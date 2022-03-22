Kamoli loses temper

MASERU – FORMER army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, lost his temper in court yesterday after a judge ruled that his trial should continue without his lawyer.

Lt Gen Kamoli was in court for his trial for the 2014 bombings in Moshoeshoe II and Ha Abia when it was announced that his lawyer Advocate Letuka Molati was not present.

He said Justice Hungwe’s order to proceed without his lawyer was unfair and is proof that he has always wanted to convict him.

Lt Gen Kamoli said it was unfair that the court could proceed with the case without asking him where his lawyer was.



“The court never asked me about the whereabouts of my lawyer,” Lt Gen Kamoli said.

He said it was not true that he had refused a government paid lawyer.

“If you could go back to that day you would find that it was not me but Litekanyo Nyakane,” he said.

Visibly angry, Lt General Kamoli said he recalled Justice Hungwe’s words when they first met in court.

“The first time I met Justice Hungwe was in court and his first words to me were that he was going to deal with my attitude. I asked myself how he knows my attitude. Who told him about me?”

“I asked for his protection but he was telling me that he is going to deal with my attitude,” he said.



He said based on what transpired in their first meeting, he could conclude that indeed his Lordship was going to deal with his ‘attitude’.

“All I can say is that even though I ignored that statement because I am still in custody, I was hoping my case would continue.”



“I am now convinced and I want to tell Justice Hungwe that I have lost confidence in him”.

He said in another case Advocate Abrahams had told the court that he should be sentenced to death.

“Even though he said this in another case, I am more convinced that indeed this court is going along with those statements,” he said.

The decision to proceed with this case without his lawyer, he added, is Justice Hungwe’s way of dealing with his attitude.



“If Abrahams wants me to die then I will die. But it will be unfortunate if that is achieved through a judgement delivered by Justice Hungwe to please Abrahams’ wishes.”

Lt Gen Kamoli is also on trial for treason, murder, attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property.

All the cases, except for treason, are already being tried.