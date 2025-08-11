LEWA board member fired

MASERU – A Lesotho Electricity and Water Authority (LEWA) board member, Khotso Masheane, was fired on Monday after he posted a Facebook comment that was seen to be a dig at how the authority was being run.

Masheane confirmed to thepost that the Acting Energy Minister Mohlomi Moleko had shown him the door.

Masheane’s Facebook post came a day after the LEWA chairman, Makotoko Makotoko, was dismissed on July 24 amid governance scandals that have been exposed at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearings.

However, reasons for Makotoko’s dismissal were never made public.

Masheane’s Facebook post referred to governance structures that make organisations fall or succeed.

“Both successful and failed organisations often have the same board structures, policies, and meeting routines.

The difference is not in the systems but in the people,” Masheane said.

He highlighted that effective boards tend to have “truth tellers” who challenge groupthink and ask hard questions.

He said failed boards often consist of agreeable professionals who avoid conflict, even when the organisation is in crisis.

“Too often, people pick board members based on fancy titles and impressive CVs, without asking whether they were truly responsible for the successes they claim,” he said.

“It is time we rethink how we choose board members, not just by who they are on paper, but who they are when it matters.”

The Facebook post did not sit well with Minister Moleko who wrote him the dismissal letter on Monday.

“It has come to my attention that, on 24 July 2025, a day after the termination of the Chairperson of the LEWA Board, you made a public statement on Facebook which, while not explicitly naming any individual, appears to cast aspersions on the leadership of LEWA and decisions made in the interest of good governance,” Moleko said in the letter.

He said Masheane’s post showing that “boards of failed companies are often full of agreeable professionals who nod along just to keep the peace” undermined the integrity of the board and violated the spirit of collective responsibility.

“Such conduct is not compatible with the high standards of professionalism, unity and mutual respect required of members serving in regulatory governance,” he said.

The dismissal letter emphasised that serving on the LEWA board is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to uphold institutional credibility and cohesion.

“While dissent and robust debate are encouraged within appropriate forums, public disparagement of board decisions or the credibility of fellow members, especially through innuendo, compromises the authority and reputation of the institution.”

The minister said the dismissal was necessary to preserve the board’s stability and integrity.

Masheane expressed his disappointment, claiming that “the action was not triggered by my Facebook post but other reasons known to the minister”.

“I usually share corporate governance insights on my Facebook,” Masheane said.

“He was just looking for a reason to terminate me,” he said.

He denied any connection between his July 24 Facebook post and the chairman’s dismissal that happened a day before his post.

“The post had nothing to do with the situation at LEWA.”

He defended it as “a general commentary on board governance and corporate governance”.

Moleko, however, suggested that the Facebook post was interpreted as “a veiled criticism of the recent board decisions, especially given the timing”.

Nkheli Liphoto