News
Mahao, PS in big fight
PRIME Minister Sam Matekane this week summoned the Basotho Action Party (BAP) executive committee in a bid to defuse simmering tensions within the party.
This comes amid fears that Professor Nqosa Mahao’s fallout with his principal secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Tankiso Phapano, could threaten the unity in the BAP and the government’s stability.
thepost can reveal that Mahao has hinted that he would resign if Matekane doesn’t fire or reassign Phapano.
But there are strong indications that Mahao doesn’t enjoy the backing of his executive committee and MPs in his fight with Phapano.
Inside sources this week told thepost that some members of the BAP’s executive committee and MPs are openly siding with Phapano and have been secretly lobbying Matekane to reshuffle Mahao from the Ministry of Energy to Sports.
A source said Mahao is aware of these manoeuvres, including a clandestine meeting in Maputsoe, and has said he would rather resign than be the subject of a humiliating reshuffle instigated by people he leads.
The source of the bad blood between Mahao and Phapano is not clear but it is understood that they have disagreed over tenders and the ministry’s direction.
The source said Matekane was first briefed of the running battles at the ministry some three weeks ago just as matters were coming to a head.
It is the second briefing which revealed a complete breakdown in the relationship that triggered Matekane’s meeting with the BAP’s executive committee and MPs on Monday.
Three people who were in that meeting said Matekane told the BAP officials to deal with the crisis before it affected the ministry and threatened the coalition government’s stability.
The BAP’s executive committee, including MPs and Mahao, then had a marathon meeting to discuss ways to make peace between Mahao and Phapano.
A source who was in that meeting said “it was clear to Mahao that the majority of the committee and the MPs were on Phapano’s side”.
“Mahao quickly realised that he did not have the backing of the majority and took a conciliatory approach. It was clear that the committee would rather have him resign than get Phapano removed from the ministry,” the source said.
“In the past Mahao had flatly refused to reconcile with Phapano because of seniority. But this time he appeared to be open to a meeting to discuss reconciliation.”
Both Mahao and Phapano told thepost last night that their relationship was still cordial. ‘“We are still in good books with Phapano until further notice,” Mahao said.
“However, we cannot predict the future.”
Mahao denied ever discussing Phapano’s dismissal or transfer with Matekane.
Phapano also insisted that he was working well with Mahao.
“We are still on good terms,” Phapano said, adding that the allegation that they were fighting was “baseless”.
The fallout between Mahao and Phapano has been quick and spectacular.
The two had been almost inseparable months before Mahao agreed to join the coalition government.
Phapano would use his car to drive Mahao around. They would attend party meetings together. Some party insiders saw Phapano as Mahao’s right-hand man and adviser.
Mahao allegedly strongly pushed for Phapano to be appointed as his principal secretary when he became energy minister.
But sources said Mahao started having second thoughts days after recommending Phapano and tried to get his appointment reversed but it was too late.
A source says within weeks Mahao was telling cabinet colleagues that Phapano had captured the ministry and he was unable to function as the minister.
“He started pushing to oust Phapano within days because they were already clashing. It’s been war from the first days,” said the source.
Staff Reporter
News
How chicken import ban hit vendors
MALESHOANE Pakela used to work at small backyard chicken farms where she was paid with chicken heads, necks, legs, and offals that she would roast and sell to factory workers at the Thetsane Industrial Area.
Her job was to clean and pack chicken.
The profit wasn’t much but just enough for the 37-year-old widow to feed and keep her four children in school.
“It also covered her monthly rental of M150 for a room in Ha-Tsolo Sekoting.
Her life was however shattered last October when the government imposed a ban on chicken imports from South Africa following an outbreak of bird flu.
Without day-old chicks the farms quickly shut down, cutting Pakela’s supply of heads, necks, legs, and offals.
Within a few days, her family was starving.
Pakela had been struggling even for months before the ban. The closure of the factories and retrenchments of thousands of workers has severely hit her sales. She was behind on her rent and could barely feed her children.
The partial lifting of the chicken ban has not helped Pakela because her former employers still cannot import day-old chicks or live birds.
Pakela and a family were kicked out of their rented room in November when their arrears were about M1 000.
She has found another room nearby.
A ‘Good Samaritan’ has allowed her to use a room for free until she can afford the rent. But Pakela says she still feels obliged to pay something because she understands that things are hard for everyone.
“Here the rent is still M150 but the landlord accepts every amount that I give her,” Pakela says.
There are days when her children go to bed hungry.
“I have told them (children) that if I have nothing they should accept (the status).”
She now survives on handouts from neighbours and other well-wishers. Pakela’s poverty is apparent.
Barefoot and holding her small child in a seshoeshoe dress, Pakela says her two children usually go to school without eating.
The other child has dropped out of school because she doesn’t have shoes.
’Mako Lepolesa, 44, who has been running a chesanyama (meat grill) at the Maseru West Industrial Estate since 2018. The father of three says his clients are mainly taxi drivers and factory workers.
Chicken was her main product until last October when the ban was imposed. It wasn’t long before his business started wobbling.
“I thought it would be just a short-lived problem (chicken import ban) but it passed on this year,” he says, adding that it might take months for his business to recover.
Moshe Ramashamole, 42, who also owns a chesanyama in the Maseru West Industrial Estate, tried to remain in business by sourcing chicken from local farmers.
It was a stopgap measure that however lasted a few weeks because the farmers also ran out of stock. He resorted to bad chicken but they were double the price of a full chicken before the ban.
Yet Ramashamole thought he could make it work by increasing the price of his plate from M35 to M55. The customers however resisted the new price and Ramashamole had to take the losses.
The poultry ban did not affect street vendors like Pakela alone.
Former Minister of Communications, Khotso Letsatsi, is one of those poultry farmers struggling following the chicken ban.
He ventured into poultry in January last year. It was an audacious venture that included a M100 000 investment in a shelter and other equipment.
He started with a batch of 300 chicks and had reached 1 000 by the time the ban was imposed.
“The business was lucrative,” Letsatsi says.
“I had to employ two people permanently to assist me on a full-time basis,” he says.
When it was time to slaughter the chickens, Letsatsi says he had to employ seven casual labourers.
Since the ban was imposed he had released all his workers.
“I do not know where they are now. Maybe they are starving,” he says of the workers he released.
Letsatsi doesn’t know how he will revive his business.
The Director of Marketing in the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS), Lekhooe Makhate, says the ban has been devastating to farmers and businesses.
“Some big businesses are going to declare less tax to the government because there was no business,” Makhate says.
He says Lesotho spends M2.1 billion on the importation of chicken and its products from South Africa every year.
But that amount usually soars to M4 billion depending on the market forces of demand and supply.
Makhate says the M2.1 billion goes to South Africa where the chicken and its products are imported.
At the height of the scarcity of chickens in the country, Makhate says people were supposed to make initiatives to travel to villages to search for chickens.
“There is not enough production of chickens in the country,” he says.
“Economically speaking we rely on South Africa. We have to be self-reliant.”
Majara Molupe
News
Letseng fends off threat to sue
LETŠENG Diamond says it is under no obligation to advertise jobs for Basotho to provide certain services “where it has the capacity to undertake the same services”.
Letšeng Diamond boss, Motooane Thinyane, was responding to a threat to sue by a little-known political party called Yearn for Economic Sustainability (YES).
Matekane’s company, the Matekane Mining Investment Company (MMIC), had been providing blasting, haulage and drilling services at Letšeng mine since 2005.
The deal with the MMIC was terminated in December last year with the mining company saying it was improper because Matekane had now become a politician.
Letšeng Diamonds announced that it had reached an agreement with the MMIC to acquire its mining equipment at the mine and offered employment to its current employees in line with operational requirements.
“This will enable Letšeng to continue with its mining activities,” the company said in its statement.
This infuriated opposition parties that argued that the mine should have called interested Basotho companies to bid for the contract, saying it is provided for in the Minerals Act of 2005.
The leader of Yearn for Economic Sustainability (YES), Molefi Ntšonyana, wrote the mine last week threatening to sue for allegedly failing to follow section 11 of the Act.
Ntšonyana argued that the Act “does not grant the Letšeng Diamond 100 percent to mine with its good own equipment” but it should engage Basotho companies like it did with the MMIC.
Ntšonyana said Letšeng Diamond and the MMIC made the agreement to acquire the MMIC equipment so that the mine could continue with its mining activities “without any advertisement to seek qualified Basotho to provide such services”.
Ntšonyana said the agreement unilaterally denied Basotho a chance to tender for such services and ignored the fact that the government of Lesotho on behalf of Basotho own 30 percent in the Letšeng Diamond.
“It is advisable to reconsider your decision,” Ntšonyana said, adding that they would also write to the mining board requesting the resolution they made regarding this matter of insourcing mining activities.
He said the company should adhere to section 11 of the Mines and Minerals Act of 2005 and within 14 working days the matter should be reconsidered, “failing which we will have no choice but to drag the company to the courts of law”.
In his response, Thinyane said Ntšonyana must “revisit the section in question in full for its correct interpretation”.
“Letšeng Diamond is under no obligation to advertise to seek qualified Basotho to provide services where it is willing and has the capacity to undertake the same services,” Thinyane said.
He said the decision relating to the agreement referred to has been through the necessary governance structures and is therefore procedural.
Thinyane said Letšeng is a corporate citizen that is fully compliant with the laws of Lesotho.
Majara Molupe
News
RFP to welcome back rebel MPs
THREE MPs whose rebellion shook Prime Minister Sam Matekane’s government last year will be welcomed back into the Revolution for Prosperity (RFP) today.
They are Thuso Makhalanyane from the Abia constituency, ’Mope Khati from Pela-Tšoeu, and Hlotse’s Rethabile Nalane.
Matekane will officially welcome them back into the fold today, a day before the reopening of parliament after the Christmas holidays.
Makhalanyane was expelled together with Dr Mahali Phamotse and Rethabile Letlailana. Khati and Nalane openly rebelled against the party and were seen as part of a faction of troublemakers.
The group openly rebelled against the party and threatened to connive with the opposition to topple the government.
Dr Phamotse, their alleged ringleader, has since defected to lead the newly formed United Africans Transformation (UAT).
The RFP spokesman, Mokhethi Shelile, told thepost last night that “there is happiness in seeing those MPs working towards the growth of the party again”.
“I do not want to talk much, every journalist must be there at 12pm to witness history,” Shelile said.
Although the significance of their return is yet to be ascertained, the RFP is eager to use it as an indication that the government is not only stable but also consolidating its grip on power. There are however some lingering questions about the legality of Makhalanyane’s return because it is not clear if the RFP constitution allows the leadership to reinstate or pardon members without the conference’s approval.
Equally unclear is whether their return would insulate the government against the opposition’s vote of no confidence.
Makhalanyane confirmed that he will be at the party’s offices.
Nalane said he is coming back because their conflicts with the other faction have been solved after a series of meetings with the party leadership.
“They promised to work out those problems we were raising with them, and in return, we will give them our full support,” Nalane said.
“We are going to ensure the growth of our party and the success of our government,” he said.
The Movement for Economic Change (MEC), the other coalition partner, is also set to welcome Motlalepula Khaahloe, its MP who had also gone rogue and worked with the opposition against the government.
“They promised to work out the issues that we saw as challenges in the government,” Khaahloe said.
He said he was not happy with the way the RFP members are given priority over the MEC members, “especially when it comes to political posts”.
“I always thought we deserve opportunities too as coalition partners,” he said.
He added that he also ended up rebelling after realising that some MPs are given priority over others on everything.
“Some were given fertilisers and seedlings before Basotho were supplied, it was not fair.”
He said they will now join hands with their coalition partners to ensure a smooth running of the government.
“I want our members to get the poverty reduction jobs like other party members.”
The RFP is in coalition with the MEC, Alliance of Democrats (AD), the Lesotho Congress for Democracy (LCD), and the Basotho Action Party (BAC).
Nkheli Liphoto
Short courses for ex-mineworkers
Stop the leaks
We need a coordinated approach on youth challenges
Mahao, PS in big fight
Call that a muffin?
How chicken import ban hit vendors
Letseng fends off threat to sue
RFP to welcome back rebel MPs
Duo in court over M1.8m fraud
Power deal divides ABC
ECOL withholds exam results over leak
Wife sues husband’s mistress for M1.5m
WASCO boss turns tables against colleague
Ex-policeboss blames Ramaphosa for Mahao death
The Market suspect granted bail
Weekly Police Report
Reforms: time to change hearts and minds
Professionalising education
The middle class have failed us
No peace plan, no economic recovery
Coalition politics are bad for development
Academic leadership, curriculum and pedagogy
We have lost our moral indignation
Mokeki’s road to stardom
DCEO raids PS’
Literature and reality
The ABC blew its chance
Bringing the spark back to schools
I made Matekane rich: Moleleki
Musician dumps ABC
Bofuma, boimana li nts’a bana likolong
BNP infighting
Mahao o seboko ka ho phahama hoa litheko
Contract Farming Launch
7,5 Million Dollars For Needy Children
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Ba ahileng lipuleng ba falle ha nakoana
Weekly Police Report
Mahao o re masholu a e ts’oareloe
‘Our Members Voted RFP’ Says Metsing
SENATE OPENS
Matekane’s 100 Days Plan
High Profile Cases in Limbo
130 Law Students Graduate From NUL
Metsing and Mochoboroane Case Postponed
ADVERTISEMENT
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Chaos over degree accreditation
-
News4 weeks ago
Mokhothu hires private security
-
News4 weeks ago
Fears of power crisis in Lesotho
-
Muckraker4 weeks ago
Is Kabi a real lekoloane?
-
Insight4 weeks ago
Getting things right in 2024
-
Comment4 weeks ago
A disaster for Lesotho
-
Insight4 weeks ago
Lessons from Israel: Part One
-
Insight4 weeks ago
LEFA’s strategy will pay off