Jostling for posts in BAP

MASERU – THE Basotho Action Party (BAP) is currently locked in a fierce jostling for leadership positions.

The party’s spokesman, Motlatsi Maqelepo, said a circular officially opening up the race will be issued on January 30.

The BAP will hold its elective congress on a date that will be announced on the 30 January.



Maqelepo said although the circular was still to be issued, they had already “been given the go-ahead to campaign”.

He said he is vying to contest for the position of deputy leader.

thepost saw two slates for the contenders.



In the two lists, current interim leader Professor Nqosa Mahao is uncontested. In the other slate, Molefi Phamotse is proposed as the deputy leader with Motlalentoa Hlehlisi as party chairman.

Lebohang Thotanyana is listed as secretary general and is to be deputised by Tumisang Thamae. ’Mamotheho ’Molaoa has been listed as treasurer with Lepolesa Makutoane being the party’s spokesperson.



In the other slate, Maqelepo is proposed as the deputy leader with Tello Kibane as party chairman. Tankiso Phapano is listed as the secretary general with ’Mamoipone Senauoane as treasurer while the deputy secretary general is listed as ’Masebuoeng Nkuebe.

One of the contestants, Molefi Phamotse, said he used to help his community a lot on different occasions.



“I was nominated by my constituency and the people of Mafeteng to go and represent Basotho in our national executive committee,” Phamotse said.

He recalled what triggered him to defect from the All Basotho Convention (ABC).

“I did not like it when our leader (Thomas Thabane) said we would go broke if we revolted against his government,” Phamotse said.



He also recalled when the ABC’s State House faction, which rallied behind Thabane, booed him at one of the rallies for having a different opinion from that of the leader.

He said he was approached by authorities in government saying he should not defect to the BAP as they would make him a minister but he refused.

“They said the government’s resources would help me win elections,” he said.



Phamotse told party members that he will support Prof Mahao with everything so that he succeeds in fulfilling all of his promises to Basotho.

“I accept the nomination and declare that I am contesting for the deputy leadership position,” he said.

He promised that he will not only represent his constituency or region but the entire nation in the committee.

Nkheli Liphoto