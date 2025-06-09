LEC company secretary quits

MASERU – ATTORNEY Khotso Nthontho, the company secretary for the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC), has resigned citing his sour relationship with the board of directors.

In a letter dated April 24, 2025, Nthontho told the LEC interim Managing Director, Ntsie Maphathe, that he would be resigning from his position from May 24.

He however emphasised that he would be expecting his full salary and benefits until the end of his contract in October 2025.

“It should be clear, that anything to the contrary shall be deemed as constructive unfair dismissal which shall warrant an urgent approach to the tribunals and the courts for reprieve,” Nthontho said.

“It is because of the board and interim management that I have to resign,” he said.

Nthontho said he first wrote a resignation letter on March 7 seeking to pave way for a mutual separation but the proposal was declined.

“The board in its wisdom decided to take a punitive route instead of coming to the table,” he said.

Nthontho said all hell broke loose in his relationship with the board after the Energy Minister Mohlomi Moleko wrote a letter attempting to remove him “only to realise that he was non-suited to do that”.

The minister is the shareholder’s representative as the LEC is wholly owned by the government although it is registered as a private company.

Nthontho is part of the LEC senior management that has since been suspended amid a myriad allegations of corporate malfeasance.

He said he deems the suspension by the board to be “a perpetuation of the minister’s act, which I deem prejudicial and unfair”.

Nthontho was administratively answering to the managing director but functionally to the board.

He said he read the board’s comment in the letter of suspension where it said the “serious non-compliance with statutory provisions could not have occurred under appropriate guidance from the Corporate Secretary”.

“The fact that the board harbours such serious, conclusive views on the matter, yet investigations have not even started show a high level of bias and prejudice,” he said.

Nthontho said this “invariably show(s) that the working relationship has broken down beyond redemption”.

“I am of the view that the board wants to get rid of me through a process that may seem ex facie credible, as a result I have decided to resign.”

He said some of the reasons for his resignation include his membership of the Law Society of Lesotho, Law Society of South Africa, and the Institute of Directors South Africa.

He said that he has been suspended from the LEC as one of the directors, whom the company paid a subscription fee for membership of the Institute of Directors South Africa, “visits unprecedented harm to my character and integrity as a professional”.

He said this is so especially when no significant strides have been made in securing a forensic auditor after two months of suspension.

“Being suspended with pay would not make good the damage and prejudice I am incurring in the intervening period, and so resigning is the only remaining plausible option.”

He also said the board’s decision to bestow his duties to one of its directors has sent a wrong and shocking impression that he has not been cooperative.

“I have therefore accepted that my position and duties have been usurped,” he said, adding that it makes sense that he should resign as soon as practicable.

Nthontho said the company paid M3 600 as a subscription fee to the Institute of Directors South Africa, which the interim Managing Director cancelled “and that prejudiced my membership and qualification as a certified director”.

“It is my considered view that the action of the interim Managing Director goes against the duty of fair dealing which is sacrosanct and implied in employment contracts,” he said.

“What makes it worse is that I was told that the suspension was with pay and resultant benefits as an employee of the company, but evidence points otherwise.”

“There is a serious breakdown of employment relationship,” he said.

Nthontho said he could not allow the harm by the board and the managing director to continue and fester to his prejudice.

“I find the working environment based on the foregoing intolerable, unbearable, and goes against an implied obligation of mutual trust and confidence vested on the employer.”

The LEC spokesman Makhetha Motsoari said the fact that they had accepted his resignation “is a clear sign that we are cooperating with him”.

“We cannot say anything against him because of our good relations with him. If we had dismissed him, we would talk about sour relations. We don’t because we separated on good terms,” he said.

Staff Reporter