Leposa secretary general suspended

MASERU – THE Lesotho Police Staff Association (Leposa) has suspended its secretary general, Inspector Moraleli Motloli, over alleged financial malpractices.

Leposa spokesman, Motlatsi Mofokeng, said Insp Motloli was now working at cross-purposes with the association.



He accused Insp Motloli of promoting factions within the association after he garnered the support of office employees who are accused of embezzling the association’s funds.

“Those employees too have been suspended for misusing the funds,” Mofokeng said.

“They bought themselves phones, they gave themselves per diems and they also fail to produce the minutes where the decisions were taken,” he said.



He said the employees also bought clothes worth M60 000 for themselves when they attended some conference.

“That too is unlawful and the secretary-general is part and parcel of all that,” he said.

Mofokeng also accused Insp Motloli of orchestrating last year’s raid of the Leposa offices by the Special Operations Unit (SOU) police which saw their computers being seized.

“He was behind the confiscation of the office equipment in September last year,” Mofokeng said.



Mofokeng said the stroke that broke the camel’s back was when Insp Motloli wrote letters to the association’s banks freezing the accounts.

Insp Motloli, Mofokeng said, told the banks that there was a misunderstanding about the accounts’ signatories.



“That is why we suspended him. How could he write those letters about the association’s funds yet he is not a treasurer,” Mofokeng said.

Mofokeng also disclosed that they had opened a forgery case at the police station against Insp Motloli and some employees.



“We have realised that they have forged the letterhead when freezing the association’s funds,” he said.

He further stressed that Insp Motloli and others had engaged in criminal activity.

Mofokeng said Insp Motloli is accused of boycotting committee meetings and causing factionalism within the association.



“You will remember that we are in a serious fight with the police administration but the secretary-general is now taking sides with the commissioner, they are now friends,” he said.

He also said late last year Insp Motloli asked for three weeks’ leave but never came back to work after the leave had ended.

“Our constitution is clear that if a committee member does not attend weekly meetings for more than three weeks he would have expelled himself,” he said.



He said Insp Motloli was also supposed to be at work at least two times a week but he had been absent since he went on leave.

He complained that Insp Motloli failed to even attend their monthly strategic meetings that take place once a month.



The unfortunate behaviour was reported to the general members who resolved to suspend Insp Motloli from the committee, he said.

Mofokeng said despite his failure to attend their meetings Insp Motloli went on to write memos opposing the Leposa committee.

thepost called Insp Motloli on his two mobile phone numbers several times without success.