I’m here to help, says Mashudu

This is certainly not an ideal situation for the children.

“It is confusing because the children are taught under the same roof at the same time, with each teacher teaching their students what is different from their colleague from another corner,” Lomile Mpeka told thepost this week.

“The children are confused because they have to listen to all the teachers at the same time,” she says.

Mpeka, who is just 20, was elected councillor for the area in the local government elections held in Lesotho two weeks ago. She is a staunch member of the opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party.

Speaking to thepost this week, Mpeka says she wants to transform her area by spearheading development projects.

She says she wants to build a school, a clinic and a road to her area, an ambitious target for a youthful councillor who is only embarking on her political journey.

The Sehlaba-Thebe area remains one of the most under-developed areas in Qacha’s Nek with a poor road infrastructure. Most people in the area often complain about poor service delivery and neglect from the central government.

Despite the challenges, Mpeka, who only completed Grade 12 last year, says she wants to help transform the lives of her people for the better.

She says the next generation should not experience what she went through over the years. She says she was taught under the same conditions at Sephelane Primary School.

Fifteen years down the line, nothing significant has changed. Children in the area still live in abject poverty and have to grapple with serious levels of deprivation.

She says her dream is to ensure that every class has its own classroom, adding that she wants to see the school catering for all levels up to Grade 7.

At present, children from her village have to move to another village several kilometres away to complete primary school, a situation she says is highly untenable.

“It is because of this that several children have dropped out of school from my village, others opted to get married early when they were just children and others got pregnant when they were not married,” she says.

Mpeka says she lived through this sad state of affairs and managed to go to secondary school because of her dedication and guidance from her parents and other well-wishers.

She says the church hall is a school during the week and a place of worship on Sundays.

“But it is old and needs to be rebuilt from scratch,” she says.

During school days, some children are instructed to go and pick cow dung from the kraals to plaster the classrooms’ interiors.

Mpeka says she wants to change the narrative about her area by spearheading development projects. She says it pains her to see the sick walking long distances to seek medical help.

Mpeka says it is also common in her village for women to give birth at home because the closest clinic at Sehlaba-Thebe is so far away that one has to walk for two days to get there.

The nearest hospital is some 80 kilometres away in Qacha’s Nek town.

That often brings serious complications for villagers who fall pregnant, she says.

“The health services are some kilometres away, which makes it very difficult for the elderly to always reach them when they are sick,” Mpeka says.

The result is that some pregnant women end up giving birth at home instead, with serious risks to their health, she says.

“A woman in that situation cannot walk for two days.”

Mpeka says another problem is lack of roads.

She says even if a person in her community has enough money to buy a car, it will not reach the village because there are no proper roads.

She says people carry dead on horseback or shoulders to the main road linking Sehlaba-Thebe and Qacha’s Nek town, which is also some kilometres away from the village.

“This makes life more difficult for us,” she says.

“We lack everything here, even going to school is not something that most people enjoy.”

Mpeka says she joined politics because her mother loved politics and encouraged her to have a go.

“I started participating seriously in politics when I was about 15 years old. Although I was still a student, I loved politics.”

Mpeka says she still has big dreams to go back to school one day. But for now she wants to help her impoverished community by improving service delivery in her area.

Mpeka did not proceed to a tertiary institution after she failed her Grade 12 examinations last year. She says she intends to resume her studies later.

“I have seen governments changing over the years but nothing has improved in my area,” she says.

She says it is sad that the majority of working people in her area had to leave the country to seek jobs in South Africa as domestic workers.

“There are no jobs in Ha-Sephelane,” she says.

“A lot of things need to be done around here and I have been entrusted by my people to help improve their lives here,” she says.