of 15 507 in the upper limit quota is 17 058 while it is 13 956 in the lower limit.

The 20 constituencies are Mechachane, Mphosong, Tsikoane, Moselinyane, Kolonyama, Tšoana-Makhulo, Phoqoane, Matelile, Mohale’s Hoek, Phamong, Hloahloeng, Moyeni, Mount-Moorosi, Qhoali, Qacha’s Nek, Lebakeng, Mantšonyane, Bobatsi, Tsoelike and Thaba Moea.

“The number of voters in each of the 80 constituencies must be nearly equal to ensure that members of the National Assembly elected to represent constituencies each represent approximately equal number of voters,” Justice Mathaba said.

“This is the red line the IEC should not cross,” he said.

“There is no room for justification for non-compliance with the proviso which is carefully crafted to delineate the parameters of what is permissible and what is not.”

He said it was not possible to separate the elections for the 20 constituencies and the others because elections have to be held on the same date throughout the kingdom in terms of section 80 of the Electoral Act, 2011.

“The constitution and the act do not provide for partial or staggered elections,” he said.

He said the 80 MPs must be elected on the same day and enter parliament on the same day with the other 40 elected in accordance with the principle of proportional representation.

’Malimpho Majoro