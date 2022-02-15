Lesotho’s ‘absent’ mothers and fathers

QUTHING – ’Mapholo Mafa, a 75-year-old woman from Lipeleng in Mount Moorosi is frail and looks like she could use the services of a caregiver. But that’s a luxury she can hardly afford. Instead, she has a big responsibility on her hands taking care of her seven grandchildren.

Two of the grandchildren lost their mother to HIV. The mother left to seek work in South Africa, only to return home sick before dying while their father married another woman.

The other five still have their mother, but she has not returned home since she too left for South Africa to seek greener pastures.



“They miss their mother,” said Mafa, pain written all over her face.

“It hurts most during festive seasons as they wish to see their parents bring them Christmas clothes like other parents do for their children. I pray God keeps me long enough to take care of them at least until they are old enough to take care of each other because without me, they have no one to rely on,” she said, sobbing.



She said the old age pension and child grants she receives from the social development department are very helpful even though they are sometimes delayed.

“Now, some of them don’t have school shoes because I last got money in December,” said Mafa.

Mafa said although she gets monetary assistance “it’s not easy because I don’t have answers to their questions, especially the older ones. Their fathers are not supportive at all.”

Mafa’s grandchildren are part of many children abandoned by parents who leave the country to seek better fortunes in South Africa. Some never return. Others return, but on their sickbeds and needing care themselves. This has left elderly people such as Mafa with the burden of taking care of such abandoned children despite their advanced age and meager earnings.



‘Masamule Mokhothu, 59, stays with two children aged three and ten.

“Their mothers left and I think they even forgot about the children as they don’t provide for their basic needs, even merely communicating with their kids. As unemployed as I am, I try my best,” she said.

Mokhothu said the other child’s father married another woman while another was conceived out of wedlock.



“I see them as my children…there is nothing I can do to change their mother’s mindsets,” she said, adding that the toddler now calls her ‘M’e.

“It’s painful because she genuinely doesn’t know her mother.”

Mount Moorosi Area Chief, Masheane Maoeng, said child negligence is very common in his area.



He attributed it to the high unemployment rate that forces people to cross into South Africa.

“Unfortunately, some never come back and we are still wondering why,” he said.

The Lesotho Council for Non-Governmental Organisations (LCN)’s Democracy and Human Rights Commission Coordinator, Advocate Lebohang Leeu, said parents should take their responsibilities to raise their children seriously.

She says the 2011 Children’s Protection and Welfare Act aims at protection and promotion of their welfare and rights.



She says child support shouldn’t be about material things only as it takes a whole family to raise a child.

“Children need love and maintenance from both parents,” she said, adding that a parent who neglects their children can be prosecuted under the law.

“Our police officers are not doing their job about parents who neglect their children.”

Advocate Leeu however admitted the difficulties of tracing irresponsible parents who abandon their children after leaving the country.



Counsellor of Seed Consultancy, Mahlape Moremoholo, said both parents should play a vital role for their children’s development.

“Both parents contribute much towards the child’s growth in all human dimensions: social, psychological, spiritual and physical wellbeing. Growing up with alive but absent parents results in low self-esteem children.”



“Such children become vulnerable to verbal or physical abuse,” she said.

Moremoholo said they then grow up with anger, feeling unloved, unwanted and this could lead them to questioning the importance of family.

“They tend out to be afraid to commit in relationships or even worse turn out like their alive but absent parent and abandon their own kids.”



She said it’s not easy to understand such children and help them cope.

“They will often feel neglected and even when things don’t go their way, they will refer to what happened in their childhood and fail to cope in most cases unaware that the challenges they face are part of life,” she said.

She said even their performance at school will be affected.

“They get mocked instead of being encouraged to work harder like other kids.”

She said lack of guidance sometimes leads some children to engage in criminal activities, substance abuse or suffer from teenage pregnancy.



She says it’s difficult to prevent child abandonment.

She suggested that expecting mothers be educated about the importance of being part of their children’s lives despite the challenges they encounter during their check-ups in clinics.

“It may not necessarily be physical contact but communication still helps. We have to break this generational trauma.”



Psychologist Calvin Motebang shared similar sentiments, adding that such children feel lost and envy a sense of belonging, leading some of them into the arms of sugar mamas or daddies and often not for money but “for love, belonging and protection.”

He said a boy child turns out to be aggressive, rebellious and sad while girls would do anything just to fill the gap.

This in turn results in trafficking.



“They go anywhere for comfort and a stable home and they are often called names.”

Motebang called on parents to prioritise their children.

“Even if they go for work far from home, they still have to come back, check them and support them to avoid contributing to the creation of a bitter generation.”