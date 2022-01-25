Judge rebukes DPP

MASERU – CHIEF Justice Sakoane Sakoane has rebuked the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, for implying that Basotho judges are unprofessional.

Justice Sakoane was responding to the allegations the DPP made when she filed an urgent application seeking his recusal from the trial of soldiers charged with treason, murder and attempted murder.

The soldiers, who include former commander Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, are charged together with prominent politicians Mothetjoa Metsing and Selibe Mochoboroane.



In her affidavit, Advocate Motinyane insinuated that local judges are unfit to preside over the case because they are biased and politically corrupt.

A seemingly annoyed Justice Sakoane felt that the DPP was pushing for the recruitment of foreign judges to hear the case.

“She is not going to get that from me,” said the Chief Justice in what seemed to be a response to the DPP’s attempt for him to withdraw from the case.

“These are political statements.”



The chief justice made the remarks after Advocate Motiea Teele had also criticised the DPP for the statements in her affidavit.

What seemed to have irked the chief justice and Advocate Teele were the DPP’s claims that “some of the challenges that influenced the decision to appoint foreign judges” included the perception that local judges “would not be independent or impartial in dealing with accused implicated in the commission of criminal offences linked to political disturbances and security challenges faced by Lesotho”.



Advocate Teele argued that as a senior court official the DPP should not make such claims because they tarnish the judiciary’s image.

Advocate Motinyane filed the recusal application after Chief Justice Sakoane ruled that she had terminated engagement of her South African lawyer, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, as the lead prosecutor.

“What shocked me, however, is the fact that the court proceeded to order that there is no space for Advocate Abrahams in these proceedings,” Advocate Motinyane said in the affidavit.



“The basis for the Honourable Chief Justice’s decision is that I have since terminated Adv Abrahams mandate to prosecute this matter and that I have appointed Adv (’Naki) Nku as the lead prosecutor.”

“I do not recall ever informing His Lordship or anyone else that I am terminating the mandate of Adv Abrahams and appointing Adv Nku as a lead prosecutor in this matter,” she said.



“This Honourable Court does not have any powers to determine who my lawyers should be and neither does it have any powers to terminate the mandate of any of my lawyers,” she said.

“In doing so, the Honourable Chief Justice has interfered with the legal powers that are bestowed upon me by the law.”

She said she has since filed an appeal against the chief justice’s decision.

Justice Sakoane allocated the case to himself after a foreign judge, Justice Onkemetse Tshosa, resigned last year.

’Malimpho Majoro & Khotsofalang Koloi