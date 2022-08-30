Lawyer challenges recall of parliament

MASERU – A lawyer has filed an urgent application in the High Court challenging King Letsie III’s decision to recall parliament to pass the Omnibus Bill a month after the House was dissolved.

Kananelo Boloetse, who is also a journalist, filed the case in the Constitutional Court yesterday, a day after the King recalled parliament.

He asked the court to interdict parliament from sitting pending finalisation of the case.

Boloetse has also challenged Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro’s decision to declare a state of emergency as “null and void on account of its inconsistency with the constitution”.

He asked the court to declare that the king’s decision to recall parliament was null and void because it is inconsistent with the constitution.

He says the decision to recall parliament after it was dissolved violates the principle of separation of powers in that the King has effectively instructed parliament to pass legislative instruments.

“The matter is essentially a judicial review that seeks an injunction against government’s blatant violation of the rule of law and legality,” he argued in his affidavit.

“Incidences of violation of the rule of law are of a significant scale because it (sic) erodes the integrity of our constitutional order, sows seeds of illegality and represents a government uncommitted to upholding the values of the nation,” he said.

King Letsie III dissolved parliament on July 14 when its five-year term expired.

Parliament had set up a National Reforms Authority to oversee the implementation of reforms of the constitution, security, economy, judiciary, public service, parliament and the media.

When parliament was dissolved the government had not passed the urgent reforms sparking a constitutional crisis.

Boloetse argues that since the reforms were the brainchild of SADC intervention in Lesotho because of political upheavals, the dissolution of parliament cast a shadow over the reforms process “and the government was openly looking at the options for reopening a dissolved parliament”.

This was followed by Majoro and other government officials openly calling for constitutional experts to bring into motion the process of recalling parliament to cure “what may only be seen as a political failure and not an emergency”.

Majoro declared a state of emergency on August 16 reasoning that Lesotho was facing a substantial political threat.

But Boloetse argued that the state of emergency is an instalment of a hybrid legal order that allows the executive extraordinary powers to act beyond normal laws and rules governing society.

“The declaration of one must be attended by sufficient detail, and particularly to avoid the risk of abuse,” he said.

“The constitution envisaged an event of calamity or emergency for the declaration of a state of emergency, it did not intend for fluid, unclear and opinionated patches of policy failures by the government,” he said.

“The state of emergency must be present, actual and imminent.”

He argued that the state of emergency must be exceptional, characterising “a situation that prohibits the government from discharging its fiduciary duties”.

“Even if I were to agree to it, it can hardly be true that a state of political stagnation, mismanagement, lack of proper governance constitute a state of emergency within the confines of our constitution,” he said.

He said for the Prime Minister to declare a state of emergency, “the continuance of the organised life of the community must be threatened”.

“There is hardly anything surprising about the Lesotho political situation cited as the cause for the declaration of the state of emergency,” he said.

“Preventive emergencies are not envisaged within the constitution. Exceptional situations cannot merely be envisaged to occur in the future,” he said, adding: “Emergencies must be present or at least imminent.”

Boloetse said there cannot be any emergency because “there is no threat to the continuance of life of the citizens of Lesotho”.

“Bills have been beaten to time by parliaments in Lesotho and elsewhere, it is not a novel situation that will still the whole of Lesotho for a Bill not to pass,” he said.

“Constitutional powers are being used to remedy a political failure that should have been foreseen by the government.”

Boloetse argued that the Council of State acted ultra-vires the constitution in advising the king to recall parliament to pass the Bill under the pretext of a state of emergency.

He also said the king acted ultra-vires the constitution by violating the principle of separation of powers in that he instructed parliament to pass the legislative instruments.

“The net effect of this is that parliament has been recalled to effect the mandate of the king in violation of separation of powers enshrined in the constitution of Lesotho.”

“The king does not have the power to issue directives on legislative business including instructing parliament on what to do,” he said.

