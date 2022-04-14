LEPOSA bosses grilled

MASERU – THREE senior leaders of the Lesotho Police Staff Association (LEPOSA) were on Monday grilled by their bosses for allegedly violating the Police Act which bars trade union activities.

The trio were accused of participating in last week’s civil servants protest against the government over poor pay, an act which the police bosses say amounted to a breach of the Police Act.

The LEPOSA president Senior Inspector Teboho Modia, acting secretary-general Inspector ’Makatleho Mphetho, national treasurer Sergeant ’Mathebe Motseki spent nearly the whole of Monday at the police headquarters during the interrogations.

Insp Mpthetho was not part of the interrogation after she was said to have gone for medical consultation.

The LEPOSA members were accused of being part of the civil servants who besieged the High Court last week demanding permission to march in protest over poor pay. The protest was organised by the Coalition of Lesotho Public Employees (COLEPE) of which LEPOSA is a member.

The civil servants have been pestering the government to bump their salaries by 25 percent as opposed to the two percent salary raise the government awarded them this financial year.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Mpiti Mopeli confirmed to thepost that they had summoned the police officers in connection with their presence at the High Court premises.

Senior Superintendent Mopeli said the Lesotho Mounted Police Service Act stipulates that the police should not unionise.

“The law clearly explains that there are lines that the police are not supposed to cross,” Senior Superintendent Mopeli said.

But he declined to give full details of their questioning because the investigations were still going on.

“Since the interrogations are still going on, I am not in a position to tell whether they are guilty or not,” he said.

The civil servants case did not proceed in the High Court as there was a power cut by the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC).

The matter however proceeded at Justice Molefi Makara’s house who ruled that LEPOSA members are expected to enforce the law and should not be seen to be participating in strikes.

LEPOSA’s secretary general in the central region, Thabang Ramarou, however defended his members’ presence at the High Court saying the complaints by civil servants also affected them.

On Monday he said they got a tip-off that the LEPOSA executive committee members were wanted by the police at the headquarters for questioning.

“To our surprise when we arrived here, only three members were called in and we were left out,” Ramarou said.

Ramarou said they are not sure of the charges they are going to face.

“But we are ready for anything,” he said.

They had even brought their own food and mattresses in case they were to be forced to sleep over.

“In most cases we have learned that when our members are being interrogated, they are forced to sleep over, so we are ready,” he said.

Five other members were later called into Senior Superintendent Mphahama’s office.

SSP Mopeli said they call people for interrogations whom they believe will answer their questions in the best way.

“So it is not surprising that out of 10 members of LEPOSA only three were called in,” he said.

Ramarou said their relationship with the Commissioner Holomo Molibeli has been sour for too long adding that they were not surprised after they were summoned for interrogation.

Malimpho Majoro