LEC ordered to halt business with owing agents

MASERU – THE Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has ordered the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) to stop doing business with agents that owe the company.

The companies include Cell Power which is owned by Limpho Tau, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

After the order on Tuesday, the PAC also instructed the LEC’s Acting Customer Experience Officer, Tšepo Mololo, to reverse the power units worth M568 000 that had been credited to Cell Power.

This was after the PAC discovered that the transaction had been duplicated to credit Cell Power with power units it had purchased.

The police escorted Mololo to the LEC headquarters to reverse the transactions. He later returned with receipts showing that the transaction had been reversed.

The reversal leaves Sell Power with a negative balance of M568 000, which it must settle before getting more units for resale.

The committee found that the units that were later duplicated were initially loaded by an LEC staff member, Tsikinyane Tsikinyane.

The units were duplicated by Sello Thamae, another LEC official, despite the system’s safeguards.

During his appearance before the PAC, Thamae admitted to the duplication, claiming “it was a mistake made during the Christmas holidays”.

He said he thought he was the only staff member on duty and did not check prior transactions, despite the system providing a detailed transaction history.

“The system provides a long list of transactions and I was alone on duty therefore I loaded,” Thamae said.

His explanation was however challenged by PAC member Dr Tšeliso Moroke and chairperson ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie who insisted that the duplication was not a mistake but part of a fraudulent scheme.

“The system clearly shows loaded transactions. This is not ignorance, it’s a scheme,” Dr Moroke said.

When asked if he had reversed the duplicate transactions, Thamae said he had not. He claimed this was because he was removed from loading duties and that the system limits reversals to 999 that had already been done.

He acknowledged that reversing would create a negative balance, requiring agents to pay the owed amount before resuming purchases.

“After the reversal the agent is left on a negative balance and therefore forced to pay before buying again,” he said.

Lemphane-Letsie then ordered the police to accompany Thamae to the LEC headquarters to process the reversals.

“It is now June, why did you fail to reverse this transaction since December,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

The LEC’s suspended internal auditor, Thato Matsoso, embarrassed Thamae by revealing that the system does show previous transactions, disproving his defence.

“The system lists the last loaded transactions clearly,” Matsoso stated.

Dr Moroke argued that Thamae had made such duplications purposely as the system shows him the companies that should get prepaid units.

“You saw that the transactions are already loaded,” he said.

The LEC’s interim Managing Director, Ntsie Maphathe, said Thamae does not have access to the system anymore and has since been asked to explain the transactions.

Agents owing the LEC

Roadside, owned by Bokang Sehoete, owes the LEC M2 860

5 Star owned by ’Makopano Seitlheko, owes M90 000

Cell Power of Minister Tau owes M1 105 000

Batloung, owned by ’Mathapelo Mokoaleli, owes M120 000

Bataung, owned by Tebello Khoromeng, owes M120 000

Roots, owned by Nthabiseng Sofe, owes M33 469

Mopits, owned by Kometsi Bitsane, owes M5 400

Fuleng, owned by Bafula Phakisi, owes M13 180

Bafokeng, owned by Tokoloho Thetsane, owes M290 000

Mejametala, owned by ’Maitumeleng Nqoko, owes M36 655

Manonyane, owned by Themba Cheka, owes M5 000

Nkheli Liphoto