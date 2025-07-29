Lets’eng to cut 300 jobs

MASERU – LETŠENG Diamond mine is retrenching between 240 and 300 workers. Spokesman Tšepo Hlojeng told thepost last night that this translates to 20 percent of the mine’s workforce.

“Consultations are yet to be finalised and the exact figure will be known once these consultations have been completed,” Hlojeng said.

In a statement yesterday, the mine said retrenchment was a reaction to the “prolonged weakness in the global diamond prices, compounded by the weak US dollar and ongoing US tariff uncertainties”.

It said it is implementing decisive measures to conserve cash, protect shareholder value and the sustainability of the operation.

“While the company has met its production targets, it has not been immune to the sustained pressure on rough diamond prices and adverse exchange rate movement,” said the statement.

It said it has comprehensively reviewed its short-term mine plan and cost base to significantly reduce operational expenditure.

The mine said it will continue to operate both plants at existing treatment volumes while waste mining volumes in both the main and satellite pits have been reduced to a minimum for an initial 12-month period without the longer-term life of mine plan. “The company regrets that approximately 20 percent of the workforce may be retrenched to align with the scaled-back waste mining operations, and other necessary operationalisation changes.”

“Engagement with employees and relevant employees has commenced and is ongoing to ensure that the rationalisation process is managed responsibly and transparently.”

It said it remains committed to its long-term strategy of producing exceptional quality.

The mine said it is confident that the measures being implemented will position the company for a strong recovery when market conditions improve.

“The company will continue to monitor market developments closely and provide further updates as appropriate,” the statement said.

Majara Molupe