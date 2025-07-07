Judge in trouble

MASERU – JUSTICE ‘Maseforo Mahase’s 38-year career could end in dishonour after Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane accused her of misconduct.

Justice Sakoane is now pushing to establish a tribunal of three judges to impeach her for deliberately conducting herself “in a manner unbecoming and subversive of the administration of justice”.

He accuses Justice Mahase of unlawfully allocating cases to herself and refusing to hear an urgent divorce case she was allocated.

The allegations are contained in a letter that Justice Sakoane wrote to Justice Mahase on June 11.

In that letter, seen by thepost, Justice Sakoane said he had received a report from Assistant Registrar Kholoane that Justice Mahase was hearing two urgent applications she had not been allocated.

The first case was filed on May 30 and the second on June 3.

“These applications had not been allocated to you as you were not sitting in the Urgent Court. You heard them outside the procedures and days stipulated in the Practice Direction No.2 of 2024,” Justice Sakoane said.

He stated that he called Justice Mahase, and she admitted that she had heard the cases in violation of Practice Direction No. 2 of 2024 but could not explain why.

Justice Sakoane said Assistant Registrar Maiketso and Justice Mahase’s clerk had filed reports confirming the allegation. He said on June 10, Assistant Registrar Maiketso also reported to him that Justice Mahase was refusing an urgent divorce case allocated to her.

“Your behaviour raises issues of integrity, discipline and competence in high judicial office.”

Justice Mahase responded on June 13, saying the files for the two cases had been brought to her chambers by her clerk.

She said when she asked why the cases had been brought to her, the clerk told her that Advocate Fusi Sehapi had told her that the Chief Justice had instructed that the file be presented to her because she was the judge on call.

She said she heard the May 30 case because she was told that the chief justice had instructed her to do so.

She, however, denied hearing the June 3 case. Instead, she claims that she was only reading the file when Assistant Registrar Kholoane took away the files, “saying you (chief justice) had again directed her to do so”.

“Let it be known to you, Honourable Chief Justice, that I have not allocated myself or demanded that I be allocated the files in question as is alleged in your letter,” Justice Mahase said.

“The files were brought to me and I heard the matter CIV/APN/0086/25 and read through CIV/APN/0089/25 because I was told you had given a directive that I do so as the judge on call”.

She said she gave the same explanation when Justice Sakoane called her about the cases.

“It was during the same telephonic conversation where, you My Lord, suggested that whoever told me that you had directed as I have indicated above was deceiving me, to which I replied that I had no way of knowing that I was deceived”.

Justice Mahase said she denies “in the strongest terms” the allegation that she had refused to hear the divorce case.

She said instead, she had asked Assistant Registrar Maiketso and her clerk to take the file and seek clarification from the registrar or Judge’s Clerk Ramahloko if it was appropriate for her to hear the application as it was urgent.

She said she was seeking that clarification based on her telephonic conversation with the chief justice “regarding the issue of urgent applications and because the practice directive in question is silent on urgent interlocutory application”.

“I am still awaiting a response from them in that regard.”

She denied that she had behaved in a “manner unbecoming and subversive of the administration of justice” and insisted that she had been deceived.

Justice Mahase then pleaded with the chief justice not to proceed with her impeachment. She said she had served Lesotho as a judicial officer for 38 years and has become the most senior judge “without any dubious behaviour”.

“I humbly and with the greatest respect plead with you to not impute such characteristics upon me”.

“I am at the doorstep of retirement I just want to wrap up all cases pending before me, I would never risk being impeached.”

She pleaded with the chief justice to allow her time to “serve this nation diligently with sincerity and dedication”.

Justice Sakoane, however, doesn’t seem convinced by her explanation or touched by her pleas.

In his June 17 letter, Justice Sakoane told Justice Mahase that it was clear she relied on hearsay from her clerk that he allocated the cases to her. He said even if it is true that she was deceived, she was still obliged to obey the rules on urgent applications.

“You were not on call, in the first place, to hear urgent applications,” Justice Sakoane said, adding that applications are heard on Mondays only.

He said “all judges and lawyers know that the Urgent Court is presided over by the Chief Justice unless a judge on call is advised of the absence by the assistant registrar”.

He said Justice Mahase and her clerk are aware of this arrangement.

“If you and Adv Sehapi deceived you in regard to allocation, they will answer for their own sins before the relevant authorities”.

He said the urgent divorce case remains unfinished because Justice Mahase had rejected it, adding that it doesn’t make sense to seek clarification from her clerk and registry on whether or not to hear an application allocated to her and part-heard.

“Since when do judges seek clarification from administrative staff on the propriety of dealing with matters they are seized with?”

Justice Sakoane said the parties in the divorce case had come to his office but could not help them because the matter is still before Justice Mahase.

“The poor litigants are still waiting for justice to be done as a matter of urgency. You have spurned their efforts”.

He then told Justice Mahase that he is “not impressed” by her plea for “time to serve this nation diligently with sincerity and dedication”.

“Your professed diligence, sincerity and dedication should be evidenced in fidelity to Rules of Court and not rules of your own making”.

“Your response is not persuasive. What remains for me is to refer the matter for deeper enquiry by an independent body in terms of section 121 (5) of the Constitution that will unearth the full reasons behind your misconduct”.

That section stipulated the process of impeaching a judge after either the prime minister or the chief justice has informed the King that the “question of removing a judge under this section ought to be investigated”.

The King will then appoint a tribunal consisting of a chairman and no less than two members “from among persons who hold or have held high judicial office”.

The tribunal shall then investigate the alleged misconduct and present a report advising the King on what action should be taken against the judge.

Staff Reporter