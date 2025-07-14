Lipholo denies recruiting militia

MASERU – DETAINED leader of the Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM) party, Dr Tšepo Lipholo, says he is not behind a voice clip on social media recruiting people into a militia to fight for Lesotho’s land.

Instead, Dr Lipholo has accused the police of tampering with his phone after they seized it from him last week to make it appear as if he is the one who is communicating with his followers.

Lipholo made these allegations in a High Court petition seeking release on bail this week.

“Police now continue to misuse and abuse your petitioner’s cellphone by forging some voice notes clips and releasing them to the followers and public at large as if they were made and released by your petitioner whilst still in custody,” he said in an urgent application.

In a clip that made rounds on social media, a voice resembling that of Lipholo, is heard calling on able-bodied young Basotho to volunteer for military training somewhere in the mountains.

Lipholo’s other group called Malata-Naha (those who bring back the land) have also distanced themselves from the voice clip.

Tumelo Matiea, who claims to be the group’s media liaison officer, told thepost on Tuesday that he is the one charged with releasing Lipholo’s audio and video clips in their bid to demand a return of Lesotho’s land.

“I don’t know anything about this clip,” Matiea said.

“Our people went there, where he is incarcerated, to confront him about it and he was as surprised as them,” he said.

“Our theory is that the police are using modern technology to pin him to the crimes he never committed.”

Lipholo asked the court to grant him bail of M5 000 on condition that he should not interfere with crown witnesses, attend remands, and reports to the police at least twice a month on agreed Fridays.

He told the court that he would not abscond as doing so would require him to go through South Africa which he claims wants to assassinate him for claiming Lesotho’s stolen territory.

He said his arrest, which he fears might end in his assassination, has been pushed by South Africa.

He said during his interrogation at the police headquarters a group of South African police officers arrived and asked him about his “political statements that Lesotho and South Africa want to merge Lesotho into South Africa .

This, he said, had nothing to do with his charges of provoking peace and contempt of the royal house.

He said it is not a crime against Lesotho’s King Letsie III to talk about him being the king of Basotholand, the entire territory that was stolen by the British and given to the Afrikaaners.

“Lesotho in which His Majesty King Letsie III is the King is a different territory from Basotholand,” he said.

He said it is a fact that he talked about King Letsie referring to a news item by SABC in which it was said he had signed that Lesotho would be merged into South Africa and that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet would come to Lesotho in 2025 to seal the deal.

“Your petitioner believed that this broadcasting violated the Lesotho king’s dignity and he tried to meet him and bring this issue to the king but to no avail,” he said.

Lipholo said he approached King Letsie through his relative and former army colonel and minister, Sekhobe Letsie, about the matter.

The king’s response was that “it was April’s fool day” but when Ramaphosa and his government finally came to Lesotho in April this year and signed a deal that his army would build bases at Katse and Oxbow he recalled the SABC news and talked about it.

He said the building of South African army’s bases in Lesotho goes beyond security issue, it is part of the annexation of the country much against the 1962 ruling of the United Nations.

Lipholo asked the court to release him so that he continues with the political fight to claim Basotholand from South Africa.

He reasons that his detention, which he said might end in his assassination, is meant to stop the land claim.

He maintains that he has not broken any law in Lesotho.

He also said he wants to continue with his parliamentary responsibilities which include pushing for the return of the stolen land.

He also said he is the breadwinner in his family of an unemployed wife and five children, some of whom are minors.

Staff Reporter