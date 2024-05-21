Inmates brutally tortured, says prison boss

CORRECTIONAL Services Commissioner Mating Nkakala dropped a bombshell this week when he conceded that warders sometimes brutally torture inmates for breaching regulations.

Nkakala was testifying at the commission that is investigating the escape of six inmates in December last year, which led to the killing of one and severe assault of over 300 at the Maseru Central facility.

The commission is chaired by Justice Realeboha Mathaba assisted by former Lesotho Correctional Service (LCS) commissioner, Mojalefa Thulo, and Advocate Kelebone Maope.

Nkakala said torture is a norm in prison despite the fact that he had issued a circular in November last year outlawing it.

Women prisoners are not spared, he admitted.

He said he recently received worrying reports from Mokhotlong and Maseru correctional facilities.

“The inmates normally get abused by the warders who are supposed to take care of them,” Nkakala said.

He said provoking an inmate is illegal.

He said 15 warders were disciplined and seven dismissed for assaulting inmates in 2023.

Inmates, he said, are severely assaulted for crimes such as smuggling dagga into prison.

Faced with this predicament, he delegated his deputy, Matete Mahao, to Mokhotlong to talk to the warders about the torture of inmates.

The torture continued just two weeks after Mahao left Mokhotlong.

“The inmates were badly beaten,” he said.

Nkakala said some inmates staying at the LCS’ farm in Botšabelo (Lepereng) were brutally assaulted on December 18 last year.

Inmates staying at the farm are rehabilitated and are due to be released.

Nkakala said he only discovered the beating two weeks later, as officers hid it from him.

He said he got unsatisfactory answers from the officer in charge.

He said his deputy, Matingoe Phamotse, told him that there was a raid conducted by recruits at Lepereng who found a lot of contraband.

They had matches, dagga, ropes, cigarettes and containers which he did not know what they were used for.

They also had political party T-shirts.

“Anything bearing logos of a political party is not allowed.”

He said prisoners smuggle from visitors or get contraband from warders as gifts.

He said warders denied beating inmates at Lepereng, saying they only reprimand them.

Nkakala said he has since issued a directive to bring them back to the Maseru Central facility.

“My officers never told me the truth about the beating of the inmates,” he said.

Regarding the prisoners escape last year, Nkakala said Deputy Commissioner Mosheoane Tšolo told him that six inmates had escaped.

He said he immediately reported the matter to Justice Minister Richard Ramoeletsi.

Nkakala said he drove towards Nazareth, which was the home of one of the escapees.

“I drove very slowly looking for him.”

In the meantime Tšolo told him that two inmates, Makhikila Tlali and Aumane Nkoale, were found next to the Police Training College.

Nkakala said he was shown the duo back in custody.

Later Bokang Tsoako and Seboka Motumi were arrested.

Tsoako was later killed.

Nkakala said he immediately ordered the station commander to take Tsoako to a health facility.

“I was told that Tsoako was assaulted,” he said.

He said Tsoako’s feet were bleeding and he had multiple wounds all over his body.

He said the initial explanation was that Tsoako was hiding in a ceiling which collapsed due to his weight. He sustained the injuries when he fell.

Nkakala said Tsoako was taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital but it was closed.

He was later taken to Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.

He said his officer Manaka did not report that Tsoako had been beaten up.

Motumi was arrested at Ha-Ramabanta where he tried to flee when he saw the LCS officers but they shot him in the leg.

He was then taken to St Joseph’s Hospital in Roma.

He said a day after the escape, he received reports that the inmates were assaulted severely.

He said on arrival, he found 47 inmates badly injured.

Nkheli Liphoto