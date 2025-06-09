LEC, PAC legal battle looms

MASERU – A legal showdown is looming between the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the board of the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC).

The battle has been brewing for the past few weeks as the PAC quizzed the LEC’s board and staff over allegations of corruption, mismanagement and fraud.

Now the LEC has escalated the fight by filing an urgent application to block the PAC from summoning its board and staff for further hearings.

The board describes the previous hearings as “accusatory, judgmental, and fundamentally unfair”.

In the application filed in the High Court yesterday, the LEC said the hearings were characterised by “open and ghastly acts which undermined the professional integrity in a harassing manner of all those present”.

The board wants the court to interdict the PAC from summoning them and the LEC staff for further hearings to testify on any matters unrelated to its mandate under the parliament’s Standing Orders and the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act until the case is finalised.

It wants the High Court to declare the proceedings of the previous hearings illegal or unlawful.

The board also wants the evidence of allegations gathered from testimonies of its members and staff expunged from the committee’s records.

That prayer, if granted, has the impact of erasing the records of the previous hearings where the board and staff testified. That includes the evidence gathered during those hearings.

The PAC is yet to respond to the lawsuit but its chairperson, Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, told thepost that the “response will be robust because the case goes right to the core of parliament’s independence”.

Lemphane-Letsie said the committee had requested the Attorney General for funds to hire a private lawyer to fight the case.

“The LEC’s case is an attempt to use the court process to silence parliament and stop committees from holding people accountable,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

She said if the AG doesn’t approve the request the MPs would find means to engage a private lawyer “because the independence of parliament is at stake”.

“With or without government funding, we will fight this case to the end.”

“We are tired people bringing court cases to challenge parliament’s authority to hold them accountable.”

She said she noticed something was amiss when the LEC board and staff failed to appear before the committee yesterday morning.

“It was after we asked the committee’s clerk to find out what was happening that we received the court papers.”

A committee member told thepost that the court case could have been triggered by what was likely to be revealed in yesterday’s hearing.

“When we adjourned the previous session, we were clear that the next issue on the agenda would be the specific allegations of corruption raised in the audit report,” the committee member said last night.

“I think that scared many, including some very connected politicians who knew they were going to be exposed. Many top politicians were going to be embarrassed”.

In his affidavit, the board chairman Thabo Khasipe, tells the court that board members and staff have often been denied the opportunity to adequately respond to questions and serious allegations levelled against them, including insinuations of bad faith, fraudulent intent, and professional incompetence.

“It has become a pattern for PAC members to make lengthy pronouncements that appear to be based on preconceived conclusions, with any attempts by the board to provide answers and explanations being consistently and prematurely curtailed,” Khasipe says.

“The board members have frequently been interrupted within mere seconds of attempting to respond to complex questions laden with multiple sub-questions, inaccuracies, accusations, and misunderstandings of factual matters.”

This approach, Khasipe says, has left the board and staff with the “distinct impression that the PAC is not genuinely interested in our responses but rather seeks to publicly humiliate and disparage us”.

“We believe that this process is causing significant damage to the professional reputations of the individual board members and staff, as well as to the collective reputation of the board entrusted with the vital task of revitalising the LEC.”

“The board feels that the current PAC approach unjustly subjects us to public scrutiny without affording us a fair opportunity to present our case.”

“The approach erodes public confidence in the public enterprise and casts undue aspersions on the professionals who are holding the fort without any justifiable cause.

Khasipe emphasizes that the board and staff are not hostile to PAC holding them accountable but want the committee to “allow us to fully and completely account for the affairs of the LEC by providing comprehensive answers to their often-comprehensive questions”.

“Failure to do so carries the risk of undermining the board’s effectiveness and could have severe negative consequences of the critical national mission of rectifying the challenges facing the LEC, an objective we believe is shared by the PAC, the board, the shareholder and the Basotho nation at large”.

Khasipe also complains that the PAC is directing the board to implement actions that contradict its existing decisions.

He says while they understand the PAC’s oversight role, the board views such directives as an overreach of its powers and risks weakening the already fragile internal control systems with the LEC.

He also complains that the PAC is asking the board and staff to account without the Minister of Energy and his principal secretary who represent the government as the sole shareholder of LEC.

“From the board’s perspective, the absence of the shareholder as the lead participant in these PAC sessions is creating a conflict of mandates and presents the risk of creating a conflict of mandates and presents the risk of the board’s oversight mandate being usurped.”

Khasipe tells the court that the concern is not that the PAC does not have oversight over the LEC but that the oversight be directed to the appropriate level within the established chain of command.

Staff Reporter