I’m here to help, says Mashudu

Published

3 days ago

on

RAMAANO Mashudu, the power and money behind Metsi ke Bophelo (Pty) Ltd, this week told the Natural Resources portfolio committee that he is only here to help Lesotho get maximum benefit from its water.
Mashudu told the committee that Basotho should not be alarmed by his water conference because it is only meant to discuss water issues “in-depth”.

“I am bringing a debate to Basotho to talk about this,” Mashudu said.

“I don’t do corruption, you can check my history even in South Africa.”

He said 40 percent of Basotho do not have water yet Gauteng uses water from Lesotho.

“It is a colonial approach.”

He said Lesotho should fight for an alternative sector to anchor its economy because textiles are dying.

“I have not come to take your water resources, I just want you to debate at length how water could be used profitably,” he said.

He said he was paying for the conference from his pocket.

“I come here every week to make preparations and it costs a lot of money to stay at a hotel.”

He said Lesotho’s biggest problem is that its environment is not investor-friendly.

“The biggest problem here is you have administrators who do not know what they are doing.”

“It took us six months to register a mere company.”

He also said the Trade Ministry does not cater for the registration of events companies and “so we took a category of advocacy”.

He told the committee that the country imports oxygen from Afrox “yet there is plenty of water that has both hydrogen and oxygen”.

“It’s time to wake up and use what we have.”

“We spend a lot of time talking about non-existing issues.”

He argued that hydrogen is not hazardous, as his critics have charged, saying petrol is more dangerous than hydrogen.

“The intimation that it can explode is nonsense.”

“If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. It misleads people.”

He said unlike in Lesotho, it takes three days to register a company in South Africa.

“You do not have a proper system of company registrations. Lesotho is number 166 in ease of registering companies.”

Mashudu said he did not come to the committee “to defend politics or take political sides”.

“If Basotho do not want me I will go elsewhere,” he said, adding: “I had already started working in Zambia but changed and came to Lesotho.”

Staff Reporter

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 27, 2023

By

The just-concluded 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing was a great success. A total of more than 10,000 representatives from 151 countries and 41 international organizations took part in the Forum. Once again, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) demonstrated its tremendous appeal and global influence. Over the past decade, the BRI has benefited more than 150 countries and opened up a road of cooperation, opportunity and prosperity leading to common development. The BRI has become the world’s most popular international public goods and the largest international cooperation platform.

 

At the opening ceremony, President Xi Jinping pointed out in his keynote speech that humankind is a community with a shared future and only through win-win cooperation can we achieve success. He then announced eight major steps China will take to support our joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, including building a multidimensional Belt and Road connectivity network, supporting an open world economy, carrying out practical cooperation, promoting green development, advancing scientific and technological innovation, supporting people-to-people exchanges, promoting integrity-based Belt and Road cooperation, strengthening institutional building for international Belt and Road cooperation.

 

This forum has four key focuses. First, the clearest message from this Forum is unity, cooperation, openness and win-win outcome. Amidst great transformations unseen in a century, Belt and Road cooperation will always bring stability and positive energy to the world.

 

Second, the most important consensus of this Forum is to usher in a new stage of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. These include building an open world economy, promoting deep integration of digital technologies and the real economy, further building the Green Silk Road and so on.

 

Third, the most ambitious vision of this Forum is to realize global modernization through joint efforts. President Xi Jinping proposed for the first time that global modernization should be pursued through the joint efforts of all countries to enhance peaceful development and mutually beneficial cooperation and bring prosperity to all. He announced at the opening ceremony that China will further expand market access; deepen reform in areas including the state-owned enterprises, digital economy, intellectual property and government procurement; and enter into free trade agreements and investment protection treaties with more countries.

 

Fourth, the defining feature of this Forum is that it is action-oriented, efficient and pragmatic. To advance Belt and Road cooperation, we need to build consensus for collaboration and, more importantly, take concrete actions. Under the guidance of eight major steps, China will promote both signature projects and “small yet smart” livelihood programs. The China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China will each set up a 350 billion RMB financing window. An additional 80 billion RMB will be injected into the Silk Road Fund. Together, they will support BRI projects on the basis of market and business operation.

 

Africa is an active and important participant in the Belt and Road Initiative. The BRI has blazed a new path for China-Africa exchanges and cooperation. China-Africa relations have continuously reached a new height and entered into a new stage of jointly building a high-standard China-Africa community with a shared future in the past decade. Through BRI and guided by the principle of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, China has helped build more than 6,000 km of railway, over 6,000 km of highways and more than 80 large power facilities on the African continent. Numerous landmark projects have emerged, including the African Union Headquarters, the Headquarters of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC). China and Africa have carried out extensive production capacity cooperation, with investment in 52 African countries, creating millions of jobs for Africa. China’s investment stock in Africa has increased from 21.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2012 to 56 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, and the areas of investment in Africa are constantly expanding.

 

Under the framework of the BRI, China-Lesotho cooperation has yielded fruitful results. The Mpiti to Sehlabathebe Road Project is a vivid practice between China and Lesotho to jointly build the Belt and Road Initiative. The Project aims to upgrade the 91km-long road from gravel to asphalt, and will highly improve the mobility in the eastern mountainous areas of Lesotho, make positive contributions to tourism as well as its economic and social development. The Juncao (mushroom) program is another concrete example under the Belt and Road initiative. Up to now, Chinese government has carried out four phases of Juncao program in Lesotho, provided new avenues for job creation and poverty alleviation, significantly promoted sustainable economic development in Lesotho.

 

The Belt and Road Initiative originated in China, but its achievements and opportunities belong to the world, bringing blessings to Africa and benefiting Lesotho. China will take the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative as an opportunity to work with Africa, follow the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution for shared benefits, adhere to the concept of open, green and clean cooperation, seek the goal of high-standard, sustainable and beneficial to livelihood. China will continue to expand cooperation with Lesotho in various fields, explore potential in areas such as infrastructure, modern agriculture, renewable energy, capacity-building, health-care and so on, elevate the friendly relationship between China and Lesotho to new heights.

 

（H.E.Lei Kezhong is the Ambassador of

the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Lesotho）

SA tycoon angers MPs

Published

3 days ago

on

October 24, 2023

By

THE South African business tycoon behind the controversial and much-derided water conference got a hostile reception from parliament’s Natural Resources committee this week.
Ramaano Mashudu, a director of Metsi ke Bophelo (Pty) Ltd, the company behind the conference starting today, appeared to annoy committee members with his frankness which some MPs felt bordered on arrogance.

The MPs appeared to have already been exasperated after the Attorney General, Rapelang Motsieloa, told them earlier that the agreement between Metsi ke Bophelo (Pty) Ltd and the government to hold the conference in Lesotho was “unlawful”.

Natural Resources Minister Mohlomi Moleko, who has faced much criticism for lending his weight to the conference, also felt the committee’s wrath.

Tempers flared when Mashudu, who owns Metsi ke Bophelo with his relative and two Basotho brothers, blamed Lesotho’s economic woes on what he called an “unwelcoming approach towards investors”.

He had earlier complained about the committee members using “deep Sesotho” which he could not understand.

Mashudu said he felt “very much unwelcome, because I am a Venda man, you speak deep Sotho and I don’t understand”.

Rethabile Letlailana, the MP for Lithoteng, retorted that Mashudu should have requested the committee’s chairman for a translator or brought his own.

Mashudu was rebuked by Moeketsi Motšoane, the committee chairman, when he griped that issues around the conference had been “blown out of context”.

Motšoane said he should “stop beating around the bush and tell the committee when the MOU and registrations were signed”.

“Do you agree that the MOU was done in August, long before the project existed?” Motšoane asked.

Letlailana, who is not a member of the committee but was allowed to attend the hearing as an MP, chided Mashudu for disrespecting the committee.

“You cannot stand up and yell at the committee that you are unwelcome. This is not some village gathering,” Letlailana said.

“Who is supposed to give you a grand welcome here?”

Thuso Makhalanyane, the MP for Abia, who is also not a member of the committee, harangued Mashudu.

“I want you to understand Mashudu that every family has its own rules, you must follow Lesotho’s procedures for you to get what you desire,” Makhalanyane said.

“It is not true that Lesotho’s company registrars are incompetent. Do not tell us how you do things in your country, we operate with the law here,” he said.

The proceedings started with Motšoane asking Minister Moleko to explain the government’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Metsi ke Bophelo.

Moleko told the committee that after his appointment he met a Mosotho man called Moloi, who is now a shareholder and one of the directors of Metsi ke Bophelo.

“He approached me about this project,” Moleko said.

“He was excited with the change of government in Lesotho.” Before he could finish explaining Tefo Mapesela, a member of the committee, descended on him.

Mapesela said Moleko “should not drag the committee into politics by talking like that”.

“Why do you say he was excited?”

Dr Tšeliso Moroke, the Matala MP who is also a committee member, asked Motšoane to protect Moleko “from the unnecessary attacks”.

“There is nothing wrong with the statement that Moloi was excited about the change of government,” Moroke said.

Given another chance to speak, Mashudu said he has been in the hydrogen business for 15 years.

He said “if you came to Johannesburg, you would find the Chamber of Mines there running on electricity that we sold to them in 2014, using hydrogen from natural gas”.

Nkheli Liphoto

Young Mpeka’s big dreams

Published

3 days ago

on

October 24, 2023

By

Sephelane Primary School is a small institution run by the Catholic Church up in the picturesque mountains in Sehlaba-Thebe, Qacha’s Nek.

The problem, however, is that the school runs only up to Grade 5.
It does not have enough classrooms, forcing three of the grades to be squashed in the church hall, with each teacher concentrating on his own class.

This is certainly not an ideal situation for the children.
“It is confusing because the children are taught under the same roof at the same time, with each teacher teaching their students what is different from their colleague from another corner,” Lomile Mpeka told thepost this week.
“The children are confused because they have to listen to all the teachers at the same time,” she says.
Mpeka, who is just 20, was elected councillor for the area in the local government elections held in Lesotho two weeks ago. She is a staunch member of the opposition Democratic Congress (DC) party.
Speaking to thepost this week, Mpeka says she wants to transform her area by spearheading development projects.
She says she wants to build a school, a clinic and a road to her area, an ambitious target for a youthful councillor who is only embarking on her political journey.
The Sehlaba-Thebe area remains one of the most under-developed areas in Qacha’s Nek with a poor road infrastructure. Most people in the area often complain about poor service delivery and neglect from the central government.
Despite the challenges, Mpeka, who only completed Grade 12 last year, says she wants to help transform the lives of her people for the better.
She says the next generation should not experience what she went through over the years. She says she was taught under the same conditions at Sephelane Primary School.
Fifteen years down the line, nothing significant has changed. Children in the area still live in abject poverty and have to grapple with serious levels of deprivation.
She says her dream is to ensure that every class has its own classroom, adding that she wants to see the school catering for all levels up to Grade 7.
At present, children from her village have to move to another village several kilometres away to complete primary school, a situation she says is highly untenable.
“It is because of this that several children have dropped out of school from my village, others opted to get married early when they were just children and others got pregnant when they were not married,” she says.
Mpeka says she lived through this sad state of affairs and managed to go to secondary school because of her dedication and guidance from her parents and other well-wishers.
She says the church hall is a school during the week and a place of worship on Sundays.
“But it is old and needs to be rebuilt from scratch,” she says.
During school days, some children are instructed to go and pick cow dung from the kraals to plaster the classrooms’ interiors.
Mpeka says she wants to change the narrative about her area by spearheading development projects. She says it pains her to see the sick walking long distances to seek medical help.
Mpeka says it is also common in her village for women to give birth at home because the closest clinic at Sehlaba-Thebe is so far away that one has to walk for two days to get there.
The nearest hospital is some 80 kilometres away in Qacha’s Nek town.
That often brings serious complications for villagers who fall pregnant, she says.
“The health services are some kilometres away, which makes it very difficult for the elderly to always reach them when they are sick,” Mpeka says.
The result is that some pregnant women end up giving birth at home instead, with serious risks to their health, she says.
“A woman in that situation cannot walk for two days.”
Mpeka says another problem is lack of roads.
She says even if a person in her community has enough money to buy a car, it will not reach the village because there are no proper roads.
She says people carry dead on horseback or shoulders to the main road linking Sehlaba-Thebe and Qacha’s Nek town, which is also some kilometres away from the village.
“This makes life more difficult for us,” she says.
“We lack everything here, even going to school is not something that most people enjoy.”
Mpeka says she joined politics because her mother loved politics and encouraged her to have a go.
“I started participating seriously in politics when I was about 15 years old. Although I was still a student, I loved politics.”
Mpeka says she still has big dreams to go back to school one day. But for now she wants to help her impoverished community by improving service delivery in her area.
Mpeka did not proceed to a tertiary institution after she failed her Grade 12 examinations last year. She says she intends to resume her studies later.
“I have seen governments changing over the years but nothing has improved in my area,” she says.
She says it is sad that the majority of working people in her area had to leave the country to seek jobs in South Africa as domestic workers.
“There are no jobs in Ha-Sephelane,” she says.
“A lot of things need to be done around here and I have been entrusted by my people to help improve their lives here,” she says.
Thooe Ramolibeli

