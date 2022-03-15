JSC to appoint seven new judges

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will next week announce the appointment of seven judges to the High Court bench.

The seven were selected from the 18 candidates that faced grueling public interviews by the JSC three weeks ago.

Among those set to join the bench is Advocate ‘Mabatšoeneng Hlaele, former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s daughter and wife to the All Basotho Convention’s secretary-general Lebohang Hlaele.

Also making the cut are Advocates Makampong Mokhoro, ‘Maliepollo Makhetha, Hopolang Nathane and ‘Mafelile Ralebese.

Also joining the bench are Advocates Moneuoa Kopo and Tšeliso Mokoko.

Conspicuously missing from the list is Chief Magistrate Nthunya who, based on her experience, was among the favourites to land the job.

The registrar of the High Court and Court of Appeal, ‘Mathato Sekoai, refused to comment.

The interviews were memorable for the dirt they unearthed on some of the candidates.

Some candidates were accused of insubordination, absenteeism, corruption and fraud.

Some are not writing judgements while others allow the prosecution to cut illegal deals with suspects.

Others were alleged to be unruly or drunkards.

Chief Magistrate Mokhoro described some magistrates as “uncontrollable and unanswerable to anyone but themselves”.

Chief Magistrate Nthunya told the panel that prosecutors were conniving with prison officials to illegally release suspects. She said some court documents have either disappeared or had crucial pages plucked out.

She has since instructed magistrates to stop endorsing illegal out-of-court-settlements between suspects and their victims.

Her revelations have since triggered a police investigation focusing on three cases in which suspects were illegally released.

The police are also looking into a report that Magistrate Itumeleng Letsika, another candidate, received death threats after she provided information that exposed the rot in the magistracy.

Magistrate Letsika said a caller told her that he knows people who have been paid to kill her for threatening their jobs.

“The caller said I should be careful because there are people who want to eliminate me,” Magistrate Letsika said.

The threat appear linked to the damning information she gave to Chief Magistrate Nthunya.

Magistrate Nthunya repeated the allegations during her interview.

She said she had recently learned (from Magistrate Letsika) that prison officers were conniving with prosecutors and magistrates to allow suspects to negotiate out-of-court settlements with their victims.

The suspects would then be released.

“One of my magistrates came to my office and told me that some prosecutors would come to court and tell magistrates that the parties were settling out of court,” Magistrate Nthunya said.