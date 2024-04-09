News
Mahao humiliated
ENERGY Minister Professor Nqosa Mahao was forced into a humiliating climb-down last week after the prime minister ordered him to cancel the launch of an electrification project in Mokema constituency.
Professor Mahao, the Basotho Action Party (BAP) leader, was scheduled to officially launch the power project at around 10am last Thursday.
Invitations had been sent out to the villagers in Mokema and Koro-Koro where the power project was set to be implemented.
And a few weeks earlier Professor Mahao had taken a group of contractors on a tour of the villages as they prepared to tender the rural electrification project expected to cost the government M22 million.
thepost can reveal that at around 7am on Thursday, three hours before Professor Mahao’s event, Prime Minister Sam Matekane called all coalition partners to an impromptu meeting at the State House.
Sources say after brief discussions on other issues Matekane then turned to Professor Mahao’s event.
“The prime minister said while the people of Mokema and Koro-Koro deserve electricity, procurement procedures should be followed to the letter,” said a source privy to the details of the meeting.
“He (prime minister) then ordered Mahao to cancel the launch and allow procurement procedures to be followed before the launch.”
The source said Matekane appeared annoyed that Professor Mahao seemed to have been taking the lead in the implementation of the project instead of letting officials in his ministry drive the procurement.
“I believe the prime minister was just saying the minister should not be seen to be involved in the procurement and management of such projects because it gives the wrong impression that politicians are pushing their own interests and agenda,” said the source.
Professor Mahao however denied that the prime minister had instructed him to cancel the launch.
He said he was the one who postponed the launch.
“I am the one who postponed the launch because the organisers did not tell me the dates in advance,” Professor Mahao said.
“I will soon announce when the launch will be.”
It is not clear if the prime minister’s order is in any way linked to the feuds that Professor Mahao has been having with his principal secretary Tankiso Phapano.
But the order further undermines Professor Mahao’s grip on the Ministry of Energy.
It also further damages the already frosty relationship between Professor Mahao and the prime minister.
The BAP believes Matekane is siding with Phapano in his battles with Professor Mahao.
They point to the fact that Matekane repeatedly rejected Mahao’s and the party’s pleas to transfer Phapano to another ministry.
In response to the BAP’s latest request to reassign Phapano, Matekane said the appointment of principal secretaries was his prerogative and not that of coalition partners.
And to show that political partners cannot force his hand, Matekane left Phapano at the Ministry of Energy when he reshuffled some principal secretaries a few days after rejecting the BAP’s request.
There are now signs that relations between the BAP and the ruling Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) are strained, with the BAP’s secretary general, Lepolesa Makutoane, recently telling a local newspaper that Matekane wants to seize the Ministry of Energy.
Although the RFP has vehemently refuted this allegation, impeccable sources have told thepost that the RFP feels the ministry was a price too high to pay for getting the BAP’s support.
RFP insiders say the feeling in the party is that it gave up the ministry when it was desperate for numbers to save its government.
“Besides, the ministry is one of the most important in the current government because of the focus on renewable energy. You just have to look at the current budget to see how much money will be pumped into energy projects this year,” said an RFP insider.
“I and some senior RFP members believe such a strategic ministry cannot be run by a junior partner in the coalition. It is the RFP that should drive the ministry for strategic reasons. It (ministry) is too important to be left to other parties.”
Nkheli Liphoto
News
Doctor tampers with corpse
THE Mokhotlong Government Hospital has agreed to pay M200 000 as compensation to the husband of a deceased patient after a doctor unlawfully tampered with the corpse.
There is a deed of settlement between the hospital and Jacob Palime, the deceased woman’s husband.
Jacob Palime rushed to the High Court in Tšifa-li-Mali last year after the hospital failed to explain why the doctor had tampered with his wife’s corpse at a private mortuary behind his back.
His wife’s body had been taken to the Lesotho Funeral Services.
Palime lives in Phahameng in Mokhotlong.
In his court papers, Palime was demanding M500 000 in compensation from the hospital “for unlawful invasion, intrusion and interference with” his rituals and rights over his dead wife.
He informed the court that his wife died in September 2020 at Mokhotlong Hospital.
“All requisite documentation pertaining to her release to Lesotho Funeral Services were effected and ultimately the deceased was accordingly transferred to the mortuary,” Palime said.
The court heard that Palime’s family was subsequently informed about the wife’s death.
The family however learnt that one doctor, acting in his professional capacity, went to the mortuary the next day and tampered with the corpse.
The doctor subsequently conducted certain tests on the corpse without the knowledge of family members.
Palime said their attempts to get an explanation from the hospital as to the purpose of the tests and the name of the doctor had failed to yield results.
“It remained questionable and therefore incomprehensible as to what actually was the purpose or rationale behind conducting such anonymous and secret tests,” he said.
Palime told the court that the whole thing left him “in an unsettled state of mind for a long time”.
He said his family, which has its traditions and culture rooted in the respect for their departed loved ones, regards and considers Mokhotlong Hospital’s conduct as an unlawful invasion, intrusion and interference with his rituals and rights over his deceased spouse.
“This is more-so because the hospital had all the opportunity to have conducted any or such alleged tests immediately upon demise of the deceased while still within its area of jurisdiction and not after her release to the mortuary,” he said.
Palime said despite incessant demands, the hospital has failed, refused, ignored and neglected to cooperate with him “to amicably solve this unwarranted state of affairs”.
Palime told the court that there were no claims against the Lesotho Funeral Service as they had cooperated and compensated him for wrongly allowing the doctor to perform tests on the corpse without knowledge or presence of one of the family members.
’Malimpho Majoro
News
Villagers whipped as police seize guns
Dozens of villagers in Ha-Rammeleke in Khubelu, Mokhotlong, were on Monday night rounded up and beaten with sticks and whips by the police during an operation to seize illegal guns.
The villagers told thepost that they heard one man crying out for help saying his wife was sick. And when they rushed to his house, they found the police waiting for them.
The police had stormed the man’s house and ordered him to “cry for help” to lure men from the village.
The men and women were then frog-marched outside the village where the police assaulted the men with sticks, whips, and kicked them.
One man said when he arrived at the house, he found other villagers who were now surrounded by armed police.
“At first I thought they were soldiers but later picked up that they were SOU (Special Operations Unit) members,” he said.
He said they were subjected to severe torture.
“They beat us with sticks at the same time demanding guns from us,” he said.
The police and soldiers also raided other nearby villages in Khubelu area but in Ha-Rammeleke villagers say they identified only police from the Special Operations Unit (SOU).
Several villagers who spoke to thepost asked for anonymity for fear of retribution.
This was the second time within a month that the security forces have raided the villages in search of illegal guns after a spate of gory murders in the areas.
The murders are perpetrated by famo music gangs who are fighting over illegal gold mining in South Africa.
The first raid was on Wednesday preceding Good Friday.
Villagers say a group of armed soldiers stormed the place in the wee hours collecting almost every one to the chief’s place.
“We were woken-up by young soldiers who drove us to the chief’s place,” one resident of Ha-Rammeleke said.
When they arrived at the chief’s home all hell broke loose.
A woman told thepost that they were split into two groups of women and men.
Later, women were further split into two groups of the elderly and younger ones.
She said the security officers assaulted the men while ordering the elderly women to ululate.
Young women were ordered to run around the place like they were exercising.
She said the men were pushed into a small hut where they were subjected to further torture.
A man who was among the victims said the army said they should produce the guns and help them identify the illegal miners.
He said this happened after one man in their village was fatally shot by five unknown men in broad daylight.
He said the men who killed the fellow villager had their faces covered with balaclavas and they could not see who they were.
The villagers chased them but they could not get close to them because they were armed with guns.
“We were armed with stones while those men were armed with guns,” he said.
“They fired a volley of bullets at us and we retreated,” he said.
The murdered man was later collected by the police.
The army spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Sakeng Lekola, confirmed that soldiers stormed Khubelu area in response to the rampant lawlessness of unlicensed guns.
Lt Col Lekola said their presence in the area followed two incidents of shootings where one man was fatally shot and a child sustained serious gunshot wounds.
“There were reports everywhere, even on the radios, that things were out of hand in Khubelu,” he said.
He said in just a day they managed to collect six guns that were in wrong hands together with more than 100 rounds (bullets) in an operation dubbed Deuteronomy 17.
These bullets included 23 rounds of Galil rifle.
Lt Col Lekola maintained that their operation was successful because they managed to collect guns from wrong hands.
He said they are doing this in line with the African Union principle of ‘silencing the guns’.
He said it is an undeniable fact that statistics of people killed with guns is disturbing.
“We appeal to these people to produce these unlicensed guns,” Lt Col Lekola said.
Lt Col Lekola said they could not just watch Basotho helplessly as they suffered.
He said some people are seen just flaunting their guns.
“They fear no one,” he said.
Police spokesman, Senior Superintendent Kabelo Halahala, said he was aware of the operation in Mokhotlong but did not have further details.
Majara Molupe
News
Magistrate saves WILSA boss
A Maseru magistrate, Nthabiseng Moopisa, this week stayed the criminal prosecution of Advocate ’Mamosa Mohlabula who is accused of tax evasion, money laundering and corruption.
In her application Advocate Mohlabula, who is the director of Women and Law in Southern Africa (WILSA), said the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) should not charge her pending finalisation of her tax evasion case.
Advocate Mohlabula is out on bail after she was formally charged with tax evasion in July last year.
She told Magistrate Moopisa that the DPP, Advocate Hlalefang Motinyane, was wrong to have agreed with the Director General of the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Offences (DCEO) to bring charges against her.
“In my viewpoint, the DCEO cannot be heard to charge me in relation to matters already seized with this Honourable Court,” she said in an affidavit.
She also said there is a pending civil case in the High Court in which the DCEO’s abuse of power is referenced, saying the precise way the case is handled will depend “on the way an alleged offence comes to the light”.
“Before that pending case is finalised, DCEO has no jurisdiction to detail me to court over isolated phenomenon of tax evasion and or over grievances of former employees of WILSA,” she said.
Advocate Mohlabula was charged together with the WILSA’s chief accounting officer.
She argued that it was WILSA that was being investigated, not individuals, further saying that was “a significant safeguard that the DCEO was impartial from an objective viewpoint”.
“To exclude any legitimate doubt in this respect the DCEO returned the items it seized from WILSA,” she said.
“This was a realistic and practical step towards administering justice and to avoid premature embarrassment to the management of WILSA.”
She said the Board of Trustees of WILSA were sent briefing notes which in certain respects reflected that the DCEO returned the properties of WILSA without warning them that they were suspects.
“In any event, we proceeded to fashion our arguments before the High Court. There was, and could be, no evidence to back up the decision of the DCEO to apply for the search warrant,” she said.
Advocate Mohlabula said before they took the matter to the High Court, she cooperated with the DCEO and it conducted an inquiry into the alleged crimes.
“Now that the matter is pending before the High Court, there is no more reason for the DCEO to remand me before the pending cases are finalised,” she said.
Staff Reporter
Doctor tampers with corpse
Villagers whipped as police seize guns
Magistrate saves WILSA boss
LCE strike reaches second week
Bank leads tree planting initiative
Mahao humiliated
The Joker Returns: Conclusion
Reading, writing and the art of reflection
Time to act to avert hunger
Steep price hikes loom
Women rugby stars picked by Free State
Seema speaks on good run
Lioli captain says job not done yet
Jobs galore for Lesotho
Textile worker shot during protest
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
Coalition politics are bad for development
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
Insight2 months ago
We need a coordinated approach on youth challenges
-
News2 months ago
Mahao, PS in big fight
-
Business2 months ago
Short courses for ex-mineworkers
-
News2 months ago
Letseng fends off threat to sue
-
News2 months ago
How chicken import ban hit vendors
-
News2 months ago
RFP to welcome back rebel MPs
-
News2 months ago
Duo in court over M1.8m fraud
-
News3 weeks ago
Ex-diplomat in PhD storm