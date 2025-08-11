Joint sitting of MPs, Senators cancelled

MASERU – A workshop organised to thrash out differences between MPs and Senators over key amendments to national reforms was abandoned on Monday following bitter differences on the way forward.

The cancellation of the meeting has led to the lower house proceeding with the reforms without first reaching consensus with the senate on several contentious issues.

The workshop, scheduled for Monday morning, was intended to iron out disagreements between the two houses of parliament regarding specific reform amendments.

However, Speaker of the National Assembly, Tlohang Sekhamane, announced during Monday’s sitting that the workshop had been canceled.

Sekhamane told MPs that he had received a message informing him of the cancellation on Sunday night, adding that the House would now move forward with passing the amendments despite the unresolved differences with the senators.

“This workshop was meant to bring both sides together,” Sekhamane said.

“We had realised that members of this House and the senators were not agreeing on a number of issues,” he said.

He noted that both houses were divided on several proposed amendments, including Amendment 4, which proposes a three percent annual budget increase for parliament.

There was also Amendment 7, which deals with the reinstatement of Bills in parliament after their expiry during the dissolution of parliament.

They were also going to debate on Amendment 16, which was seeking to establish and regulate the Chairperson of the Security Council.

The last one was Amendment 20, which proposes joint sittings of both houses of Parliament for special occasions and when there is a need.

Sekhamane said he and the President of the Senate, ’Mamonaheng Mokitimi, had initially agreed on the workshop to facilitate better understanding and faster passage of the reforms.

However, with the workshop now cancelled and no alternative date yet confirmed, the Speaker decided that the lower House should continue with its business.

“The meeting has been overtaken by events because the standing order we are dealing with today is on the same matter,” he said.

This prompted the Hloahloeng MP, Katleho Mabeleng, to rise on a point of order, expressing his disappointment over the cancellation.

Mabeleng is a backbencher for the opposition Democratic Congress (DC). He was supporting the senators’ arguments.

“I was eager to fully participate in the workshop so that we understand the Senators’ standpoint,” Mabeleng said.

Sekhamane insisted that the meeting was no longer necessary.

The Makhaleng MP, Mootsi Lehata, also raised a point of order, arguing that such a workshop would blur the distinct roles of the two houses.

Lehata recently crossed the floor from the DC to the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP.

“By design, the National Assembly makes laws while the Senate reviews them,” Lehata said.

“We cannot be together (discussing) arguments because there is no provision for joint sittings,” he said.

The Lithoteng MP, Rethabile Letlailana, who crossed to the DC from the RFP in January, disagreed with proceeding with business without giving the senators an ear.

Letlailana said it was “improper to proceed without first engaging the Senate”.

“How can we continue when we do not understand each other?” Letlailana asked.

The Movement for Economic Change (MEC) MP, Motlalepula Khahloe, reminded the House that the Speaker had already ruled in favour of proceeding with the amendments.

“If anyone wants to challenge that ruling, they know the procedure,” Khahloe said.

The MEC is a junior partner in the coalition government led by the RFP.

The House eventually proceeded with deliberations and made amendments to the Bill, effectively sidelining the Senate’s input.

Nkheli Liphoto