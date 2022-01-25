It never rains but pours!

MASERU – PEOPLE swept away by raging rivers. Graves ruined. Homes flooded and roofs blown off. Plantations destroyed and roads reduced to waterways.

After the devastating droughts experienced in recent years, many Basotho have been praying for rain: just not the rain of death.

The extreme weather events ravaging Lesotho in recent days characterised by heavy rains and strong winds have caused overwhelming destruction in nearly all districts.



In Borokhoaneng, streets were waterlogged, with many of them impassable when thepost visited the area on Monday.

Houses were flooded. Clothes and household furniture were drenched while many people kept their doors and windows open to release the musty and mouldy stench emanating from the dampness inside their houses. Others were busy mopping floods of water.

A resident, ‘Malisela Matlanyane, said she was “chilling” at home after attending church when it started raining.

“In no time, I started to see water penetrating through the corners,” she said.



She said she has been staying at the house since 2013, and attributed the flooding of homes to the poor drainage system.

“The car wash (nearby) blocks the water from going down to the dam and when it rains heavily, the water is diverted into our yards. I tried to use cement to build something like a stoop but it didn’t help. Maybe a wall could help but I really can’t afford it as I am unemployed,” she said, using a bucket to clear the water.



She said she was devastated by the destruction of her household furniture.

“I couldn’t sleep even after trying to cry myself to sleep. Seeing my belongings swim in dirty water made me feel helpless.”

Another resident, Relebohile ‘Molotsi, also put the blame on the car wash.

“These storms have affected us badly and our electrical appliances are not spared. Worse, the water had frogs and my tenant even saw a snake in her room,” she said, adding: “I am still afraid.”



She said Minister Doti and the local councelor have previously visited the area and promised to bring an engineer to solve the problem but no action has followed the words.

“We are uncomfortable in our own homes,” she said.

The Area Assistant Chief Tšeliso Mabusela said the floods had affected nearly half of the residents.



In a bid to address the problem, Mabusela said he met with various stakeholders who promised “to do something about the matter” although he fears these could be “the usual empty promises”.

“We plan to visit the Maseru City Council again with heavy hearts. We will help ourselves if no assistance is forthcoming.

Maseru District Administrator, Mpane Nthunya, said he has been informed of the Borokhoaneng issue. He said people in Lower Thamae and Ha Tšiu had faced similar problems.



“The DMA was informed about these incidents and following assessments they will be in a better position to recommend the way forward.”

He said a man was swept away with his horse in Likotopong River in Makhaleng and his body is yet to be found.

He also said four graves in Ha-Tšiu were also affected as the donga expanded and has to be moved to another place. “We are working on its placement,” he said.



Nthunya said the Likotopong Bridge, Korokoro Bridge was at the verge of collapse. “It will be the end of it if the rains continue,” he said.

Attempts to get comment from the car wash owners were unsuccessful. One of the owners refused to answer questions and referred thepost to his partner whose mobile phone rang unanswered and messages ignored.

In Berea, the DA, Liteboho Tšola, said he learnt that Ha-Kubere Bridge in Lekokoaneng had collapsed as did another one in Nokong. Some roads were also destroyed, said Tšola.



“The Roads (department) promised to update me after completion of the district assessment and we are hoping for a quick intervention,” he said, adding that a body was found in Ha-Mochekoane after being swept away by the river.

Leribe DA Mohlomphehi Mohobelo said a bridge collapsed in Khanyane.

He said four children were swept away by the river and they are yet to be found.



“The family is traumatised and we are planning to take them to the doctor tomorrow. They can’t even talk.”

He said repairing the roads is high on the agenda.

“They ought to be fixed before they get destroyed by heavy rainfall.”

Qacha’s Nek DA Mantsi Tseane said ‘Milikane Bridge was destroyed, making some areas inaccessible.

He said the road from Mabalane ea kokomoha was also damaged.

“It’s a big challenge,” he said.



Tseane said Bolahla was also affected and rocks were blocking some roads.

He said plantations that are near rivers were washed away.

“This has to be a lesson to everyone to be prepared to adapt and be resilient during the heavy rains. History shouldn’t repeat itself,” said Tseane.

Thaba-Tseka DA Motete Mokonyana said access from Katse to Thaba-Tseka was cut off for many people.

“Only 4×4 vehicles were able to pass,” he said, adding that the roads department has promised to fix the damage.

Butha-Buthe DA Chaba Tsepa said fields were mostly affected while many houses collapsed.



“In Manamela, a house collapsed on family members and one is in critical condition and fighting for life at QMMH.”

He said the rains destroyed St-Charles Bridge.

“We are visiting it tomorrow with the Roads Department to assess the situation for an informed intervention.”

Mohale’s Hoek Disaster Management Authority (DMA) Manager Lebohang Moletsane said Hloahloeng was mostly affected, with a group of potato farmers hit hard after rains washed away their crop.



He also said Ha-Rakoloi and Ha- ‘Mane’s Calvet were also affected.

“I still have to go and assess the damage and report my findings to all relevant experts as well to discuss the way forward and then inform the Maseru DMA office,” said Moletsane.

The DA for Quthing, Mapaseka Khesa, said the area “has had more than a fair share” of the problems.



She said three graveyards were destroyed while Masitise primary road was damaged and Ha-Makoai Bridge cut. Another three roads cut in Mount Moorosi were affected, where over 40 houses collapsed and others had their roofs blown away.

Khesa said they have sought help from the Public Works Minister to rebuild the infrastructure.

“He toured the Qhaoli, Tele and Ha Makoai roads for assessment,” said Khesa.



She said they are already assisting residents “where we can with role players such as the DMA, Forestry, Rural Water Supply, Water and WASCO, Roads, Red Cross, Environmental Health, DCS and DA.

“We are working to pool resources together. This collaboration will yield positive results,” Khesa said.

Meanwhile, Mahlape Koali, the DMA Information Officer, said they were still assessing the damage.

“Officers are working on it,” she said, noting that repairing the damage would be a collaborative effort with other stakeholders.

’Mapule Motsopa