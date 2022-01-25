Judge slams DPP

MASERU – A lawyer who has been in hiding since last week after the police threatened to harm him this week secured a protection order from the High Court.

The High Court on Monday issued the order interdicting the Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli and his subordinates from arresting or torturing Advocate Kabelo Letuka.



The lawyer went into hiding after the police’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) housed at the Mabote Police Station reportedly threatened him with death for helping a fellow lawyer whom they had tortured last week.

The police had allegedly told him through his client Advocate Napo Mafaesa’s phone that “he would grow under the soil like a potato”, a Sesotho expression that means he would be killed and get buried like a potato.



Advocate Letuka had just filed a habeas corpus application in the High Court seeking an order for the police to bring Advocate Mafaesa to court, dead or alive.

Advocate Mafaesa had been arrested and tortured by the police and after the order was issued, he was released and taken straight to hospital where he was admitted with serious injuries.



Advocate Letuka, who is representing Captain Litekanyo Nyakanye in a treason case, failed to appear before court on Friday for continuation of trial because he was in hiding.

On Monday, he told the Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane why he did not attend court, adding that he still felt that he was not safe.

However, later that day Justice Tšeliso Monaphathi issued an order interdicting the Commissioner of Police and officers subordinate to him not to arrest, assault or subject Advocate Letuka to any form of torture or inhumane treatment.



He ordered the Officer Commanding Mabote Police Station and the Commissioner of Police not to deal with Advocate Letuka in any manner whatsoever except following due process of the law.

“Commissioner commanding Mabote Police Station, Commissioner of Police and officers subordinate to him are ordered and directed to file the criminal case, if any, against Advocate Letuka and issue summons calling him to court without putting him under arrest and detention,” Justice Monaphathi said.



However, Advocate Letuka later told thepost that he could not “be happy with the court order as the police officers have a tendency of acting in their unruly ways despite the court orders”.

He said he was prepared to go to the police station to present his version of what had happened because he had nothing to hide.

’Malimpho Majoro