LEC swindled of M35m
THE Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) has been swindled a staggering M35 million by four debt collectors, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard this week.
The PAC chairperson, ’Machabana Lemphane-Letsie, heard that the debt collectors who were under the employ of the LEC directed payments into their own bank accounts.
The quartet, Lemphane-Letsie heard, would approach debtors and instruct them to deposit money into their accounts under the pretence that they belonged to the LEC.
Some debtors, it appeared, were willing defrauders in that they were fully aware that they were paying the four employees instead of the LEC in exchange for a reduction of their debts.
The debt collectors, whose names were not mentioned, would then cancel the names of companies from the list of debtors but the payments would not reflect in the company’s bank accounts.
“The money lost is M35 million, what have you done about that issue?” Lemphane-Letsie asked the LEC managing director, Mohlomi Seitlheko, during a hearing on Tuesday.
Seitlheko said they realised the discrepancies while doing a reconciliation, adding that “some customers were conniving with the employees to do this crime, they later erased the names of the creditors”.
The LEC head of customer experience, Lebohang Mohasoa, told the PAC that they have a list of companies that say they have paid, yet there is no money paid in the company’s bank accounts.
Mohasoa said they made reconciliations to find out if the money was ever paid.
“Those companies say they did not pay to the LEC but to some employees who went to them asking for money,” Mohasoa said.
He said some companies have told them the truth that they paid to the debt collectors who deleted their names from the debtors list.
“But some do not want to tell the truth of what exactly happened,” he said.
Mohasoa said they have entered into some agreements with such companies to pay back the money to the LEC.
“Some are already paying,” he said.
Lemphane-Letsie asked the LEC management if four people can steal such a huge amount of money without them seeing what is happening.
“One of the companies owed the LEC M5 million and it was paid to your employees,” she said.
A committee member, Mputi Mputi, said the PAC should be given the names of workers who were conniving with the customers to defraud the LEC.
“There is lack of discipline in this company. Did you take disciplinary action?” Mputi asked.
The LEC human resources manager, ’Mamoipone Mashale, said disciplinary action was taken on two employees who were later fired.
“The disciplinary hearing concluded in August this year and those two were expelled,” Mashale said.
She said their disciplinary structure starts with line managers, assisted by the industrial relations office.
“Some hard cases are dealt with by our legal department,” she said.
She disclosed that the other two employees resigned before they could be taken to a disciplinary hearing.
She disclosed that those who resigned have since been given their benefits.
She said all the four people came from the credit control department of the LEC.
Lemphane-Letsie asked if any criminal cases were opened against the four.
The LEC internal auditor, Seiri Rakeketsi, said at the time of the crime the LEC had a police unit seconded to the company.
Rakeketsi said the unit investigated the matter and found two of the suspects.
“Those people immediately resigned,” Rakeketsi said.
He said the other two were not taken to the police because the office was still working on the issue internally.
Lemphane-Letsie asked why the two suspects who resigned were paid their benefits.
“You found them suspicious and later paid them for stealing, what is that?”
She said the company should have interdicted such employees so that they could not be paid their terminal benefits.
Seitlheko said the disciplinary hearing was only held last month and “the criminal cases will be lodged in the coming weeks”.
He promised the committee that all the companies that connived with the employees will be taken to court as well.
“We could not hold their benefits when the court case is not over. We could only hold them if the case was done,” Seitlheko said.
Mputi said he was embarrassed by the LEC’s failure to enforce the law.
“I am embarrassed that the LEC failed to do its job. Is this the level of excellence? The legal team is there yet the case drags for over a year,” Mputi said.
“The MD says he will only go to the police in two weeks,” he said.
“People pay a lot of money just to connect electricity yet your employees steal and walk free.”
’Maboiketlo Maliehe, another PAC member, asked why it took the company such a long time to suspend the two employees yet they knew that they were suspects.
Seitlheko answered that the disciplinary hearing only ended at the end of August this year “and we had to review it before taking any action”.
“That process takes time,” Seitlheko said, pleading: “Please give me two weeks and I will report to the police.”
Nkheli Liphoto
Elected babies
We have lots of problems in Lesotho. Obvious! Thieves are robbing us blind.
Criminals are killing us for fun while the police chow us through bribes.
Our hospitals and schools don’t work. Jobs have left the country. Our good-for-nothing youths are just a disaster waiting to happen. They are either complaining about something or are high on something.
They think they deserve jobs and opportunities simply because they have young bones and mumble some mumbo-jumbo about ‘innovation and creativity”. If this generation is what we call the ‘future’ we are doomed. Screwed because these fellas can sell their mothers for a bottle of beer.
The elders are arrogant empty-heads who spent their prime years peeing on this country.
They like reminding us of what this country used to be as if they made it into something to be proud of. Ask them what they achieved in their time and they will pull out the seniority and respect cards as if being born earlier is a qualification. We cannot make our resources work for us.
But our biggest problem as a country is that we don’t have dangerous witches. Just scarecrows.
There is no other way to explain why none of them has bewitched the unmitigated rascals we call politicians. They are busy helping us bewitch our poor relatives, friends and neighbours instead of dealing with the politicians defecating on this country.
Muckraker is not talking of some powerful voodoo stuff or muti to send the politicians to their ancestors. Just something smallanyana to make them shut up and listen for a few weeks.
Something to make them pee nonstop or their lazy bums to itch for days.
Maybe, just maybe, the politicians have hired all the dangerous witches to unleash their muti on the citizens. How else can we explain why we tolerate the evil that politicians inflict on us?
Only some real potent potion can make a whole country watch from the sidelines while a gang of greedy thieves and charlatans quarrel over power and positions.
For the past four weeks, the citizens have been rendered spectators while politicians turned parliament into a circus. You would think after weeks of an uninterrupted shit show the clowns would want to rest but they are just starting.
They put on an epic show for Zambia’s president, Hakainde Hichilema, who thought he was here on serious SADC business last week.
Instead of mature dialogue, our politicians treated Hichilema to some long and loud moans. Our rascals were sobbing as if their lives depended on it. Taking turns to portray themselves as innocent victims of the other. It was like being in an ECD class. Nyoe, nyoe, they hurt our feelings. Blah, Blah, they threatened us. He started it! They scratched me!
Oh, no, they want to topple us. Nyoe, nyoe they are pinching us. They are eating our papa.
They are bullying us. No, they are greedy. Heella, it’s them who are clinging on to power without support. My ego is injured.
The opposition stole that moaning show by telling Hichilema that they would not pass the reforms until the army and the police withdrew their threatening statement (Notice Muckraker doesn’t mention the NSS because they are just a joke that has long ceased to be funny).
It was as if passing the reforms would be a favour to Hichilema. As if those reforms would help Zambia and SADC.
As if the reforms belong to the government.
You just cannot make up such political immaturity.
But these are the ‘things’ we have for politicians.
They will burn a house because it is dirty. The kind that will sell their children because they have misbehaved. No idea about the bigger picture and the broader good.
Just some blabbermouths with brains the size of the punctuation mark that ends this sentence.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
Chickin matters
Someone should solve the following puzzle for Muckraker. South Africa is the country hit by bird flu yet its shops have chickin and its restaurants are still selling chickin.
But Lesotho, the country that doesn’t have bird flu, has run out of chickin and its chickin restaurants have closed.
Don’t waste your breath if your answer is a simplistic one about Lesotho importing chickin from South Africa. We know already.
The issue is why Lesotho still relies on South Africa for chickin, more than half a century after independence, as if raising those birds is some rocket science. Muckrakers’ granny has 100 of those yet she cannot load her airtime.
The answer is that we have dimwits for politicians and leaders. The only time you hear them talking about animal farming is when they are announcing some import ban in response to some disease outbreak in South Africa. And they are quick to do it as if that is what they are employed for.
In between those bans, they are busy stuffing their loud mouths with imported chicken.
You see the same attitude when it comes to beef. They tell us about grade-A beef but fill their tummies with gradeless meat at funerals and weddings.
Once back in their offices, they tell Basotho about grade-A meat.
Never mind that most of them wouldn’t know grade-A meat if it hits them in the nuts.
And yes, an average customer doesn’t know the difference between grade A and grade C. For all we know some shops might be selling grade C as grade A.
To the average customer meat is meat. And no one has ever died from eating grade C.
So let’s not pretend this is about some standards because it is not.
Hearing them talk about quality and standards you would think cows in South Africa are massaged. By the way, what’s this obsession with grade A things as if there are any grade A citizens?
Grade A citizens are those who don’t lie, steal and cheat (all cheating). They vote, don’t litter, leave shopping trolleys in designated places and don’t swear at other drivers.
They feed the poor and take care of their environment.
Can all those consistent on all those things raise their hands? Ah, just put that paw down!
This is not a lying contest.
As for the franchise restaurants that have been forced to shut their doors because of the ban on chicken imports, Muckraker will not shed a tear for them. It serves them right.
For years, they have been telling us they don’t buy locally because Basotho don’t have capacity, don’t follow international standards and their chickens are midgets.
You would think they themselves are following any special standards yet they are cutting corners because they take Basotho customers. They have not lifted a finger to support the local farmer.
Now they will see that they don’t matter because no Mosotho is starving after their restaurants are closed. The restaurants should sell the standards they always talk about.
Or better still they can standardise the ban and see if that will bring them wings.
Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu
muckracker.post@gmail.com
Foundation launched
A top businessman Bothata Mahlala launched his foundation last Saturday.
In a statement, he said the Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation is meant to capture the hearts of the nation in introducing charitable work.
The foundation, he said, “mostly supports education excellence and other charitable activities for far-reaching socio-psycho support and development”.
The launch, he said, was a formal introduction of the advent of Bothata Mahlala Development Foundation “which is inspired by my long standing contributions to society and community as a way of giving back”.
The foundation slogan is Spreading The Love, Making A Difference.
The statement also says the foundation aims at having a hub of professionally ready, mentally enhanced and socially available cohort of the generation for tomorrow.
“This can and will be attained through vigorous resource mobilisation and partnership building to attain the most with many efforts,” he said.
He also said the foundation, together with people of goodwill, can spread the love and make a difference as they wish to coordinate a better society for tomorrow, free of challenges, readily life skilled, and professionally qualified to drive the economy for tomorrow.
“We are contributing to sustainable development outcomes from averting hunger and poverty, to ensuring good education for all, and to maintaining creation of work and environment,” he said.
Mahlala said the foundation has supported 4 000 students with school amenities, shoes, uniforms, bursaries and other educational needs.
Staff Reporter
