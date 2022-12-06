News
LEC hikes power tariffs by 7.9%
MASERU – From today it will cost you more to keep the lights on.
The Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) has increased power tariffs by 7.9 percent. The new tariffs were approved by the Lesotho Water and Electricity (LEWA) yesterday.
The increase would be on both energy and maximum demand charges across all customer categories for the Financial Year 2022/23.
The increase is bad news for consumers who are already struggling to keep up with the surging prices of basic goods and services.
The prices of basic commodities have been galloping over the past two years.
So has the cost of fuel, education and transport. Meanwhile, salaries have largely remained stagnant or marginally increased.
Thousands have lost their incomes after being retrenched in the textile factories where several companies have either shut down or scaled down.
Yet the news from LEWA could have been worse because the LEC wanted a 41.3 percent increase which it claimed would fund its proposed budget of M1.4 billion.
In its application, the LEC said its proposed tariffs were based on cost drivers like bulk supply, labour, financing, licence fees, repairs, maintenance and operations.
The LEWA said it assessed the LEC’s application for compliance with Regulatory Instruments 1 and it was found to be materially non-compliant and the authority communicated this decision through a letter to the LEC on May 12.
The LEC then submitted a Modified Tariff Review Application on September 19.
“As a standard practice, the Authority conducted public consultations to solicit comments and inputs from the stakeholders,” LEWA said.
“The general opinion emanating from public consultations was that the Company’s tariff increase should be within the range: 0% to 8%.”
LEWA’s board eventually settled for 7.9 percent which would generate M1.128 billion which the authority said “will not only be adequate to cover the company’s prudently incurred costs but will also ensure affordability of electricity by the consumers”.
The increase is on both energy and maximum demand.
LEWA said it considered several factors including low economic performance and high inflation resulting from lingering negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic and the on-going Russia-Ukraine war.
LEWA also decided that charges for connection, wiring testing, wiring re-testing, survey, re-survey, licensing for wiring, meter testing and house extension for the Financial Year 2022/23 will remain similar to those that applied in the Financial Year 2021/22.
Staff Reporter
News
Banks set to hike interest rates on loans
MASERU – BANKS are set to hike interest rates on loans after the Central Bank of Lesotho increased its repo rate by 75 basis points from 6.25 percent to seven percent a year on Tuesday.
The repo rate is the rate at which the Central Bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall.
The Central Bank’s Director in the Department of Research, Dr Tanka Tlelima, said the decision by the Monetary Policy Committee has had an impact on both sides.
He said due to the high inflation rate, if the interest rate did not increase, businesses would suffer more.
“Even if the businesses can have more access to credit, due to increased prices, no one would come to buy,” Dr Tlelima said.
He said it is a fact that for people who took fixed loans in the banks, the cost of borrowing increases. This further impacts the investment negatively.
However, he said for people who have investments and savings in banks the increasing interest rate benefits them.
“Our mandate is to ensure that inflation is under control which will stabilise the economic conditions,” he said.
The Managing Director of Lesotho Post Bank, Molefi Leqhaoe, said the increase of interest rates has positive and negative impact on different groups of people.
Leqhaoe said customers who are already paying for their loans might end up failing to pay them due to increased cost of borrowing.
However, people who have savings and investment in the banks will benefit as their money increases.
Leqhaoe said this is going to impact businesses especially those that are already paying their recurrent loans with the banks and those which are attempting to get loans.
“Most of the businesses were knocked out by Covid-19, while they are trying to recover, then the increasing interest rate, yet revenue is stable,” he said.
“This might lead to more businesses collapsing,” Leqhaoe said.
He said this also affects banks as they experience the increasing number of businesses and individuals failing to pay their loans.
“We are already experiencing an increasing number of loans defaulting this year,” he said.
He said banks generate money through credits. If the number of people and businesses taking credit declines, this reduces their revenue.
He said if this persists, banks may find themselves being forced to retrench workers.
Leqhaoe urged people to save the little they have and minimize the spending as much as possible.
The Central Bank Governor, Dr Maluke Letete, said the inflationary pressure continued to increase in most economies.
Dr Letete said this has pushed the prices to reach high record levels.
He said the high cost of imported goods, resulting from the currency losing value, also continued to exert pressure on consumer prices.
In a bid to curb the high inflation rates, he said most central banks had continued to increase interest rates.
“South Africa, in particular, raised its policy rate by 75 basis points to seven percent in November 2022,” Dr Letete said.
Refiloe Mpobole
News
Ntsie’s lawyer challenges extradition
MASERU – Habofanoe Ntsie, who has been convicted for the double murder of two men over a decade ago, is challenging his extradition to face justice in Lesotho arguing he was abducted by South African police.
High Court judge, Justice ’Maseforo Mahase, said she will make a ruling on the matter on December 14.
His lawyer, Advocate Raboloetse Makara, argued that the Lesotho High Court has jurisdiction to hear his case and should declare that Ntsie was abducted from South Africa and handed to the Lesotho police.
He asked that the crown should not oppose Ntsie’s application and “it should be granted and the accused be taken to where he was”.
He said Ntsie has dual citizenship and the court will not exercise jurisdiction where a person has been brought unlawfully.
“Not following the law (to bring Ntsie here) amounted to kidnapping,” he said.
Advocate Makara said the records show that Ntsie had been in prison since 2019 but the proceedings they are having are from 2015.
“How the applicant got arrested in 2019 and what has been happening since 2015 to 2019 is not stated,” he said.
“All of a sudden the matter is said to be urgent.”
He said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was trying her luck to deny Ntsie his rights because he appeared in South Africa for the 2015 extradition proceedings but they were dismissed.
He said the DPP and the Lesotho Police Interpol should work together with South African Police Interpol and deport Ntsie to South Africa where he was.
“I truly want the accused to serve his sentence for all things he has done but he should do it following the right procedures, not for him to be brought here unlawfully”, Makara said.
Advocate Lehlanako Mofilikoane for the crown said the court has no power to review the proceedings of jurisdiction of another country. Justice Mahase said she will deliver a ruling on the matter on December 14.
Tholoana Lesenya
News
Metsing, Selibe want charges dropped
MASERU – MOTHETJOA Metsing and Selibe Mochoboroane have applied for a withdrawal of their treason charges arguing that they did not participate in the August 29, 2014 raids of police stations.
Advocate Motiea Teele KC, who is representing the two, told Justice ’Maliepollo Makhetha that the raid was a legal army operation which could not be classified as treason.
Retired army boss, Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, Metsing, Mochoboroane and eight other soldiers are facing treason charges emanating from the raid.
They are also charged with the murder of police’s Sub-Inspector Monaheng Ramahloko who was gunned down during the raid.
At the time Metsing was the deputy prime minister and leader of the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD) which had formed a stormy coalition government with the All Basotho Convention (ABC) party.
Mochoboroane, who is now leader of the Movement for Economic Change (MEC) and Health Minister in the new coalition government led by Prime Minister Sam Matekane, was the then LCD secretary general and communications minister.
Advocate Teele argued that his clients were wrongly charged with treason because they were not part of the army raid, which he also argued was legal.
He said the legality of the army raid welled from an intelligence report Lt Gen Kamoli had that the police were going to arm people who were going to massacre the LCD and Democratic Congress (DC) supporters during a protest march against the then Prime Minister Thomas Thabane.
“They wanted him to open parliament but the police refused to give them the go-ahead indicating that there was an intelligence that some police officers were going to issue firearms to the ABC youth to harm the LCD youths if they continued with their protest,” Advocate Teele said.
“It was also found that the same intelligence was there within the LDF,” he said.
Advocate Teele said Lt Gen Kamoli had the right and responsibility to suppress any lawlessness that in his opinion could result in the killing of people.
The raid happened within hours after Thabane advised King Letsie III to fire Lt Gen Kamoli and replace him with the then Brigadier Maaparankoe Mahao, whom he promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.
Lt Gen Mahao was later killed in an operation the army said was meant to arrest him for mutinying against Lt Gen Kamoli the following year.
Advocate Teele told the judge that Lt Gen Kamoli’s dismissal was unlawful, citing the Lesotho Defence Force Act which spells the procedure for the sacking of the army commander.
He said the Act, provides that the King has to call the commander to a hearing or write him a letter telling him to state why he cannot be dismissed, which did not happen in the case of Lt Gen Kamoli.
Advocate Teele said the crown does not have such correspondence between the King and Lt Gen Kamoli stating that he instructed the army to raid police stations at a time when he was no longer the commander.
“There is no such file from the crown that shows whether the King had such meeting with the former commander, where he had given him the hearing as to why he would not terminate his employment,” he said.
He said Lt Gen Kamoli was still the commander with the mandate to suppress any uprising that could end with deaths of people in the country.
“He had a right that if he found an intelligence or rumours that indicate that there were people who wanted to cause instability in the country he could stop it.”
He said Lt Gen Kamoli “did a good job using his power and abiding by the law” to raid the police and disarm them before they could arm the ABC people who were to harm the LCD protesters.
Tholoana Lesenya
