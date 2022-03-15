Kabi hits brickwall

THE All Basotho Convention (ABC) leader, Nkaku Kabi, says he has abandoned his battle to replace Moeketsi Majoro as prime minister.

Kabi told thepost in an exclusive interview this week that Majoro has frustrated him at every turn and has refused to step down for him.

He said his pleas to Majoro to step down have fallen on deaf ears, leading to an impasse that has dragged on for more than a month. Majoro has resisted pressure from the ABC’s executive committee to make way for Kabi.

He is hanging on to power because he has the support of the Democratic Congress (DC), the main coalition partner that has refused to take sides with the ABC faction seeking to oust him.

He also has the backing of 22 ABC MPs and other parties both in and outside the coalition government.

Kabi said six weeks ago he met Majoro and proposed that he gives him six ministers who would help him in the campaign by strategically delivering services where they are most needed.

He said Majoro promised to come back to him but he never did.

He said he made a follow up and proposed that Majoro should fill the vacancy at the Ministry of Agriculture with a minister who would help the ABC to campaign.

Again Majoro promised to come back to Kabi with an answer but never did.

Majoro fired Kabi after he left his camp to join the former leader Thomas Thabane’s faction.

Kabi said after weeks of pleading with Majoro he no longer has the desire to be prime minister.

He said he cannot be a prime minister for a short time only to come back from the September polls as a deputy prime minister. His ego, he said, would not allow him to do so.

All he wants now, he said, is for Majoro to provide him with the assistance to make it easy for him to campaign in the villages.

“I have a feeling that he is going to make life difficult for me when we campaign.”

Without Majoro’s cooperation, he said, he is unable to convince the people in the villages that the ABC has the capacity to deliver services if given another chance to lead the government.

“If I go to the people and say I will do this and that, they say do it now because you are in government, you are a leader and an MP,” Kabi said.

“I avoid saying the chance is with Ntate Majoro.”

Kabi said the ABC-led government is dragging behind it a heavy burden of wool and mohair controversies that made it repugnant to many voters, especially those in the mountains whose livelihood depends on the commodity.

“People will say but you owe us for wool now but you are not able to pay,” he said.

He said he was about to pay the farmers when he was the Minister of Agriculture but was soon fired and the payments have stalled.

He said when he talks about how he is planning to stop stock theft farmers ask him if his party is not in control of the police, as it is the one leading the government.

“What do I say? Do I say I’m not the prime minister?”



Majoro, he added, “has made the situation look very complex unnecessarily”.

He said Majoro is “somebody who takes time to deliver and we don’t have time”.

“He has nothing to lose. He can just sit in the office until September. He literally has nothing to lose.

“It’s only me who is going to face the future. It’s very difficult.”

Kabi said last week after the ABC announced that it had pulled out of the coalition government he talked with some ministers who refused to cross the floor as the party had instructed.

He said the ministers bluntly told him they were not ready to leave their ministerial positions.

He said one minister told him they had already agreed that they were not going to cross because they knew that he had only 16 MPs against Majoro’s 18.

Had his 16 ABC MPs gone on to cross the floor, the minister told him, they would go to court to claim that the party’s majority in parliament should be declared as the real ABC.

He said when he argued that the leader and the caucus in parliament were to be legally considered the ABC, the minister told him that they had already talked with the courts to take its time to deliver the judgment to frustrate him.

“Whoever advised Dr Majoro, I want to know such a person,” Kabi said.

thepost could not get in touch with Prime Minister Majoro at the time of going to print last night.