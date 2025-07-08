Lipholo in trouble for ‘disrespecting’ King

MASERU – Heavily armed police and soldiers yesterday arrested the self-styled “king of Basotholand” Dr Tšepo Lipholo at his home in Qoaling in Maseru.

Dr Lipholo is set to appear before court today charged with violating Lesotho’s Penal Code which makes it an offence to disrespect the King and provoke the peace.

Dr Lipholo, the sole MP for the Basotho Covenant Movement (BCM), went into hiding earlier this year after he demanded the return of what he called Lesotho’s stolen land.

He told the media that King Letsie III had refused to be engaged in a move to reclaim Lesotho’s conquered territories in the Free State, parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Gauteng provinces of South Africa which he collectively renamed Basotholand.

Police spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, told thepost yesterday that Dr Lipholo is facing charges of provoking the peace and disrespecting the king under the Penal Code.

The police and the army seized computers, documents and several Israeli flags from Dr Lipholo’s house and arrested him amid protests by his followers who chanted outside the gate to his house.

The operation began around 9am, with security forces surrounding Dr Lipholo’s home.

Soldiers were also seen stationed on the slopes of the Qoaling Mountain.

A search warrant arrived at 10.30am, prompting officers to enter and conduct an extensive search of the house.

During the raid, police confiscated several items including three computer CPUs, documents, and multiple Israeli flags.

Speaking before he was taken away, Dr Lipholo said “they have taken the Israeli flags from my house, along with my devices and other documents”.

Tensions flared when a police officer attempted to stop journalists from filming.

However, the Basotho National Party (BNP) leader Machesetsa Mofomobe defended the media’s right to report.

“Media houses are registered. We take pictures of anyone — the Prime Minister, the police, and anyone else,” Mofomobe said.

As Dr Lipholo was escorted to a police 4×4 vehicle flanked by a Quantum minibus angry villagers blocked the gates, singing struggle songs and chanting “ha e khutle naha, (the land must return!)”

Police were eventually forced to disembark and clear the crowd to allow the convoy to exit the yard.

Dr Lipholo’s arrest has sparked controversy, with many saying the government does not want to claim Basotho’s conquered territories from South Africa and is now persecuting him for claiming it on behalf of the nation.

Dr Lipholo went to the United Nations Assembly last year to deliver a petition seeking the restoration of the ceded territories of Basotho, much to the annoyance of the government, after parliament shot down his motion to claim the land from South Africa.

The government has distanced itself from the move.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Lejone Mpotjoane warned then that such actions could damage bilateral relations with South Africa.

Last month Mpotjoane told the senate that Dr Lipholo was under investigation for statements that he said challenged the authority of King Letsie III and could cause national instability.

The investigation was initiated three weeks ago following concerns raised by the Principal Chief of Thaba-Bosiu, Khoabane Theko.

Chief Theko warned that Dr Lipholo’s “rhetoric could jeopardise Lesotho’s diplomatic standing and provoke unrest”.

“I think there are a lot of crimes here,” Mpotjoane told senators, urging parliament to act under its Standing Orders to strip Dr Lipholo of his parliamentary status.

He also accused Dr Lipholo of spreading misinformation by declaring a new national anthem and flag, establishing Basotholand state inside South Africa.

Nkheli Liphoto