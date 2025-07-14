Knives out for Lephema

MASERU – LONG knives are out for Home Affairs Minister Lebona Lephema.

The Revolution for Prosperity (RFP)’s Peka constituency committee wants Prime Minister Sam Matekane to rebuke Lephema for aggressively touting for his bid to be elected the party’s deputy leader.

In a letter to the RFP secretary general, Nthati Moorosi, last week, the committee accused Lephema of holding a meeting with some members to garner their support to replace Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara as deputy party leader.

Lephema, who is arguably the most powerful minister and founder of the RFP, is alleged to be angling for the deputy leader position that would strategically position him to eventually take over from Matekane.

The Peka committee alleged that the meeting in the constituency is part of that scheme and Matekane should stop him.

“It was at that meeting where he pointed out that they should prepare a person who will be their candidate in the 2027/28 National Assembly Elections because he needs his people countrywide, in all Lesotho’s 80 constituencies,” the constituency said.

The committee does not state which clause of the RFP constitution Lephama violated by holding that meeting and soliciting support for his bid to become the deputy leader.

The letter could, however, be seen as part of the intense power struggle brewing in the RFP.

Although the date for the elective conference is yet to be announced, sources told thepost that there are internal discussions to schedule it for November this year.

The elective conference would be a test of the current committee which was not elected but handpicked when the party was formed in March 2022.

Apart from being influential and occasionally providing financial support to the party, Lephema’s deep pockets could give him a significant advantage in the race to deputise Matekane.

The Peka committee complained that Lephema’s meeting was attended by the constituency’s RFP Local Government councillors, together with some from the Basotho Action Party (BAP), Alliance of Democrats (AD), Movement for Economic Change (MEC) and Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD).

It alleged that Lephema, who is the MP for Teyateyaneng, promised supporters jobs at the Home Affairs Ministry and asked those who attended to immediately give him three people to be deployed at the ministry.

“This situation, Your Honour, will spread countrywide.”

The committee said Lephema’s conduct would “destabilise the Peka constituency and belittle the leadership in the Peka constituency”.

“We ask that all the intents of this meeting be stopped immediately.”

“Strongly reprimand this Honourable so that he does not misuse the power given to him by the RFP, so that he stops oppressing and meddling in the affairs of other MPs’ constituencies.”

Lephema declined to comment, saying thepost should wait for Moorosi’s announcement on how she handled the matter.

Moorosi confirmed receipt of the letter but was reluctant to give further details.

“It (the letter) is being addressed through our appropriate channels,” Moorosi said.

Nkheli Liphoto