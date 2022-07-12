LCD blames Abrahams for arrest

MASERU – THE Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) party has fingered Advocate Shaun Abrahams, a South African hired lawyer prosecutor, of instigating trouble for their leader Mothetjoa Metsing.

The LCD’s spokesman, Apesi Ratšele, told a press conference held in Maseru yesterday that Lesotho government departments had instigated their leader’s arrest in South Africa.

He accused the Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Motinyane, of colluding with Advocate Abrahams to have Metsing arrested.

“They brought Shaun Abrahams from South Africa and we now know he is involved in our leader’s arrest,” Ratšele said.

He said Advocate Abrahams used the services of his friend, a police officer called Kgomo to arrest Metsing.

Metsing’s deputy, Tšeliso Mokhosi, said Kgomo is in charge of Metsing’s case and has close ties with Abrahams.

“Some politicians in the government are involved in the malicious arrest,” Mokhosi said.

The LCD chairman, Thabang Pheko, said when Metsing was to be arrested Advocate Abrahams asked to go to South Africa claiming someone in his family was not feeling well.

“That issue needs to be explained,” Pheko said.

He said they were surprised in court when the same Kgomo wrote a letter asking the court to give Metsing bail worth M500 000.

The LCD secretary general, Teboho Sekata, said the Lesotho government had a hand in the arrest of Metsing.

He also said Rakuoane and others are not part of the conspiracy against Metsing “but some people in the government have played a role”.

Mokhosi said Metsing asked the police several times why they had failed to arrest him as he had been crossing the border several times.

“He was told that the matter was being pushed by officer Kgomo from Pretoria,” Mokhosi said.

He said they tried to call Sello Moloto, the South African High Commissioner to Lesotho so that Metsing could be released but all this failed.

He said the prosecutor mentioned that Kgomo had requested for seven days to look for enough information to prosecute Metsing “but the magistrate refused to wait that long”.

Advocate Abrahams told thepost that he knows nothing about Metsing’s arrest.

“No one in Lesotho has discussed the matter with me, I know nothing at all,” Advocate Abrahams said.

He agreed that he left the court business to deal with pressing family matters on Monday but “I explained that to the courts and they understood, my matters are my matters”.

“I have never been part of any conspiracy that involves Metsing,” he said.

“The allegations are malicious because I know nothing and have no interest (in the matter) at all.”

