M3.2 billion bill haunts government
THE government is staring at a M3.2 billion bill should it lose lawsuits lodged by four private companies.
The stunning disclosure was made by Deputy Prime Minister Nthomeng Majara during a national address on Lesotho Television last week.
Justice Majara said the bulk of the cases came after the previous government got into disagreements with companies.
She cited the Public-Private-Partnership the government entered into with Tšepong (Pty) Ltd and Netcare to run Queen ’Mamohato Memorial Hospital.
She blamed the then government led by Pakalitha Mosisili for failing to consider the critical needs of Lesotho when it signed the agreement.
Justice Majara also criticised the government of Dr Moeketsi Majoro for failing to consider Lesotho’s financial weaknesses when it terminated the contract for the running of the national referral hospital.
“Now the company is demanding M1.6 billion from the government for cutting its contract while it had six more years to go,” Justice Majara said.
The 425-bed state-of-the-art hospital was built at a cost of at least US$100 million (about M1.7 billion) and operated under an 18-year contract between the Ministry of Health and a consortium assembled by Netcare.
Under the contract the government was to pay Netcare’s consortium a staggering US$32.6 million annually for admitting 20 000 patients and 310 000 outpatients.
The consortium could bill extra for each additional patient.
Also, the government had contributed nearly 40 percent towards the building of the hospital, while the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) paid 56 percent and Netcare four percent.
An investigation by Oxfam showed that the government of Lesotho did not have the skills to negotiate better terms for Lesotho, leading the country to spend about half of its annual budget towards the hospital.
By 2021, because of this, conflicts between Lesotho and the Netcare consortium had reached a boiling point leading to the government cancelling the contract abruptly.
The agreement also covered the running of three filter clinics, Likotsi, Mabote and Qoaling.
Justice Majara said the expenses in the project were M1.2 billion.
She said the government decided to cut ties with Ntecare or Tšepong in the middle of the contract and “now, we are at a point where Tšepong (is demanding) to be paid M1.6 billion”.
She also said the money Tšepong claims is for the services rendered and to compensate them for the cancelled agreement.
“This agreement shows that the government entered into it without considering the financial situation.”
The government’s decision also came after the company fired 300 nurses who had been on strike for more than 40 days.
The government also accused the company of several other breaches.
The government had been paying Tšepong M500 million per year to manage the hospital.
Another agreement that Justice Majara complained about is the one between the Lesotho Communications Authority (LCA) and G Global Voice Group, signed in 2020.
“G Global was to regulate and collect M-Pesa and Ecocash money given to the public as shares,” she said.
She added that according to the agreement G Global was to get M500 million in five years.
Last year, the Majoro-led government filed a High Court application seeking to nullify the M500 million tender awarded to Global Voice Group for the supply of a Compliance Monitoring and Revenue Assurance system.
The government argued that the Global Voice Group system would enable the LCA to venture into a realm of spying and surveillance “which would be more appropriate to the security and intelligence agencies”.
“They have entered the courts to demand the money, we will not discuss it more,” Justice Majara said.
She said the agreements were not signed following proper procedures.
“If the government loses the cases launched in the courts, Lesotho will lose a lot of money,” she said.
Among the others, she mentioned the Design Edge (Pty) Ltd agreement with the government, in which the company was to design and supervise a sports complex in Leribe.
“This is the 10th year after the agreement was signed, but this project is still at the planning stage,” she said.
She also said the agreement looks similar to the one the government entered with Fraser Solar Gmb as they were “signed without considering the low finances of the government”.
Justice Majara also spoke about another project between the government and MFT Lesotho (Pty) Ltd saying it was signed in 2019.
The Finance Ministry then issued loan guarantees to Property 2000 (Pty) Ltd on behalf of three companies namely NEPCO Two (Pty) Ltd for M760 million, Design Edge (Pty) Ltd for M898.3 million, and MFT Lesotho (Pty) Ltd for M785.2 million.
This was to enable the three companies to access financing to construct facilities for the hosting of the AUSC Region 5 Youth Games in Lesotho.
“This project was cancelled along the way and MFT has gone to court demanding M131 million (for) inconveniences,” Justice Majara said.
Nkheli Liphoto
Minister says number plate suppliers not paid
PUBLIC Works and Transport Minister Matjato Moteane yesterday said the government had failed to pay companies that issue number plates triggering a crisis for motorists around the country.
“It is not fair that people form companies that issue number plates but never get paid for their services,” Moteane said.
“The people are struggling to have number plates because the supplying companies are waiting to be paid,” he said.
“We have paid all the suppliers and we are only left with one.”
Moteane said the ministry will soon make a recommendation to the management that a number plate fee be split between the ministry and the awarding company.
For a fair deal, the minister believes that a M400 number plate fee has to be split so that his ministry takes M50 while the awarding company takes M350.
Moteane said about 100 number plates could be issued in Mohale’s Hoek alone per day if the service providers are paid on time.
He said his ministry could issue about 300 number plates a day in all three facilities in Mohale’s Hoek, Maseru, and Leribe “if all the three departments printing number plates could work effectively and efficiently”.
“If things are done well all three points issuing the number plates in the country could produce 100 number plates a day, translating into 300 number plates a day,” he said.
“We are hoping to end poor service delivery at (the Department of) Traffic.”
The minister also blamed corruption for delays in issuing number plates. He said they had even engaged investigators to visit the Ha-Foso Testing Station in a bid to clamp down on corruption.
“Because of bad service delivery, people end up paying for the services,” he said.
Moteane’s words come after an uproar from taxi operators who have been accusing the ministry of dereliction of duty after it failed to issue number plates for a year.
They complain that the lack of number plates could increase vehicle theft as the vehicles would not be easy to identify.
Nkheli Liphoto
Ministry probed over M8.4 million tender
THE Ministry of Public Works and Transport is under investigation for allegedly paying M8.4 million to a company that was awarded a lucrative tender under dubious circumstances.
Public Works principal secretary, Tšepang Koele, told a press conference yesterday that the investigators are from the police, Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO), and the Finance Ministry’s Fraud Department.
Koele said the investigation is meant to find out if there are any illegalities in the contract between the ministry and a South African company, Lesedi Technical Engineering Consultancy Services (LTE).
The company inked the deal with the ministry in 2021 to renovate Moshoeshoe I International Airport for an initial amount of M33 million.
“Among others, this company was supposed to do infrastructure condition assessment and construction supervision,” Koele said.
The contract was signed after selective tendering.
The investigation started after the ministry paid the company M8.4 million in March this year as part of the M33 million payment.
The company was given the job despite an uproar by some local consultancy companies that LTE had been liquidated or was under liquidation in South Africa.
Public Works Minister Matjato Moteane has however rejected allegations that he rushed to pay LTE because he had ties with the company.
The company was a tenant at a building owned by Sekhametsi Consortium in which Moteane is a shareholder and it was believed that its payment would make it pay the landlord over M400 000 it owed in monthly rentals.
Rebuffing the charge, Moteane said he only has 2.3 percent shares at Sekhametsi and he would not risk his ministerial job for such little money.
“How stupid would I be to risk my job for about M9 000 that would be my share of the M400 000 said to be owed?” he asked.
Moteane said it should be known that he left the management of the Sekhametsi Consortium after joining politics.
“The LTE has since been evicted from the building for owing rent,” he said.
“We are hoping that the investigations will unearth the truth.”
Moteane said they will “not allow the investigations to block proceedings of the renovation of the airport”.
Moteane said he was sceptical about the agreement with LTE when he got into office.
He said he was suspicious because of the allegations that the procurement process was flawed.
“There was also an allegation that the proceeds of the contract were politically motivated,” he said.
He also said there was another allegation that the company was financing some of the political parties in the country.
Again, the scope of the job to be done was also changed, he said.
Moteane said initially the project was budgeted for about M800 million.
However, there was only M51 million that had been set aside for the project.
Then out of the available budget, the LTE sought just M33 million to accomplish the job.
“The M51 million was for planning, design and construction,” he said, adding that they could not pay M33 million for the planning alone.
Despite his doubts, Moteane said they had to carry on with the contract as pulling out would have serious legal implications.
He said his ministry has now engaged the African legal support facility within the African Development Bank (ADB) to take all the projects and analyse if they are important or need to be terminated.
“This contract was indeed flawed,” he said.
For a contract to be done right it needs to be designed properly and the procurement should also be correctly done.
Deputy Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Katiso Ntoane, admitted that they paid the company in March this year after it provided the reports as agreed.
Before the contract was sealed, Ntoane said, the company wrote to his ministry notifying them that they had changed the name from LTE Consulting to Lesedi Technical Engineering Consultants.
He said their tender panel awarded the
Nkheli Liphoto
The scourge of child marriages
A 13-year-old Semonkong girl is tricked into a marriage with a young man aged 21. Her mother weeps and longs to be reunited with her daughter. In comes the police, and she is filled with hope that the perpetrators would be arrested, and she would get her daughter back in accordance with the law.
But she gets the shock of her life. Instead of enforcing the law and charging the perpetrators as per their mandate, the Semonkong police decide to negotiate. In a disturbing turn of events, the police in Semonkong on Wednesday last week brought families together for talks, a move the girl’s mother describes as an attempt to subvert the law.
“I do not have money to hire a lawyer and I don’t know what to do anymore to bring her back,” she told thepost.
thepost has decided to refrain from publishing the names of the girl and her mother to protect their identities.
The girl eloped with the 21-year-old Lekhafola Tšele to his village of Marakabei, a day-long journey on foot from her village.
The girl is in Grade 7 at a local primary school.
Her 42-year-old mother says her daughter eloped a month ago but relatives whom the girl had visited deliberately delayed informing her of the development.
She says her daughter left home with a close relative but was in the dark about the planned illegal marriage.
“They hid from me information that my daughter had eloped,” the mother said tearfully, adding that some elderly people were behind the plot to marry her daughter despite her tender age.
“It was my unbending belief that she was in a safe place at her uncle’s home,” she said.
According to the mother of three, the relatives whom the girl had visited were informed that she had eloped, and they did not have any qualms about it.
The woman, a widow, said her relatives sealed a deal with the family that her daughter eloped to without informing her.
“When I demanded answers about the issue, I did not get any explanations. Instead, I was hurled with insults,” she said.
Faced with such a difficult situation, she approached the police for intervention.
She said the police summoned the two families for talks on Wednesday last week and the family of the man failed to turn up for the meeting.
“I was insulted together with my son who did not support this from the beginning,” said the desperate mother.
The other murky part of the story is that the family that accepted the girl as their bride gave a different version when asked about his date of birth when they later agreed to go to the police.
“They flatly denied giving the man’s age before the police. They said they did not know it,” the girl’s mother said.
On the day of the talks at the Semonkong police, the woman was given back her daughter, but the reunion did not last long.
On the way back to their village, the girl disappeared and wormed her way back to the family where she had eloped to.
Now the woman is desperate and frustrated to get her child back again.
She said her husband died in 2006 and she has been struggling to raise their children as a single parent.
Because she is poor, the girl’s mother said it is an uphill battle for her to fight the case in court. To put bread on the table, she does piece jobs such as laundry at people’s homes.
The woman says she also does not know what steps to take to seek legal intervention in the matter.
She said she is desperate to see her daughter furthering her studies and become a top fashion designer or a hairdresser and help provide for the family.
“Now my dreams about my daughter have been shattered by the early marriage,” she lamented.
Phahameng Tšele, the father of the 21-year-old man at the centre of the scandal, claims he has just “learnt that the girl is still underage”.
He says the two families went to the police to give the girl back to her parents, but she returned back to his home.
“I handed her over to her parents in front of the police, but she came back,” he said. “What should I do now?” Tšele asked.
The Children’s Protection and Welfare Act states that a “child is in need of care and protection if the child has been or there is substantial risk that the child will be physically, psychologically or emotionally injured or sexually abused”.
It states that a police officer, the Department of Social Welfare, a chief or member of the community who is satisfied on reasonable grounds that a child is in need of care and protection may take the child and place him or her in a place of safety.
If a member of the community is of the opinion that a child is physically, psychologically or emotionally injured as a result of being ill-treated or neglected, abandoned or exposed to intoxication or is sexually abused, they shall immediately inform a chief, police or the Department of Social Welfare.
A member of the community who fails to comply with the law is considered to have committed an offence and could be sentenced to community service.
The law also states that a person, parent or guardian who does not have lawful custody of a child and takes a child, without appropriate consent, whether within or outside Lesotho, commits an offence and is liable, upon conviction, to a fine not exceeding M10 000 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 months or both.
A person has lawful custody of a child under this section if he or she has been conferred custody of the child by virtue of any written law or by an order of the Children’s Court.
The girl’s relatives who allowed her elopement, the 21-year-old Lekhafola Tšele, and his parents who received the child as their daughter-in-law until the mother sought police intervention, could fall foul of the law.
Police deputy spokesperson, Inspector ’Mareabetsoe Mofoka, said it is illegal for a 13-year-old girl to get married.
“All those who are behind this marriage should be dragged to the courts to account for this,” Inspector Mofoka said, without committing that there will be arrests. She also did not say why the police have not arrested the perpetrators.
Inspector Mofoka says they once experienced such a case in Thaba-Tseka “some years ago”.
The president of Ifo Lapeng, a women’s social home-building movement, Rebecca Makhalemele condemned child marriages, saying such arrangements compromise the future of a girl child.
“This is against the law,” Makhalemele said, adding that legal steps have to be taken against those in breach of the law.
Makhalemele promised to investigate the case of the13-year-old Semonkong girl.
“We are going to follow up on this. We are going to work on it to its finality,” Makhalemele said.
The Executive Director of Women and Law in Southern Africa (WLSA), Advocate Libakiso Matlho, also criticised the development.
“For the child to enter into marriage at the age below 18-years-old is totally wrong. It is unlawful,” Advocate Matlho said.
Advocate Matlho says there are a lot of social factors that lead to child marriages that include but are not limited to peer pressure.
“It is a sensitive issue,” she said.
In this case, she says the girl would have wanted to go back to her so-called “husband” because she thinks she might be a laughingstock and viewed as a failure for returning home and being out of “wedlock”.
Also, she might have fallen pregnant as she had stayed with the man for a month.
On occasions like this one, the girl should receive counselling to help her through this trauma, said Advocate Matlho.
Advocate Matlho says the girl’s family should institute criminal proceedings against the family of the young man.
“It boggles my mind why the girl has spent so much time in that marriage,” she said.
Adolescent Health Manager at the Ministry of Health, ’Mathato Nkuatsana, described the girl as a high-risk client because of her age.
Nkuatsana said there are both social and health issues that have to be considered regarding the case, including issues of safety of the baby if the girl has fallen pregnant.
“This case has to be handled with great care because it involves a minor,” she said, adding that the girl might be going through serious trauma and needs counselling to make her understand that she is still part of the community.
“At the moment, she might be dealing with issues of rejection by her peers and the community at large. She is considered married and not part of adolescents,” Nkuatsana said.
Because she is still a child, pregnancy could have far-reaching consequences.
“Her body is not ready to conceive a child,” Nkuatsana warned, adding that the girl will need close monitoring.
Under the Marriage Act 1974, the minimum legal age of marriage is 18-years for boys and 16-years for girls.
However, under Article 27 both boys and girls can be married before the ages of 18 and 16 years respectively with the permission of the Minister of Home Affairs and with parental consent.
Contracting a marriage under civil law requires free consent of the parties under this Act.
Under customary law, the man is obliged to exchange bohali (bride price) for a marriage to be valid.
A UNICEF study published in 2021 says in Lesotho, nearly one in five girls marries before the age of 18 (19.4 percent in 2018).
UNICEF says that as with unintended adolescent pregnancy, rates of marriage are higher among girls in rural areas (24.9 percent vs 13.8 percent urban) and among those who are the poorest and have the lowest levels of schooling.
Staff Reporter
