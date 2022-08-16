News
Keeping kids in schools
MASERU – The government of Japan through the World Food Programme (WFP) has provided food aid worth JPY250 million (about M31 million) for the school feeding programme.
The donation is aimed at providing food and nutrition assistance to 60 000 pre-primary school children in Early Childhood Care Development (ECCD) at 2 000 early child care centres across the country for two years.
Three months ago, thousands of primary school students were on the verge of starvation because catering companies had suspended services due to delayed payments from the government.
This led to a number of students dropping out of school particularly those who relied on the school feeding programme to keep hunger at bay.
According to the Lesotho Vulnerability Assessment Committee, July 2022, about 521 000 people are food insecure (320 000 rural and 201 000 urban) and need humanitarian support.
The Ambassador of Japan, Norio Maruyama, says Lesotho is facing prolonged deterioration in food security, high commodity prices and Covid-19 negative impacts.
“They are to worsen the nutrition situation around the end of this year,” Maruyama said.
Maruyama said Japan decided to provide food assistance including tinned fish (about 230 tons) and fortified food (about 510 tons) to Lesotho.
“This meal will be served during lunch time, supplementing the specialised nutritious mid-morning porridge prepared from super-cereal-plus, also provided by the WFP,” he said.
“The aid is aimed at improving food security, and support the economic and social development of the country,” he said.
“We would like to continue to contribute toward improving the livelihood of vulnerable people in Lesotho.”
The WFP Country Director, Aurore Rusiga, said the contribution through the Kennedy Round Food Assistance will support the food security and nutrition of vulnerable children.
“This outstanding support not only saves lives as short-term benefit, but also promotes the changing lives agenda through resilience building,” Rusiga said.
She said the support came at a critical time of a global food crisis when the world is breaking records in numbers of food insecure people due to climate shocks, high food and fuel prices.
“Lesotho is also hardly hit and the food insecure population is likely to increase further due to decreased livelihood opportunities and increased food and non-food commodity prices,” she said.
She also said the contribution comes at a time when more voices are raising awareness about the importance of investing in “learning beyond investing in the pupil”.
She encouraged paying more attention to inequalities that affect the children’s ability to learn, like rising poverty, hunger and malnutrition.
“Work with health, social protection and food security sectors to create a conducive environment for education and avoid the long-term effect of today’s global food crisis that could result in human capital loss for the future,” she said.
She said through the contribution, the WFP will bridge the food security gap and ensure “continuous and undisrupted” provisions of school meals.
“Supporting the pre-school pupils, majority of them whom are orphans and vulnerable children from rural areas with high rates of malnutrition, will help this group attain their food security and nutritional needs.”
The Ministry of Education’s Principal Secretary of Basic Education, Dr Lira Khama, said the school feeding programme contributes to efforts to address social challenges confronting several vulnerable groups in communities such as malnutrition, under-nutrition, stunting and low enrolment rates at pre-primary and primary levels.
“Over the years, this invaluable contribution has indeed made school feeding one of the largest safety-net programmes in Lesotho,” Dr Khama said.
Dr Khama said ample studies have also shown that “a well-designed school feeding programme can be a panacea for some of the bottlenecks persisting in our education system”.
He says school feeding is critical in addressing nutrition challenges faced by children in Lesotho, particularly when the diet provided includes macro and micronutrients to support the physical and mental development of children at the critical age group of two to three years found in pre-schools.
“The provision of school meals has thus proven to be even more critical in addressing these challenges faced by Basotho children from underprivileged families,” he said.
He says the ministry recognises school feeding as an investment and not an expenditure.
He says there is evidence to suggest that improved nutrition leads to improved cognitive capacities of children.
He further said other benefits of school feeding include improved school attendance and access.
“We are aware that many children attend school because it is a place where they can access a decent meal.”
Additionally, he said hunger and malnutrition have adverse effects on the physical and mental health of children and negatively affects their behavioural and emotional development.
“Therefore, children are at the core of the school feeding policy. This augurs well with the rights of the child, especially Article 4 on the Protection of Rights, which requires governments to create environments where children can grow and reach their full potential.”
Dr Khama said under-nutrition and stunting is high at 43 percent among children aged two to three, the majority of whom are found in pre-schools hence their gratitude to Japan and the WFP for focusing on supporting this age group.
He assured their partners that the ministry will do everything possible to ensure that the food commodities reach those that they are intended for.
Foreign Affairs Minister, ’Matšepo Molise-Ramakoae, said the donation advances further the solid cooperation between the two countries.
“This donation will go a long way in the history of our bilateral relations with Japan which spans across a myriad of sectors. It has grown, deepened and matured over the years,” Molise-Ramakoae said.
“It provides an opportunity for us to reflect on our relations and further intensify our cooperation for the mutual benefit of our people,” she said.
Molise-Ramakoae said it comes at a time when Lesotho is registering the lowest harvest of summer cropping due to the torrential rainfall that has besieged it throughout the last summer season.
“This noble gesture will beyond a reasonable doubt make a positive impact, particularly to those young and vulnerable children who might otherwise have access to food due to the ever-increasing scourge of food insecurity in the country.”
“It is our fervent hope that the relentless efforts Japan is making through the noble initiative will continue to shape the socio-economic development of our country and Africa as a whole.”
‘Mapule Motsopa
News
RFP dodges bullet
MASERU – THE Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) could have dodged a bullet after its special task team persuaded a group of disgruntled members who were plotting a legal challenge against its controversial selection of election candidates.
The task team, made up of senior executive committee members, moved swiftly to stop the legal action by seven members who claimed to have won primary elections but had their victories controversially “nullified” by the party.
The seven felt that the party should have relied on the primary results to select candidates for the October 7 general elections.
Instead, the party conducted interviews with the top four candidates from the primaries in each constituency. This result was that some who had won in the primaries failed to make the final cut after the interviews.
The seven wrote a letter to the executive committee last Friday, demanding that they be declared as the party’s candidates based on their victories in the primaries.
The letter, written through their lawyer, threatened legal action against the party. They also demanded to know how they were scored in the interviews.
Mokhethi Shelile, the party’s spokesperson, this week told thepost that the letter arrived at the office just as the task team was discussing similar complaints from other members unhappy about the selection of candidates.
Shelile said the task team then engaged the seven and they withdrew their letter on the same day. He said the task team has been engaging some disgruntled members to either make them understand the process or find some common ground.
“There were initially complaints from more than 20 constituencies but the task team has managed to resolve most of them,” Shelile said.
“We are now left with less than ten and we believe there will be a solution soon.”
He said the party is racing against time to amicably resolve the issue before the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s deadline for the submission of candidates for the election.
Shelile said the main reason for the disgruntlement is that “people did not understand the process even though it was made clear from the onset”.
“The circular from the party was clear that we wanted the top four people from each constituency,” he said.
“The primaries were therefore a way to select those four who would then be subjected to the interview process. The interviews were conducted by a team of independent people.”
The RFP has been criticised for its decision to deviate from the traditional way of selecting candidates. Some candidates have defected to other parties after failing to make the final list.
The party however argued that the process is meant to get the best candidates capable of delivering on the party’s vision.
Staff Reporter
News
Fokhoti ropes in army to deal with killings
MASERU – THE Lerotholi Polytechnic management has called in the army to help stamp out gangsterism and the killing of first-year students during initiation rituals.
The college’s rector, Professor Sepiriti Tlali, said this during a press conference on Tuesday following the killing of yet another first-year student last week.
The newcomer’s death brings the total of students who have been killed during the rituals to nine in just 10 years.
The eighth one died at the Thetsane police station last week after he allegedly asked for accommodation during the night, without telling the police where he came from.
Police announced that they launched investigations into the cause of death.
“We are going to rope in the army to help in the escalating crimes at the school,” Professor Tlali said.
The dead freshman was on a provisional list of students admitted at the Lerotholi Polytechnic.
He was supposed to come to school on August 22 when the classes resume.
The 18-year-old young man was found dead in Maputsoe along the Mohokare River, some 81.2 kilometres from the school.
Normally, the students’ deaths associated with the ugly initiation of freshmen into the notorious school gang happen within a 10-kilometre radius from the college.
After many newcomers were killed in the Mohokare River allegedly during the initiation the police have been patrolling the areas around the school.
Some students who spoke to this publication believe that the gangsters have changed the initiation venues and gone to as far as Maputsoe to avoid being caught in the act.
The college’s registrar, Maleshoane Lepota-Mosakeng, said they hope the army will help them deal with the gangsterism at the school after a similar programme to deal with a notorious gang called Manomoro.
The Manomoro are notorious for killing people and robbing them of their property in Maseru.
And the army through its programmes worked hard to rehabilitate the gangsters.
Lepota-Mosakeng said she thinks the programme could help save her institution against the escalating crime that is now out of hand.
During the orientation programme, they usually invite the police, churches and counsellors among others to address the newcomers.
Lepota-Mosakeng said they have introduced stringent policies to control the crime.
The school said it has banned the wearing of mechanic’s suits and balaclavas in its premises as another strategy to control the rampant lawlessness instigated by the students.
Professor Sepiriti Tlali said nine students have died during the initiation practices.
He said last year two students who were in second year went missing when the students were going to perform their rituals in the river.
“Those students have not been found to date,” he said.
He said they have searched everywhere with the help of the army and police but have not discovered the dead bodies.
He said police preliminary investigations show that the deceased with another student who was also admitted at the school were taken to the Mohokare River to perform the barbaric acts by four students currently studying at the school.
Among them, three are still students while the fourth is no longer studying there.
Majara Molupe
News
IEC ordered to redraw 20 constituency boundaries
MASERU – THE High Court has ordered the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to redo the delimitation of 20 of the 80 constituencies before the October 7 election.
Justice Realeboha Mathaba, reading the judgment for the panel of three judges sitting as the Constitutional Court, said the IEC had not properly redrawn those constituencies during the delimitation exercise.
The ruling on Tuesday was for a case in which the Democratic Congress (DC) and the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) had challenged the redrawing of the constituencies countrywide.
The DC and the MEC had asked the court to declare the delimitation unlawful on grounds that the IEC had failed to conduct the review of constituency boundaries within the prescribed period of not less than eight or more than ten years.
The court dismissed the argument, saying the IEC could not proceed with the review because it did not have commissioners at that time.
The three commissioners’ contracts had expired.
New commissioners were only appointed a year and half later.
It said using the civil computation method the period for the impugned review started in July 2010 and ended in July 2020.
“This computation does not take into account the period of one year six months and 13 days during which the IEC had no commissioners,” the court said.
“After the new commissioners were appointed, they were entitled to continue where their predecessors left.”
“The delimitation order can only be voided in respect of the 20 non-compliant constituencies,” he said.
“The IEC has powers to take corrective measures by adapting the section 153 procedure of changing constituency boundaries to the extent necessary to meet the exigencies of the situation.”
The court however ruled that the IEC had not properly redrawn 20 constituencies.
It said voters in each constituency “shall not exceed or fall short of the population quota by more than 10 percent”.
The voter population quota is 15 507.
The voter quota in the 20 constituencies “exceeded the higher limit and also fall below the lower limit quota”.
The 10 percent of 15 507 in the upper limit quota is 17 058 while it is 13 956 in the lower limit.
The 20 constituencies are Mechachane, Mphosong, Tsikoane, Moselinyane, Kolonyama, Tšoana-Makhulo, Phoqoane, Matelile, Mohale’s Hoek, Phamong, Hloahloeng, Moyeni, Mount-Moorosi, Qhoali, Qacha’s Nek, Lebakeng, Mantšonyane, Bobatsi, Tsoelike and Thaba Moea.
“The number of voters in each of the 80 constituencies must be nearly equal to ensure that members of the National Assembly elected to represent constituencies each represent approximately equal number of voters,” Justice Mathaba said.
“This is the red line the IEC should not cross,” he said.
“There is no room for justification for non-compliance with the proviso which is carefully crafted to delineate the parameters of what is permissible and what is not.”
He said it was not possible to separate the elections for the 20 constituencies and the others because elections have to be held on the same date throughout the kingdom in terms of section 80 of the Electoral Act, 2011.
“The constitution and the act do not provide for partial or staggered elections,” he said.
He said the 80 MPs must be elected on the same day and enter parliament on the same day with the other 40 elected in accordance with the principle of proportional representation.
’Malimpho Majoro
RFP dodges bullet
Fokhoti ropes in army to deal with killings
IEC ordered to redraw 20 constituency boundaries
New police unit to fight cybercrimes
Chaos rocks ABC primary elections
‘Corrupt’ soldier in trouble
Metsing is back!
Police blitz nets wanted criminals
‘Mother, are you leaving me here?’
Keeping kids in schools
Army boss breathes fire
Nedbank makes big strides
Mlongeni wins VW Polo Vivo
HigherLife Foundation launches scholarship fund
Majantja prepare for life in A-Division
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
MP dumps party, joins Matekane
Kamoli threatened
Row over army secrets
South Africa won’t tolerate illegal immigrants
MP charged with stock-theft
End of the road for Letsatsi
Testy exchange in Mahao trial
Nthane acquitted of murder charges
Babolai ba Ha-Tsolo baa ahloloa
Metsing strikes ‘deal’ to return
Lesotho ease travelling restrictions
The last kicks of a dying horse
Mofomobe attacks RFP
Thabane And Wife Go Scott-Free
Lesotho Soldier Dies In Mozambique
China-UNFPA Gift Lesotho With Sexual Health Commodities
TRC boss holds a presser
COMPOL Holomo Molibeli loses yet another court battle
MISA Lesotho blasts parliament
Molibeli licks the dust
Retired DCP Hlaahla Takes a Stand in The Mahao Murder Trial
Retired DCP Keketso Monaheng gives evidence in the Mahao murder trial
Compol Holomo Molibeli appears in court
RFP e roka lipitsi
I will Not Abdicate My Powers, Says Chief Justice
Prof. Alemu-Best scientist in Lesotho
Thabane in court: trial set for July
‘Muso o lefa bahlanka
Trending
-
News2 months ago
Soldiers beat up Terene gang members
-
News4 weeks ago
Teachers launch own financial services firm
-
News3 weeks ago
Lesotho angers SADC
-
News4 weeks ago
A tale of two stalwarts
-
News2 weeks ago
RFP douses fires
-
News2 months ago
’Maesaiah wins ‘sham’ election
-
News1 week ago
Moleleki’s security guards, car withdrawn
-
News2 weeks ago
Why Thabane case flopped