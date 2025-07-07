Insurance giants promote road safety

MASERU – AT least 150 drivers working in the civil service were on Tuesday awarded certificates after they completed an advanced defensive driving course in Maseru, thanks to two insurance companies, LNIG Hollard and Minet Lesotho.

The training programme was meant to promote road safety and responsible driving practices on the roads.

The certificates were awarded to participants who demonstrated a commitment to improving their driving skills and reducing the risk of accidents on Lesotho’s roads.

The initiative was part of LNIG Hollard’s efforts to support the community and promote a culture of safety and responsibility.

The LNIG Hollard general manager, Kefuoe Ramokhele, said they are keen to promote road safety.

Ramokhele highlighted the potential impact of defensive driving on reducing accidents and saving lives.

“We as LNIG Hollard invested in this course because of our purpose, which is creating a better future for our stakeholders and the community,” Ramokhele said.

“LNIG Hollard hopes this advanced defensive driving training will have a meaningful impact on the lives of Basotho,” he said.

“We hope this course equipped government drivers to avoid road accidents.”

The course covered anti-hijacking training.

Ramokhele said the training equipped drivers with skills on what to do if they are in a situation where they are being hijacked.

Minet Lesotho Chief Executive Officer, Retšelisitsoe Leboela, said the training was geared towards changing the lives of Basotho.

“This initiative also ensures that we provide an acceptable risk to our clients,” Leboela said.

The LNIG Hollard Chief Executive Officer, Mpho Vumbukane, expressed his gratitude at the handover event.

He referred to Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s speech following two fatal accidents in Kolonyama recently.

“The Prime Minister said one of the issues that cause road accidents is reckless driving,” Vumbukani said.

He said this initiative seeks to reduce the number of accidents caused by reckless driving.

The course covered topics such as road safety awareness, understanding the risks and consequences of reckless driving.

