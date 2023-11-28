M13.6 million for police cars

We have lots of problems in Lesotho. Obvious! Thieves are robbing us blind.

Criminals are killing us for fun while the police chow us through bribes.

Our hospitals and schools don’t work. Jobs have left the country. Our good-for-nothing youths are just a disaster waiting to happen. They are either complaining about something or are high on something.

They think they deserve jobs and opportunities simply because they have young bones and mumble some mumbo-jumbo about ‘innovation and creativity”. If this generation is what we call the ‘future’ we are doomed. Screwed because these fellas can sell their mothers for a bottle of beer.

The elders are arrogant empty-heads who spent their prime years peeing on this country.

They like reminding us of what this country used to be as if they made it into something to be proud of. Ask them what they achieved in their time and they will pull out the seniority and respect cards as if being born earlier is a qualification. We cannot make our resources work for us.

But our biggest problem as a country is that we don’t have dangerous witches. Just scarecrows.

There is no other way to explain why none of them has bewitched the unmitigated rascals we call politicians. They are busy helping us bewitch our poor relatives, friends and neighbours instead of dealing with the politicians defecating on this country.

Muckraker is not talking of some powerful voodoo stuff or muti to send the politicians to their ancestors. Just something smallanyana to make them shut up and listen for a few weeks.

Something to make them pee nonstop or their lazy bums to itch for days.

Maybe, just maybe, the politicians have hired all the dangerous witches to unleash their muti on the citizens. How else can we explain why we tolerate the evil that politicians inflict on us?

Only some real potent potion can make a whole country watch from the sidelines while a gang of greedy thieves and charlatans quarrel over power and positions.

For the past four weeks, the citizens have been rendered spectators while politicians turned parliament into a circus. You would think after weeks of an uninterrupted shit show the clowns would want to rest but they are just starting.

They put on an epic show for Zambia’s president, Hakainde Hichilema, who thought he was here on serious SADC business last week.

Instead of mature dialogue, our politicians treated Hichilema to some long and loud moans. Our rascals were sobbing as if their lives depended on it. Taking turns to portray themselves as innocent victims of the other. It was like being in an ECD class. Nyoe, nyoe, they hurt our feelings. Blah, Blah, they threatened us. He started it! They scratched me!

Oh, no, they want to topple us. Nyoe, nyoe they are pinching us. They are eating our papa.

They are bullying us. No, they are greedy. Heella, it’s them who are clinging on to power without support. My ego is injured.

The opposition stole that moaning show by telling Hichilema that they would not pass the reforms until the army and the police withdrew their threatening statement (Notice Muckraker doesn’t mention the NSS because they are just a joke that has long ceased to be funny).

It was as if passing the reforms would be a favour to Hichilema. As if those reforms would help Zambia and SADC.

As if the reforms belong to the government.

You just cannot make up such political immaturity.

But these are the ‘things’ we have for politicians.

They will burn a house because it is dirty. The kind that will sell their children because they have misbehaved. No idea about the bigger picture and the broader good.

Just some blabbermouths with brains the size of the punctuation mark that ends this sentence.

Nka! Ichuuuuuuuuuuuu

muckracker.post@gmail.com