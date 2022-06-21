’Maesaiah wins ‘sham’ election

MASERU – FORMER first lady ’Maesaiah Thabane was last Sunday elected the new All Basotho Convention (ABC) chairperson for the Mokhotlong constituency. The election of ’Maesaiah has however not gone down well with all the ABC supporters in Mokhotlong.

Some of the supporters told thepost this week that ’Maesaiah’s “victory” signaled the end of the ABC in Mokhotlong. ’Maesaiah however declined to comment when approached after her victory.

“I do not have any opinions now. Please go ask the people who have selected me,” ’Maesaiah said.

The outgoing chairman, Serame Tsatsi, who for quite a long time has not been seeing eye-to-eye with ’Maesaiah, has rejected her victory. He said her election broke the ABC constitution at every level but he had no power to stop it because the ’Maesaiah faction was threatening to be violent.

“They were hauling insults and I had to give her the stamps and other party property in my possession,” Tsatsi said.

He complained that only half of the Mokhotlong constituency branches were present on Sunday which made the whole election unlawful.

“I know the election was unlawful, I did not intend to hand over those, but I had to, to save my life,” he said.

He said the law was not followed when people elected ’Maesaiah adding that the deadline to elect constituency committees had long expired. Tsatsi said the ’Maesaiah camp also picked people from the streets claiming they were branch representatives.

He added that the situation was tense with people who wanted to contest for positions backing down in fear. Tsatsi said the fights in his constituency reached a peak during the party leadership conference earlier this year which saw Nkaku Kabi elected leader.

He said during the leadership conference most of his constituency branches supported Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, which enraged ’Maesaiah and her faction because they supported Kabi.

Tsatsi also said what was odd with ’Maesaiah’s election in Mokhotlong is that she was elected through the raising of hands instead of the ballot.

“This shows how democracy was compromised, just because someone has money and power,” he said.

“Recently she was fighting Pinki Manamolela for being voted as deputy leader, she lost and now she is on me, I gave her the stamps to save my life.”

Tsatsi said he regretted that several ABC members in Mokhotlong had defected to other parties because the headquarters always took sides with ’Maesaiah Thabane in every disputes. Tsatsi said he too is considering leaving the party.

“After this I intend joining the RFP,” he said.

He said he will join the Revolution for Prosperity to support Tlohang Sekhamane, who defected from the Democratic Congress (DC) to found the RFP with Sam Matekane two months ago.

“Matekane will come to rescue this country and Basotho,” Tsatsi said.

“If Kabi and the management are not aware, this finished party will be finished for real.”

The constituency secretary, Limpho Maqalika, told thepost that they are not happy with how things happened.

“There has never been a time when a constituency chairman has been elected by the raising of hands, it was our first time to see that,” Maqalika said.

He added that he tried to request the members to follow the law and assure that the elections are done properly but all was in vain. He said the secrecy of the ballot was heavily compromised during the election.

Nkheli Liphoto