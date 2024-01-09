M15m bailout for Enrich

THE government is considering a M15 million bailout for Enrich Stores, the Basotho-owned supermarket that collapsed two weeks ago.

The bailout will come from the Lesotho National Development Corporation (LNDC) in the form of a loan with concessionary rates.

Preliminary talks for the rescue package started two weeks before the company collapsed due to what insiders have described as poor decisions by the management and board of directors.

thepost has been told that it was the LNDC that reached out to the board after noticing that the company was in dire straits which was reflected by the empty shelves.

Enrich’s board and management admitted that the company was facing collapse and told the LNDC that they needed about M25 million to get out of the mess.

The LNDC however said it could look at chipping in with M15 million in the form of a five-year loan that comes with stringent conditions to avoid the same problems that got the company in trouble in the first place.

The LNDC is said to be looking at taking over the company’s chairmanship or appointing at least two directors on the board to have strong oversight.

This is because the corporation believes the Enrich board and management precipitated the company’s demise by seeking to diversify too early and too fast.

When the supermarket business started wobbling, the board and management invested in a gym that however struggled to get subscribers and quickly started crumbling.

The company was paying a staggering M64 000 rent for the gym in Ha Tsolo, an amount way above the market rates and beyond the means of a start-up operation.

Subscribers were not coming in fast enough while the cost of keeping the gym open ballooned on the back of huge rentals and equipment maintenance costs.

Enrich also bought delivery trucks, a decision that initially looked like it would save the company transport costs but created a huge cost centre for the fledgling operation.

Established supermarket groups like Shoprite outsource the transport business to avoid the nightmare of operating and maintaining a huge fleet.

The LNDC also believes the company was paying unsustainable rentals for the supermarket at Ha Mafafa. At the time of its collapse, the company was paying M180 000 per month, way above what Shoprite is paying for a bigger and more strategic location at the LNDC Centre.

Enrich also started a media production company that however struggled to turn a profit.

There were also mistakes in the company’s buying of stock.

For instance, it could not nail huge discounts with the main suppliers of fast-moving stock.

This squeezed the company’s margins at a time when it had spread its resources thin by diversifying too widely and too quickly.

Sources say the LNDC is also looking at bringing in experienced hands to manage the shop.

Under the deal, which is still in the preliminary stages, the LNDC will put governance structures to manage operations, procurement, finances, human resources and future expansion projects.

Sources close to the discussions say the LNDC will not take up shareholding in Enrich to avoid conflict because it already has equity in Shoprite.

The LNDC management has already informed its board about its intentions to help out Enrich.

thepost understands that the LNDC board is open to the idea and has allowed the management to tentatively set aside the M15 million pending the outcome of due diligence on Enrich’s financial status, operations and potential viability.

Enrich supermarket got off to a flying start when it opened its doors in August 2020 after pulling capital from nearly 3 000 shareholders.

The company enjoyed the goodwill of being locally owned and seemed to be cruising to greater heights as the management promised to open more branches.

There are unconfirmed reports that the supermarket was making M400 000 in sales per day in December 2022.

Things however started unravelling a few months later, amid squabbles among shareholders and discord in the board.

And when it started hurtling downhill the wheels quickly came off until it crashed two weeks ago to dash the hopes of hundreds of shareholders and leave dozens of employees stranded. Enrich’s chief executive, Maine Maine, could not be reached for comment as his phone was not available.

Last night, LNDC said is has “appointed a transactional advisor to assess the viability” of rescuing Enrich.

“LNDC will be in a position to respond following this due diligence process,” LNDC said.

Staff Reporter