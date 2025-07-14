Judges left huge pile of unfinished cases

MASERU – JUSTICE Tšeliso Monapathi and Justice Keketso Moahloli left the High Court 191 undelivered judgements. Justice Monapathi had 107 pending judgements when he retired in August last year after 30 years on the bench.

Justice Moahloli had not delivered 84 judgements when he abruptly resigned in October last year after a decade on the bench.

Justice Moahloli resigned after Chief Justice Sakoane Sakoane advised the King to appoint a tribunal for his impeachment for his failure to deliver judgements.

Justice Monapathi’s pending judgements include 37 civil trials, 58 civil applications and two civil appeals. There are also two criminal trials, seven criminal applications and one criminal review.

He also had partly heard four civil and five criminal trials.

In total, Justice Monapathi left 116 unfinalised cases. His penchant for not delivering judgments appears to have started as soon as he was appointed to the bench.

For instance, he has five 1994 cases that he didn’t finalise.

Things worsened between 2002 and 2009 when he failed to finalise a total of 17 cases.

Between 2010 and 2014, he accumulated 22 cases.

His worst years were, however, between 2015 and 2021 when he amassed a staggering 62 cases.

Justice Moahloli’s 84 pending judgements include 75 civil applications, six civil trials, two Land Court applications and one civil case. He also had 18 partly heard cases.

This means that Justice Moahloli left 102 unfinalised cases. That’s an average 10 unfinished cases per year during his decade on the bench.

His worst year was 2021 when he failed to finalise 20 cases.

That was just as bad as 2019 when he failed to complete 18, which added to the 14 he had left hanging the previous year.

In 2020 he added another 13 cases, followed by another four in 2022, another nine the following year and three more the next year.

The habit appears to have begun in 2014 when he was appointed. That year, he failed to finalise one case. A year later his unfinalised cases grew to four.

By 2017 he had accumulated 13 cases, after which the wheels appear to have come off. Chief Justice Sakoane eventually lost patience in 2024 when he asked him to explain why he could not be impeached for failing to deliver judgements.

Chief Justice Sakoane has now been forced to allocate those 218 cases to other judges.

High Court and Court of Appeal Registrar Advocate Mathato Sekoai this week published a circular announcing a roll call for the cases before the chief justice on August 4.

She invited all litigants with their lawyers in person before the chief justice. Restarting the cases would be a nightmare for both the litigants and their representatives. In some instances, litigants and their lawyers have died.

In others key witnesses have either died or disappeared.

Critical evidence could also have been lost. Memories might have also faded. Some case files have also been lost. Some prosecutors have also died, retired or resigned.

So too have police officers who investigated the cases. Restarting the cases also doesn’t mean that they will be finalised anytime soon. Many will have to join the long queue at the High Court.

Most judges are already overwhelmed by the backlog of nearly 4 000 cases that has been mounting for years.

