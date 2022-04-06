Lesotho launches booster shots

MASERU – Lesotho on Monday launched a programme to provide Covid-19 booster shots to its citizens.

King Letsie III, Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, High Court judges and other prominent government officials were among the first to receive the jabs at Scott Hospital in Morija.

The programme is being spearheaded by the National Covid-19 Secretariat (NACOSEC).

Speaking at the launch, NACOSEC boss Dr ’Malitaba Litabe said the vaccine will be given to everyone who was vaccinated earlier.



They should have received the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines or those who received a single shot of the Johnsson & Johnsson vaccine.

“This vaccine helps boost the immune system so that it defends us from Covid-19,” Dr Litabe said.

She said they will only vaccinate people who had spent six months after their last dose.

“It helps reduce the chances of death in case someone falls sick,” she said.

Dr Litabe said the side-effects of the vaccine are similar to those of the previous Covid-19 doses.

“There is nothing different now. We will use the same injections to strengthen the immune system,” she said.



She said the side-effects include headaches, loss of strength, high temperatures, and painful body.

“These effects do not take a long time. They just take a day and heal.”

She added that some people fall a bit sick after vaccinating saying such ones should go back to the clinic if they feel sick.

She urged the entire nation to observe all Covid-19 protocols because the pandemic still exists.

Health Director General, Dr ’Nyane Letsie, said Basotho should understand that they were given the shots to help strengthen their immune system.

“It does not mean you cannot contract the virus, the shots just prevent death in those cases,” Dr Letsie said.



She also said people should be aware that after getting infected the virus reduces the power of the vaccine that was taken therefore it is important to take a second shot.

She said anyone above the age of 12 is expected to vaccinate, saying the World Health Organisation (WHO) had asked them to have vaccinated 40 percent of the eligible population.

“We have reached that number already,” she said.



She said Basotho should help themselves by taking vaccines because they would save their lives.

Dr Letsie said the unvaccinated run the risk of dying or getting admitted to hospitals with serious illness.

Thabo Ntoi, the NACOSEC spokesman, said those who are unvaccinated should not go for a booster shot but should start by taking ordinary vaccines.



He said they will be providing the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson booster shots to Basotho.

“It is the same Pfizer that was used to vaccinate people at first,” Ntoi said.

He said the vaccine will help put the immune system in a better position to fight the virus.