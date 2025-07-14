M26m bill to fix power project mistake

MASERU – THE Ministry of Energy allegedly pushed for the construction of the M1 billion Ramarothole Solar Power Project in Mafeteng without an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

And now the government is paying a huge price for that mistake. The ministry is requesting an additional M26 million from the government to repair parts of the solar station damaged because it was constructed on dongas that keep expanding due to erosion.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Finance’s Public Debt Manager, Khotso Moleleki, who told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that his office’s pleas for the EIA to be done before the construction, on a 220-hectare plot, were repeatedly ignored.

Moleleki told the PAC yesterday that there appeared to be political pressure for the project to proceed without the EIA.

The project, which has two phases, is funded through a concessionary China EXIM Bank loan to be repaid over 20 years at two percent interest. The payments will start after a five-year grace period.

The interest is in addition to a one percent management fee and 0.5 percent commitment fee. The entire project is estimated to cost a staggering M2 billion.

While the government is working on implementing the second phase, some parts of the M1 billion Phase 1, commissioned in 2023 and producing 30MW, are already crumbling before it even starts paying off the debt.

Parts of the boundary fence and some solar panels have been damaged.

“We advised that an environmental study be conducted,” Moleleki said, adding that advice was ignored due to political interference.

“We are only responsible for advising and not forcing senior officials to act.”

Moleleki told the committee that senior officials often override technical processes in a rush to complete projects.

He, however, said he could only name some of those responsible for cutting corners if he testifies in camera.

“We often do improper roads and bridges because of this,” he said.

Committee members appeared annoyed by Moleleki’s revelations and demanded answers from the principal secretary of Energy, Tankiso Phapano. Dr Tšeliso Moroke, a committee member, demanded to know why the solar power station was completed and now operational without a proper EIA.

“Now the project is falling apart, and you’re asking for more money.

That is not right,” Dr Moroke said.

PAC chairperson ‘Machabana Lemphane-Letsie demanded the names of those who forced the Ministry of Finance to fund the project without an EIA.

The committee was also told that the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC) owes M70 million to the power station.

Nkheli Liphoto