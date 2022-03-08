Khopolo charged with murder

MASERU – RENOWNED famo artist Khopolo Kholuoe has been charged with murder, attempted murder and, arson.

Kholuoe (40), a staunch supporter of the notorious Seakhi, a famo gang, is alleged to have committed the crimes in Mafeteng in 2018.

The Mohale’s Hoek Magistrate Court remanded him in custody on Monday after a brief appearance.

He will appear in court again on March 14.

thepost has been told that his legal team is making frantic efforts to bail him out.



Kholuoe was arrested on his way to a feast at his home in Ha-Lumisi last Saturday.

The feast, organised to celebrate his musical success, was cut short after news of his arrest.

Police deputy spokesperson, Sub-Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, said Kholuoe is accused of the murder of a 49-year-old woman in Mafeteng.

An eight-year-old girl and a 56-year-old man sustained serious injuries during a gun attack that the police suspect was masterminded and carried out by Kholuoe and other accomplices who were arrested a few weeks after the incident.

Kholuoe and his accomplices are also alleged to have torched the victim’s house.



Popularly known as Lisuoa (Spiteful), Kholuoe had been on the run for the past four years.

Last year, he was crowned the best famo artist at an award ceremony organised by one local radio station.

His family then organised a feast to celebrate that award.

He however did not make it to the celebration when he was arrested by the Matelile police who had received a tip-off that he would be in the country.

Khopolo spends most of his time in South Africa where he lives with his family.