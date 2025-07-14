LEC boss blames juniors

MASERU – THE Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) boss, Ntsie Maphathe, threw his juniors under the bus on Monday saying they had misled him over the procurement of a M1.2 million cable bought from a tendering company.

Maphathe conceded before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that the company bought the cables from HDM Catering Company based in South Africa without following procurement procedures.

He told the PAC that he first realised that he had been misinformed when the committee visited the LEC headquarters and discovered the controversial cable.

The cable was stored unused alongside nine incompatible transformers valued at over M7 million and 3 000 incompatible meters.

“It was my first time realising that I had been misled when the committee visited the LEC headquarters,” Maphathe said.

He revealed that he has since requested a special report on the HDM cable purchase, which had been “rushed under the justification of high demand”.

“I was told it was urgently needed, but the fact that it remains unused shows that I was misled,” he added.

The PAC chairperson, ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, sharply criticised Maphathe, saying that as managing director he should be fully in control to avoid being misled.

“Your procurement team purchased incompatible transformers through an email, bypassing standard procurement procedures,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

“Those transformers were accepted even though they don’t meet the specifications required by the LEC system,” she said.

“They claim they will send them to the districts, yet they’re already faulty and incompatible.”

Lemphane-Letsie further remarked that Maphathe’s leadership is failing to improve the state of affairs at the LEC.

“The situation is worsening. Every bad thing is still happening under your watch.”

Committee member Dr Tšeliso Moroke also raised concerns, saying that the discrepancies in the procurement of transformers point to a complete disregard for procedure.

“The process requires both the managing director and head of finance to approve all LEC procurements,” Dr Moroke said.

“Poor practices continue even as the company appears before this committee,” he said.

The LEC board chairperson, Thabo Khasipe, acknowledged the ongoing issues, admitting that the company’s “procurement process is deeply flawed”.

“For a long time, there have been no internal control systems at the LEC,” Khasipe said.

“These issues reflect serious governance failures. There are no systems enforcing checks and balances,” he said.

