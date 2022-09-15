Kabi blames government for famo gang crackdown

MASERU – THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, says the Lesotho government has instigated the crackdown on the Terene gang in South Africa.

Kabi told a rally in Kolonyama over the weekend that South Africa’s pursuit of Terene leader Sarele Sello (Lehlanya) has been influenced by the Lesotho government to sabotage the ABC’s election.

Lehlanya is wanted by the South African police who link him with the murder of 16 people at a tavern in Soweto in July.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for his arrest and four other Terene members. But Kabi says the real motive is to block Terene members from coming back to Lesotho to vote for the ABC.

Lehlanya is a staunch member of the ABC and has promised that his estimated 56 000 gang members will vote for the party in the October election.

Lehlanya and other Terene members have been attending ABC rallies.

At one rally Lehlanya stood side by side with Kabi as they donated blankets and cash to the elderly.

The ABC has actively supported Lehlanya even as he has been declared one of the most wanted men in South Africa.

Kabi told the Kolonyama rally that he sees the Lesotho government’s hand in Lehlanya’s troubles.

“It is the government we are leading as the ABC party that is doing this,” Kabi said.

“The plan is that the Terene members should not come to vote for the ABC.”

Kabi said he is disappointed that the Lesotho government plans to prevent Terene members from voting but believes “the ABC will still win the election”.

As he was speaking, dozens of Terene members clad in their yellow and black blankets stood behind him singing and hoisting their fighting sticks.

“I am standing with you Terene members,” Kabi said.

He said the government is to blame for the thousands of Basotho men involved in illegal mining in South Africa.

Media reports in South Africa have indicated that the illegal gold miners, popularly known as Zama-Zamas, are controlled by gangs like Terene.

Kabi said those men would not be scavenging for gold in disused mines if the government was providing jobs.

He said instead of helping the men, the government is influencing the South African government to arrest them.

Kabi also said he heard that the army commander and the police commissioner have been instructed to arrest the Terene leaders even if they are not suspected of any crimes.

Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s spokesman Buta Moseme said the premier was not going to comment on Kabi’s statements.

Since the government is made up of several parties, it is not clear who Kabi’s statements were targeting.

Nkheli Liphoto